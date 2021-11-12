ALMEDIA - Friday night's District 4 Class 3A semifinal between No. 2 Milton and No. 3 Montoursville featured the Black Panthers' high-powered run game versus the Warriors' aerial attack.
While neither team set the world on fire with their play, a couple of lucky bounces by Montoursville in the second half helped the Warriors hold on for a 17-13 victory over Milton at Central Columbia High School.
The most successful season in 10 years has come to an end for Milton (7-4), which posted as many wins this year as it did in the previous seven years combined.
"In theory, football season always ends at some time, but this is certainly not where we wanted it to end," said Milton coach Phil Davis. "The game didn't quite work out for us the way we had hoped (in the second half)."
With the game tied 7-all at the half, a crucial swing of momentum in Montoursville's favor early in the third quarter would change all of that.
First, Wyatt Fry bounced a 31-yard field attempt off the crossbar and then through to give the Warriors a 10-7 lead.
Then on the ensuing kickoff, the ball was kicked short and bounced off Milton up man Nolan Loss. The ball was recovered by Montoursville's Kayden Frame to put the Warriors back in business once again at the Black Panthers' 47.
Ten plays later Frame pounded the ball in from the 8 to give Montoursville a 17-7 lead with 2:51 remaining in the third.
"A lot of people would come back and say boy, that's what really changed the game. I don't think it did, but the extra possession by Montoursville hurt us," said Davis. "We really did not have the ball in the third quarter up to that point. It took a little bit of the air out of us, but I thought we responded well and came back and made it close again."
Milton followed with two drives that went nowhere, but in the fourth the Black Panthers got a big play when they needed it the most when a simple run up the middle by Xzavier Minium turned into a 72-yard gallop to the endzone that brought the "home team" to within three points.
"Honestly, I felt like Montoursville was playing us well in the passing game. I felt at 3rd-and-9, where we were in the field, that they were probably going to think we were going to throw the ball, so I called a designed run. When your best athlete has the ball in space, a lot of good things can happen.
"Xzavier made a great play and we blocked it well," added Milton's coach.
When Montoursville got the ball back with 3:51 left in the game, the Warriors only had to pick up a couple of first downs and that was it.
Minium also scored on a seven-yard in the second quarter to tie the game at seven for Milton after Montoursville opened James Batkowski's 57-yard touchdown pass from Maddix Dalena in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
"The adversity that our kids have faced - being on the road and everything that they have had to go through. You know, we're at a home game 35-40 minutes away, so I cannot speak highly enough of the kids and their perseverance and I'm sure the life lessons that they've learned this season," said Davis.
"They should be proud of what they've done for this program and this community. I have nothing but great praises for our kids and what they have accomplished this year."
It should also set the bar pretty high for the program next year, which will have a brand new football stadium to play its games in.
"No longer will we be overlooked, I don't think. The expectations should rise," said Davis. "We should come into next year with higher expectations and looking to grow from this game and maybe be in the championship game, but that doesn't happen now - that happens in the offseason. So, we got to dedicate ourselves to that and make the most of it to get ready for next year."
District 4 Class 3A Semifinal
at Central Columbia High School
No. 3 Montoursville 17, No. 2 Milton 14
Montoursville (7-4);7;0;10;0 - 17
Milton (7-5);0;7;0;7 - 14
Scoring
1st quarter
Mont-James Batkowski 57 pass from Maddix Dalena (Wyatt Fry kick), 3:40.
2nd quarter
Milt-Xzavier Minium 7 run (Trace Witter kick), 4:27.
3rd quarter
Mont-FG, Fry 31, 8:13.
Mont-Kayden Frame 8 run (Fry kick), 2:51.
4th quarter
Milt-Minium 72 run (Witter kick), 3:54.
Statistics
;MONT;MILT
First downs;10;12
Rushes-yards;30-88;38-207
Comp-Att-Int;7-11-1;5-8-1d
Passing yards;100;28
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-21;6-53
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Montoursville: Dylan Blackwell, 12-49; Frame, 8-36, TD; Dalena, 5-(-12); Isaiah Fenner, 2-15; Batkowski, 2-3; Nick Reeder, 1-(-3). Milton: Minium, 15-116, 2 TDs; Ashton Canelo, 12-65; Chris Doyle, 11-26.
PASSING: Montoursville: Dalena, 7-11-1-100, TD. Milton: Minium, 5-8-1-28.
RECEIVING: Montoursville: Fenner, 3-23; Batkowski, 2-72, TD; Reeder, 1-3; Cole Remsnyder, 1-2. Milton: Dylan Reiff, 4-11; Canelo, 1-17.
Interceptions: Montoursville, Brayden Brown; Milton, Reiff.
