LEWISBURG — A hot-shooting Temple team connected on 32 of 59 field goals (54.2 percent), including 9 of 15 (60.0 percent) from 3-point range, to defeat Bucknell 77-62 Sunday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Owls were led by Aleah Nelson, who scored 23 points highlighted by 6 of 9 shooting from behind the arc.
Bucknell (2-5) was led by 16 points apiece from Isabella King and Cecelia Collins. The Bison were shooting close to 50 percent for most of the contest and finished the game 20-for-47 (42.6 percent).
Temple (2-4) built a 13-point advantage (45-32) early in the third quarter, but Bucknell was able to respond and narrow its deficit to six points on multiple occasions. A 24-10 run by the Owls gave them their largest lead of 20 points with just under four minutes to play in the contest.
Emma Shaffer totaled six points, four rebounds and a career-high six assists for the Bison.
After struggling from beyond the arc in Friday’s game at Syracuse, Bucknell made 8 of 20 attempts (40 percent) on Sunday as King finished 4 of 7 from long range.
Temple led 32-23 in rebounds and forced 14 Bison turnovers.
“They shot the ball as well as anybody in a long time against us,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “I think you give them more than a little bit of credit; I think you give them a lot of credit. They did everything they had to do. I do think there were a lot of good possessions at both ends for us, offensively and defensively. Some of our best defensive possessions ended with baskets for them because it just didn’t matter, they still finished the play, or they made a tough shot.”
The Bison battled early in the game with six lead changes occurring over the first half. Bucknell led 28-26 with just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter before the Owls finished the half on a 13-4 run. The two teams were also tied at 21 apiece at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Bucknell led by as many as six in the opening frame after knocking down 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. The Bison shot 54.5 percent over the first 10 minutes, with King going 2-for-2 from long range and pouring in an early eight points, but Temple managed to sink a pair of 3-pointers over the final 36 seconds of the quarter to tie the game.
A pair of Collins buckets and a Remi Sisselman three at the 7:32 mark in the second quarter kept the Bison advantage at four points (28-24), but the Owls ended the half on a 15-4 run while shooting 61.5 percent for the frame to carry a 39-32 lead into the locker rooms.
Temple was even hotter coming out of the break, shooting 64.3 percent in the third and scoring the first six points of the half to build a double-digit lead. The Bison continued to shoot well also, knocking down 50 percent of their shots and matching Temple’s three 3-pointers in the third, but they were unable to get any closer than six of tying.
Temple scored the final five points of the third, which turned into an 11-0 run that finally ended with 6:23 remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.
Once the deficit hit 20 points in the fourth, Bucknell held the Owls off the scoreboard over the final 3:54 of the game, but the Bison were unable to draw closer than 15 the rest of the way.
Sisselman was the third Bison to finish with double-digit points, scoring 11 on 3 of 6 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers. She also handed out three assists. Collins added four assists and was 5 of 6 at the foul line.
“If we handle this adversity correctly, then playing all these difficult games will be a huge bonus. If you don’t, it can have the adverse effect,” said Woodruff. “If we handle it correctly, these games will only help.”
Bucknell remains at Sojka Pavilion on Wednesday to host St. Bonaventure at 4:30 p.m. The contest precedes the men’s 7 p.m. game against Saint Francis.
Temple 77, Bucknell 62
At Sojka Pavilion
Temple (2-4)
Aleah Nelson 8-14 1-2 23; Jasha Clinton 7-11 3-3 17; Denise Solis 4-6 0-0 8; Tiarra East 3-8 0-0 6; Tarriyonna Gary 2-3 0-0 4; Jalynn Holmes 4-6 0-0 9; Caranda Perea 3-4 0-0 8; Ines Piper 1-3 0-0 2; Brittany Garner 0-2 0-0 0; Makayla Waleed 0-1 0-0 0; Kourtney Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 32-59 4-5 77.
Bucknell (2-5)
Cecelia Collins 6-11 4-5 16; Isabella King 5-11 2-2 16; Remi Sisselman 3-6 3-4 11; Emma Shaffer 2-6 3-7 7; Blake Matthews 1-4 0-0 3; Emma Theodorsson 2-6 2-2 7; Grace Sullivan 1-1 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0; Julie Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0; Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-47 14-20 62.
Halftime: Temple, 38-32. 3-point goals: Temple 9-15 (Nelson 6-9, Perea 2-3, Holmes 1-1, Clinton 0-1, Waleed 0-1), Bucknell 8-20 (King 4-7, Sisselman 2-5, Theodorsson 1-2, Matthews 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-2). Rebounds: Temple 32 (Holmes 7), Bucknell 23 (Theodorsson 5). Assists: Temple 15 (Nelson 5), Bucknell 15 (Shaffer 6). Total fouls: Temple 22, Bucknell 6. A: 356.
