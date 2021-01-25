FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Bucknell wrestling team excelled during its round-robin tournament with Sacred Heart, which was held on Sunday at the William H. Pitt Center.
The Bison won 16 of the 20 bouts contested against Pioneer wrestlers, taking five by fall, three by major decision and one by technical fall. Kurt Phipps (141), Nick Delp (157), No. 9 Zach Hartman (165) and Vincent Andreano (174) all went 2-0 while Mason McCready (197) won a team-best three bouts.
Hartman's pin of Will Schmidt came in just 1:51. David Campbell (141), Matthew Kolonia (149), Thomas Spirk (157) and Sam Barnes (184) accounted for Bucknell's other victories by fall. Notably, Spirk's pin represented the first win of his collegiate career.
Coming off his upset of then No. 11 Tony Madrigal of Oklahoma, Darren Miller (133) rose as high as 14th in the national rankings. He was an impressive victor over Kyle Randall, posting a 21-4 technical fall.
Andreano and Phipps secured their 2-0 records by topping Bison teammates. Andreano and Frankie Guida, Jr. went to sudden victory tied at 1-1; Andreano ultimately scored a quick takedown to emerge victorious.
Bucknell next travels to Army West Point for a 2 p.m. dual on Sunday, Jan. 31.
