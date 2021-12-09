National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 17 8 .680 — Philadelphia 14 11 .560 3 Boston 13 13 .500 4½ New York 12 13 .480 5 Toronto 11 14 .440 6
W L Pct GB Miami 15 11 .577 — Washington 15 11 .577 — Atlanta 13 12 .520 1½ Charlotte 14 13 .519 1½ Orlando 5 21 .192 10
W L Pct GB Chicago 17 9 .654 — Milwaukee 16 10 .615 1 Cleveland 14 12 .538 3 Indiana 11 16 .407 6½ Detroit 4 20 .167 12
W L Pct GB Memphis 14 11 .560 — Dallas 12 12 .500 1½ San Antonio 8 15 .348 5 Houston 8 16 .333 5½ New Orleans 7 20 .259 8
W L Pct GB Utah 17 7 .708 — Denver 12 12 .500 5 Minnesota 11 14 .440 6½ Portland 11 15 .423 7 Oklahoma City 8 16 .333 9
W L Pct GB Golden State 21 4 .840 — Phoenix 20 4 .833 ½ L.A. Clippers 14 12 .538 7½ L.A. Lakers 13 12 .520 8 Sacramento 11 14 .440 10
Indiana 122, New York 102 Cleveland 115, Chicago 92 Philadelphia 110, Charlotte 106 Oklahoma City 110, Toronto 109 Washington 119, Detroit 116, OT Miami 113, Milwaukee 104 Utah 136, Minnesota 104 Dallas 104, Memphis 96 Houston 114, Brooklyn 104 Denver 120, New Orleans 114, OT Sacramento 142, Orlando 130 Golden State 104, Portland 94 L.A. Clippers 114, Boston 111
Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Friday’s Games Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m. Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 25 17 4 4 38 96 71 Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 85 66 Tampa Bay 25 16 5 4 36 84 67 Detroit 26 13 10 3 29 73 83 Boston 22 12 8 2 26 62 58 Buffalo 25 8 14 3 19 70 92 Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93 Montreal 27 6 18 3 15 61 96
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65 N.Y. Rangers 25 17 5 3 37 77 66 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 79 54 Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68 Columbus 24 13 11 0 26 80 80 New Jersey 24 10 9 5 25 70 79 Philadelphia 24 8 12 4 20 56 82 N.Y. Islanders 21 6 10 5 17 43 64
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 25 18 6 1 37 96 72 Colorado 23 14 7 2 30 99 79 St. Louis 25 13 8 4 30 84 73 Nashville 25 14 10 1 29 73 70 Dallas 23 13 8 2 28 71 66 Winnipeg 25 12 9 4 28 76 72 Chicago 25 9 14 2 20 56 81 Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 26 15 6 5 35 84 56 Anaheim 27 14 8 5 33 89 78 Edmonton 24 16 8 0 32 87 74 Vegas 25 15 10 0 30 88 80 San Jose 26 14 11 1 29 71 71 Los Angeles 24 10 10 4 24 64 67 Vancouver 27 10 15 2 22 66 81 Seattle 25 9 14 2 20 73 90 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Colorado 7, N.Y. Rangers 3 New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0 Vancouver 2, Boston 1, SO Vegas 5, Dallas 4
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m. Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m. Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Albertus Magnus 102, Anna Maria 76 American 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73 Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62 Bryant 76, New Hampshire 59 Cairn 74, Valley Forge 54 Carson-Newman 83, Virginia-Wise 64 Coast Guard 71, Mitchell 63 College of NJ 79, Kean 68 Daemen 81, Roberts Wesleyan 72 Delaware 68, Lafayette 58 Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59 Fairmont St. 85, Concord 71 George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62 Georgetown 100, UMBC 71 Goucher 54, Gallaudet 47 Haverford 73, Drew 66 Keene St. 86, Plymouth St. 62 La Roche 93, Pitt.-Greensburg 80 Lebanon Valley 71, Stevenson 54 Marist 64, Binghamton 51 Marshall 100, Bluefield 57 Md.-Eastern Shore 102, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 58 Penn St. 74, Wagner 54 Penn St.-Altoona 84, Mount Aloysius 81 Pitt.-Bradford 97, Alfred St. 96 Quinnipiac 72, Dartmouth 69 Regis 79, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 73 Rhode Island Coll. 90, S. Maine 81 Robert Morris 99, Lancaster Bible 51 Saint Joseph’s 78, Penn 71 St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71 St. Francis (NY) 71, St. Peter’s 60 Stony Brook 79, Hofstra 62 Swarthmore 88, Susquehanna 60 W. Virginia St. 67, Wheeling Jesuit 64 West Virginia 56, UConn 53 SOUTH Auburn-Montgomery 71, North Georgia 60 Averett 74, Randolph 58 Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67 Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73 Emory & Henry 82, S. Virginia 77 FAU 84, Palm Beach Atlantic 63 Florida 85, North Florida 55 Georgia Southern 85, Carver 43 Louisiana-Lafayette 83, McNeese St. 68 Louisiana-Monroe 89, Louisiana College 68 Miami 76, Lipscomb 59 N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62 Newberry 67, Queens (NC) 65 North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45 Samford 74, Alabama St. 64 VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52 Va. Wesleyan 80, Salisbury 57 Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60 W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70 MIDWEST Alderson-Broaddus 66, WV Wesleyan 64 Aurora 80, Dominican 52 Buena Vista 76, Nebraska Wesleyan 72 Capital 86, Muskingum 68 Denison 82, Hiram 57 Drake 78, Omaha 70 E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58 Elmhurst 79, Millikin 61 Emporia St. 75, Newman 62 Franklin 64, Spalding 55 Heidelberg 72, Trine 67 Lake Erie 70, Tiffin 57 Lawrence 81, Knox 70 Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63 Michigan St. 75, Minnesota 67 Mount Union 93, John Carroll 83 Ohio St. 85, Towson 74 SE Missouri 75, Evansville 73 SIU-Edwardsville 80, Fort Wayne 59 St. Norbert 76, Marian 57 Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59 Wittenberg 77, DePauw 69 Xavier 96, Ball St. 50 Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77 SOUTHWEST Arkansas St. 