Bucknell men fall in overtime to Marist
LEWISBURG — Patrick Gardner scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Marist past Bucknell, 60-54 in overtime in men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end despite a team-high 16 points from Xander Rice, who also added seven rebounds and six assists.
The Red Foxes, now 2-4 after snapping a four-game losing skid, jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes. After trailing by as many as nine points later in the first half, Bucknell (4-3) took its first lead at 49-48 late in the contest. The score was tied at 51 heading to overtime. Marist connected on a pair of 3-pointers and three free throws while holding the Bison to one field goal and three points in the overtime period.
On a day when Marist shot 32.8 percent from the field and made just 6 of 19 free throws, Bucknell just could not get enough going offensively to take advantage. The Bison came into the game ranked sixth nationally in team field-goal percentage at 53.5 percent, but they hit on only 33.9 percent in this one and finished 8 of 17 from the free throw line.
The difference for the Red Foxes was timely 3-pointers – 12 of their 21 field goals came from long distance – and a 15-5 advantage in second-chance points.
“We lost this game between Tuesday night and today,” said head coach Nathan Davis, whose team was coming off two wins at the Greenlight Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach. “We made some significant progress on the trip, but then we gave it back with two sub-par practices the last two days. Teams tend to play like they practice, and two un-focused practices carried over into today’s game. Give Marist credit, they were the aggressors right from the start, and they made some big shots when they needed them.”
The Bison started the game with four turnovers and two misses on its first six offensive possessions and managed only two points in the first 7:30 of the game. But they hung in there with some good defense, holding Marist scoreless for a span of 6:40. Rice got going with back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 10.
The Red Foxes answered Bucknell’s 8-0 run with their own 9-0 surge, with Javon Cooley’s 3-pointer giving them a 19-10 lead. The Bison drew within three at 24-21 at the half after Elvin Edmonds IV hit a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining. Rice then hit a trey on the first possession of the second half to tie the game at 24.
But once again the Bison could not get over the hump, as Marist hit five of its next six shots to go back up by eight at 35-27.
Bucknell chipped away and finally took its first lead of the day at 49-48 on Ian Motta’s 3-pointer with 4:35 remaining. Stephane Ingo put back one of his seven offensive rebounds to give Marist a 51-49 lead with 2:37 to go.
Bucknell blanked Marist for the rest of regulation, but could only draw even as Andre Screen and Alex Timmerman both split pairs of free throws. After a good defensive possession to force a contested miss by Noah Harris, the Bison had the ball with the shot clock off in a 51-51 game. Rice’s step-back 3-pointer was off the mark and the rebound fell right to Jake van der Heijden in the middle of the lane, but his put-back at the buzzer rimmed in and out.
Cooley and Harris both hit 3-pointers in overtime for Marist, the latter giving the visitors a 58-54 lead with 1:44 to go. Bucknell had several possessions to draw closer but missed a couple of shots and a pair of free throws. Isaiah Brickner finally made two at the line with 14 seconds left to give Marist a commanding six-point lead.
Timmerman joined Rice in double figures with 12 points to go along with a career-high 13 rebounds. Edmonds and Motta scored eight points apiece.
Cooley had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Marist. Harris also scored 13, and Ingo had eight with 12 rebounds. Marist finished with a 48-42 edge on the glass in a game where the two teams combined to shoot 33.3 percent overall and 32.3 percent (20-62) on 2-point attempts.
Marist 60, Bucknell 54 (OT)
Marist (2-4)
Cooley 4-11 1-2 13, Ingo 3-6 2-6 8, Gardner 6-18 1-5 16, Harris 5-15 0-0 13, Brickner 1-3 2-2 5, Farris 0-6 0-0 0, Daughtry 2-4 0-4 5, Belton 0-0 0-0 0, Salton 0-1 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-64 6-19 60.
Bucknell (4-3)
Bijiek 0-1 0-0 0, Screen 0-5 2-8 2, Timmerman 5-11 2-4 12, Adoh 1-2 0-0 2, Bascoe 0-4 0-0 0, Rice 5-17 2-2 16, Edmonds 3-6 1-2 8, Motta 3-5 1-1 8, van der Heijden 2-5 0-0 6. Totals: 19-56 8-17 54.
Halftime: Marist 24-21. 3-point goals: Marist 12-34 (Cooley 4-9, Gardner 3-6, Harris 3-11, Brickner 1-2, Daughtry 1-2, Salton 0-1, Farris 0-3), Bucknell 8-24 (Rice 4-12, van der Heijden 2-3, Edmonds 1-2, Motta 1-3, Adoh 0-1, Bascoe 0-1, Bijiek 0-1, Timmerman 0-1). Fouled out: Screen. Rebounds: Marist 46 (Ingo 12), Bucknell 40 (Timmerman 13). Assists: Marist 12 (Brickner 4), Bucknell 12 (Rice 6). Total fouls: Marist 17, Bucknell 15. A: 747.
