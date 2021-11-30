LEWISBURG – Junior center Alex Timmerman made the most of his opportunity for increased minutes last week, and on Monday he earned Patriot League Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career.
Timmerman made his first three career starts last week, and all he did was average 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 70 percent (21-30) from the field and 79 percent (11-14) from the foul line.
With sophomore center Andre Screen sidelined with an ankle injury, Timmerman joined the starting lineup for the first time last Tuesday against Mercer at the Cancun Classic. He played 32 minutes against the reigning Southern Conference regular-season champions and logged 22 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go with eight rebounds.
Timmerman followed that performance with the first two double-doubles of his career. He tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds against Rider in Mexico, and then on Sunday afternoon he registered 20 points and 12 rebounds in an overtime victory over Siena at Sojka Pavilion.
Including the Nov. 20 game at Illinois State in which he had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench, Timmerman now has four straight double-figure scoring games. He has 63 points and 41 rebounds in his last four outings; prior to that stretch he had 47 points and 38 rebounds in his career.
Timmerman is now averaging 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds on the season. The latter figure ranks fifth in the Patriot League.
Bucknell is now 2-5 on the season after Sunday’s win over Siena. The Bison play their next three on the road, starting Wednesday at Saint Francis (Pa.).