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 73 Missouri St. 81, UALR 55 SMU 77, Dayton 69 St. Thomas (Texas) 102, Champion Christian 47 TCU 76, Utah 62 Tarleton St. 81, SW Assemblies 75 Texas A&M-CC 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 69 FAR WEST Arizona 94, Wyoming 65 BYU 82, Utah St. 71 California 72, Idaho St. 46 Chapman 95, La Sierra 72 Colorado 60, E. Washington 57 Hawaii 88, Hawaii Pacific 52 Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84 Long Beach St. 102, Bethesda 69 Montana 66, Air Force 48 S. Utah 60, Utah Valley St. 56 San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56 San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 63 UNLV 76, Seattle 56 Washington St. 94, Weber St. 60
Women’s college basketball
EAST Army 74, Bryant 50 Boston College 66, UMass 60 Buffalo 62, VCU 60 Fordham 65, Manhattan 63 Holy Cross 50, New Hampshire 49 La Salle 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 70 Maryland 86, Purdue 71 Monmouth (NJ) 62, NJIT 53 Morgan St. 64, Loyola (Md.) 55 Providence 59, Brown 43 Rhode Island 84, Hartford 49 Syracuse 85, Cornell 55 Towson 70, Mass.-Lowell 56 Vermont 64, Dartmouth 46 Yale 65, LIU 37 Youngstown St. 69, Canisius 66 SOUTH Florida 60, Dayton 57 Georgia 69, North Florida 40 Hampton 57, William & Mary 40 Jacksonville 91, Warner 44 Lipscomb 77, LaGrange 45 Louisiana-Monroe 65, Champion Christian College 51 N. Kentucky 72, Kentucky State 51 Old Dominion 70, Bowie State 29 Tulane 91, Troy 84 Vanderbilt 52, Albany (NY) 41 Wofford 101, Brevard College 37 MIDWEST Ball St. 73, IUPUI 67 Iowa St. 77, Iowa 70 Kansas St. 87, Nebraska-Omaha 56 Kent St. 71, Duquesne 66 Loyola Chicago 58, E. Illinois 48 Marquette 59, Milwaukee 51 Notre Dame 73, Valparaiso 56 Toledo 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 33 UMKC 93, Baker 44 W. Michigan 58, Detroit 51 Xavier 82, Niagara 78 SOUTHWEST Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 40 Tulsa 86, Missouri S&T 53 FAR WEST Air Force 70, UC-Colorado Springs 49 Colorado St. 73, Weber St. 60 Idaho St. 69, Carroll College 66, OT Sacramento St. 60, CS Bakersfield 50 San Diego St. 78, California Baptist 77 Utah St. 66, Arkansas St. 65 Washington St. 51, Gonzaga 49
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TEXAS RANGERS — Named John Blake vice president of public affairs. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE parker Hesse to the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve. Activated CB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve. Designated T Ja’Wuan James to return from injured reserve to practice. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Ben Mason to the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated CB Trae Waynes and OL D’Ante Smith to return from injured reserve to practice. DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DE Randy Gregory to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Designated CB Bryce Callahan to return from injured reserve to practice. DETROIT LIONS — Designated DE Jashon Cornell to return from the non-football injury list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated CB Jaire Alexander to return from injured reserve to practice. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the practice squad. Released WR Damon Hazelton from the practice squad. Waived LB Zach Cunningham. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DB Lorenzo Burns from the practice squad injured reserve. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RB Kenyan Drake and LB Nick Kwiatkoski on injured reserve. Designated S Tyree Gillespie and DT Darius Philon to return from injured reserve to practice. Released S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Linal Joseph from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Mekhi Sargent to the active roster. Signed WR J.J. Koski to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Patrick Laird on injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed G James Carpenter and OT Jerald Hawkins to the practice squad. Placed RB Mark Ingram on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Clayton Thorson to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Elijah Benton to the practice squad. Activated WR Keelan Cole from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Brandin Echols to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Austin Walker to the active roster. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived CB Mac McCain. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Drue Chrisman and LS Rex Sunahara to the practice squad. Released DB Linden Stephens and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Brian Hill to the practice squad. Released S Tony Jefferson II from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Niles Scott to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve to practice. