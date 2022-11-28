LEWISBURG — A hot-shooting Temple team connected on 32 of 59 field goals (54.2 percent), including 9 of 15 (60.0 percent) from 3-point range, to defeat Bucknell 77-62 Sunday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Owls were led by Aleah Nelson, who scored 23 points highlighted by 6 of 9 shooting from behind the arc.

Bucknell (2-5) was led by 16 points apiece from Isabella King and Cecelia Collins. The Bison were shooting close to 50 percent for most of the contest and finished the game 20-for-47 (42.6 percent).

