District 4 on Sunday released matchups for the first round of championship duals, which begin Wednesday and continue Saturday at Milton.
All first-round matchups are at 7 p.m. the home of the higher seed.
Wednesday's first-round matchups include No. 1 Benton hosting No. 16 Muncy. The winner gets the winner of No. 9 South Williamsport at No. 8 Athens.
No. 5 Towanda hosts Milton with the winner to face the winner of No. 13 Warrior Run at No. 4 Lewisburg.
The bottom of the bracket has No. 2 Montgomery hosting No. 15 Sugar Valley Rural Charter. The winner gets the winner of No. 10 Wyalusing at No. 7 Southern Columbia.
No. 3 Canton hosts No. 14 Mount Carmel. The winner takes on the winner of No. 11 Hughesville at No. 6 Montoursville.