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jordan Wilkins and DB Rodney Clemons to the practice squad. Released RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad. Placed DB Jamal Carter on the practice squad injured reserve. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DE Montez Sweat on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Logan Thomas on injured reserve. Signed RB Jonathan Williams. Canadian Football League CFL — Suspended Toronto vice-president player personnel John Murphy indefinitely, following an investigation into physical and verbal altercations with fans following a game against Hamilton on Dec. 5 HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from San iego (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Sent C MacKenzie Entwistle, and Ds Wyatt Kalynuk and Ian Mitchell to Rockford AHL). Recalled C Philipp Kurashev and RW Mike Hardman from Rockford (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Sent G Justus Annunen to Colorado (AHL). Waived RW Jayson Megna. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland (AHL). Sent D Scott Harrington to Cleveland. EDMONTON OILERS — Sent LW Brendan Perlini to Bakersfield (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Jesse Ylonen from Laval (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived LW Anatolii Golyshev. OTTAWA SENATORS — Sent D Lassi Thomson to Belleville (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL). Signed G Jon Gilles to a one-year, two-way contract. SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Luke Henman from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL). Sent RW Kole Lind to Charlotte (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Bille Heinola from Manitoba (AHL). American Hockey League AHL — Suspended Iowa D Dakota Mermis for one game as a consequence of his actions in a game against Chicago on Dec. 5. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Max Humitz to a player tryout contract (PTO). IOWA WILD — Returned D Riese Zmolek to Iowa (ECHL). LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned G Kevin Poulin to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Released G Jon Gillies from a player tryout contract (PTO). Assigned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Pat nagle from Reading. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Florida (ECHL). Loaned F Zach Solow to Florida. PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed Ds Wyatt Ege, Matt Murphy and F Patrick Polino to player tryout contracts (PTO). SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released Ds Nick Albano and Michael Kim from player tryout contracts (PTO). Returned D Nick Albano to Worcester (ECHL) and D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt to Orlando (ECHL). TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Ds Brennan Kapcheck and Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland (ECHL). WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Sebastien Caron to a player tryout contract (PTO). East Coast Hockey League ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Robbie Payne to Springfield (AHL). ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F D-Jay Jerome on reserve. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Johnny Coughlin and F Mason Mitchell from reserve. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Chris McKay from injured reserve. Activated G Cam Johnson from reserve. Placed F Michael Neville on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Connor Jones from commissioner’s exempt list. Traded D Corey Baldwin to Greenville. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Christian Kasastul to Ontario (AHL). Activated F Dean Yakura from injured reserve. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Carter Shinkaruk to a standard player contract. Claimed F Jake Smith off waivers. Placed Ds Fedor Gordeev and Shane Kuzmeski on reserve. JACKSONVILIE JUMBO SHRIMP — Activated D Austin McEneny from reserve. Placed D Sean Giles on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Shawn Bock as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Jake Bricknell from reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins on reserve. Placed D J.D. Greenway on injured reserve. READING ROYALS — Activated G Kirill Ustimenko from reserve. Loaned D David Drake to Providence (AHL). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Patrick Kramer from reserve. Placed F Nate Pionk on reserve. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brandon Schultz from reserve. Placed F Austin McIlmurray on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Jordan Stone from injured reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed MF Pedro Santos to a one-year contract with an option for 2023. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jakob Glesnes to a multi-year contract extension. National Women’s Soccer League ANGEL CITY FC — Named Daniel Ball goalkeeper coach. NY/NJ GOTHAM FC — Traded G DiDi Haracic’s rights to Angel City in exchange for general allocation money and protection in the 2022 expansion draft. WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived MF Chinyelu Asher and Fs Cali Farquharson and Mariana Speckmaier. United Soccer League USL — Announced Green Bay Glory a new member of the USL W League.
