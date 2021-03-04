LIBERTY — Down by six at the half, Meadowbrook Christian’s second-half comeback fell short as No. 4 North Penn-Liberty took a 34-30 victory in the District 4 Class A quarterfinal Wednesday.
Alyssa Canelo scored 12 points to lead Meadowbrook (12-11).
District 4 Class A quarterfinalNo. 4 NP-Liberty 34, No. 5 Meadowbrook Chr. 30at NP-Liberty High SchoolScore by quarters
Meadowbrook 8 5 6 10 — 30 NP-Liberty 12 7 2 13 — 34
Meadowbrook (12-11) 30
Alyssa Canelo 5 2-5 12; Kailey Devlin 2 3-6 8; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Shelby Hartman 1 2-3 4; Aubrey Millett 2 0-0 4; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2; Emma Yordy 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 7-14 30.
3-point goals:
Devlin.
NP-Liberty (7-9) 34
Eva Rice 5 4-4 16; Kierston Mitsifer 0 2-4 2; Ryann Upham 0 2-3 2; Lydia Paulhamus 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Ritchie 3 0-2 6; Darby Stetter 0 0-0 0; Bridgette Russell 0 2-2 2; Sidney Landis 2 0-0 4; Emily Kregar 0 2-2 2.
Totals:
10 12-17 34.
3-point goals:
Rice 2.
Other scores
District 4 playoffs
Sullivan County 53, St. John Neumann 52 Lourdes 46, Montgomery 20 Northumberland Christian 56, Juniata Christian 12 Regular season Centra Mountain 47, Shikellamy 39
Boys
District 4 playoffs
