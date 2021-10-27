Through week 9
Class A
1. Canton 9-0, .729708
2. Muncy 8-1 .673988
3. Montgomery 4-5 .394570
4. Bucktail 0-8 188275
Class 2A
1. S. Columbia 8-1 .746127
2. Mount Carmel 7-2 .624879
3. Troy 7-2 .594719
4. S. W-port 5-3 .543005
5. Wellsboro 4-3 .524722
6. Sayre 5-4 .440259
7. Bloomsburg 4-5 .407604
8. Northwest 3-5 .370215
9. Wyalusing Valley 2-7 .331849
10. Hughesville 1-8 .263590
Class 3A
1. Danville 6-3 .573506
2. Montoursville 5-4 .528872
3. Loyalsock 5-4 .509544
4. Milton 5-4 .501038
5. Cowanesque Valley 5-3 .464515
6. Athens 5-4 .4514417
7. NP-Mansfield 5-4 .438449
8. Midd-West 0-9 .218614
Class 4A
1. Jersey Shore 9-0 .795526
2. Selinsgrove 6-3 .618987
3. Shamokin 5-4 .570651
4. Mifflinburg 6-3 .536579
5. Lewisburg 4-4 .464060
6. Shikellamy 1-8 .321361
