Boys soccer
Class A
No. 5 East Juniata 3, No. 1 Northumberland Christian 1, E.J. advances to meet Southern Columbia for the championship and earns spot in state tournament
No. 3 Southern Columbia 9, No. 7 NE Bradford 1, Southern advances to meet East Juniata and earns a spot in the state tournament
Class 2A
No. 1 Lewisburg 6, No. 4 South Williamsport 0; Lewisburg advances to meet Midd-West for the championship and earns a spot in the state tournament
No. 2. Midd-West 5, No. 3 Milton 1; Midd-West advances to meet Lewisburg and earns a spot in the state tournament
Girls soccer
Class A
No. 1 South Williamsport 1, No. 5 Benton 0 (PKs), South advances to meet Southern Columbia for the championship and earns a spot in the state tournament
No. 3 Southern Columbia 7, No. 2 Mount Carmel 2; Southern advances to meet South Williamsport and earns a spot in the state tournament
Field hockey
Class A
No. 5 Line Mountain 2, No. 1 Lewisburg 0; Line Mountain advances to meet Bloomsburg for the championship and earns a spot in the state tournament
No. 3 Bloomsburg 5, No. 2 Muncy 0; Bloomsburg advances to meet Line Mountain and earns a spot in the state tournament
