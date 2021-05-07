Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 17 15 .531 _ New York 13 13 .500 1 Atlanta 15 16 .484 1½ Miami 14 16 .467 2 Washington 12 15 .444 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 18 14 .563 _ Milwaukee 17 15 .531 1 Chicago 15 16 .484 2½ Cincinnati 14 15 .483 2½ Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 4

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 18 13 .581 _ San Diego 18 14 .563 ½ Los Angeles 17 15 .531 1½ Arizona 15 16 .484 3 Colorado 12 19 .387 6

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0 N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1 Atlanta 3, Washington 2 Miami 3, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 2:20 p.m. Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Suter 2-1) at Miami (Rogers 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 2-1), 7:20 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 5-0), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m. San Diego (Snell 1-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 19 13 .594 _ Tampa Bay 18 15 .545 1½ Toronto 16 14 .533 2 New York 16 15 .516 2½ Baltimore 15 16 .484 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 17 13 .567 _ Chicago 16 13 .552 ½ Kansas City 16 14 .533 1 Minnesota 11 19 .367 6 Detroit 9 23 .281 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 19 14 .576 _ Seattle 17 15 .531 1½ Houston 16 15 .516 2 Texas 16 17 .485 3 Los Angeles 13 17 .433 4½

Thursday’s Games

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4 Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0 Boston 12, Detroit 9 Toronto 10, Oakland 4 Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-1), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-4), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 2-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 4-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m. Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 45 21 .682 — x-Brooklyn 43 24 .642 2½ New York 37 29 .561 8 Boston 35 31 .530 10 Toronto 27 40 .403 18½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 37 31 .544 — Miami 35 31 .530 1 Charlotte 32 34 .485 4 Washington 31 36 .463 5½ Orlando 21 45 .318 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 42 24 .636 — Indiana 31 35 .470 11 Chicago 27 39 .409 15 Cleveland 21 45 .318 21 Detroit 20 47 .299 22½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 38 28 .576 — Memphis 33 33 .500 5 San Antonio 31 34 .477 6½ New Orleans 30 36 .455 8 Houston 16 50 .242 22

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Utah 48 18 .727 — x-Denver 44 22 .667 4 Portland 37 29 .561 11 Oklahoma City 21 46 .313 27½ Minnesota 20 46 .303 28

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 47 19 .712 — x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 2½ L.A. Lakers 37 29 .561 10 Golden State 34 33 .507 13½ Sacramento 29 37 .439 18 x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 120, Charlotte 99 Dallas 113, Brooklyn 109 Detroit 111, Memphis 97 Indiana 133, Atlanta 126 Washington 131, Toronto 129, OT Golden State 118, Oklahoma City 97 L.A. Clippers 118, L.A. Lakers 94

Friday’s Games

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m. Orlando at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m. New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Denver, 10 p.m. Houston at Utah, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Pittsburgh 55 36 16 3 75 195 156 x-Washington 53 34 14 5 73 185 157 x-Boston 53 32 14 7 71 160 127 x-N.Y. Islanders 54 31 17 6 68 149 124 N.Y. Rangers 55 26 23 6 58 172 153 Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 New Jersey 54 19 28 7 45 142 185 Buffalo 55 15 33 7 37 138 198

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 178 128 x-Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 178 133 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153 Dallas 53 21 18 14 56 146 144 Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179 Columbus 54 17 25 12 46 130 178 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 52 37 13 2 76 176 118 x-Colorado 51 34 13 4 72 178 127 x-Minnesota 52 33 14 5 71 170 143 St. Louis 51 24 19 8 56 152 158 Arizona 54 22 26 6 50 143 170 Los Angeles 51 21 24 6 48 137 151 San Jose 53 21 26 6 48 145 183 Anaheim 54 17 30 7 41 120 171

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 53 34 13 6 74 179 138 x-Edmonton 52 32 18 2 66 170 141 x-Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145 Montreal 53 24 20 9 57 151 157 Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148 Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179 Vancouver 48 20 25 3 43 129 159 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Pittsburgh 8, Buffalo 4 Toronto 5, Montreal 2 Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Chicago 2, Carolina 1, OT Vancouver 6, Edmonton 3

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m. Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 30 22 5 2 1 47 100 70 Manitoba 30 16 11 2 1 35 92 79 Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90 Toronto 25 11 13 0 1 23 78 87 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76 Texas 33 15 15 3 0 33 104 108 Cleveland 25 15 8 1 1 32 91 72 Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104 Grand Rapids 26 12 10 3 1 28 78 78 Rockford 27 11 15 1 0 23 78 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 29 20 7 2 0 42 97 72 Lehigh Valley 26 16 6 3 1 36 83 79 Syracuse 28 17 9 2 0 36 107 80 WB/Scranton 28 11 11 4 2 28 82 94 Utica 22 12 9 0 1 25 74 77 Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103 Binghamton 29 6 16 5 2 19 79 112

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 39 23 15 1 0 47 137 129 Bakersfield 35 22 12 0 1 45 121 90 Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91 San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119 Ontario 36 14 18 4 0 32 112 132 Colorado 30 13 14 2 1 29 89 91 Tucson 32 12 18 2 0 26 91 109 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Thursday’s Games Providence 6, Hartford 3 Manitoba 5, Toronto 3 Texas 7, Tucson 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Laval, 1 p.m. Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m. Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m. Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m. Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended Triple-A Albuquerque (Colorado) 3B Colton Walker 80-games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. American League DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Kyle Funkhouser from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL. HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Nolan Riggs to a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated INF/DH Albert Pujols for assignment. Selected the contracts of OF Jon Jay and C Jack Kruger. Activated RHP Felix Pena from IL. Placed RHP Chris Rodriguez and C Max Stassi on IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned OF Kris Davis to Round Rock (Triple-A West). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP David Phelps on the 10-day IL. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent CF Ender Inciarte for rehab assignment to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast). COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed 3B Colton Welken on restricted list. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Joe Kelly from the IL. Placed LHP Scott Alexander on the IL retroactive to May 3. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Mitch Longo to a minor league contract. NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Hunter from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Transferred RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Jordan Yamamoto and Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast). Placed LHP JoJo Romero on the 10-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned RHP Johan Oveido to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). Returned LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Tyler Beede and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. for rehab assignment to Sacramento (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Hernan Perez outright to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast) and he elected free agency in lieu of accepting the assignment. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mitch Atkins. Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Sam Belisle-Springer. Released SS Brandon Dadson, RHPs Marc-Andre Habeck, Mateos Kaketos and Jake Polanic. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Nick Ames. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released OF chase Cockrell and RHP Sean Watkins. BASKETBALL NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Luca Vildoza to a remainder of the season contract. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived G Mason Jones. Womens National Basketball Association CHICAGO SKY — Placed F Gabby Williams on the full-season suspended list. LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed G Arella Guirantes to a rookie scale contract. MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Japreece Dean. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Juwan Green to a one-year contract. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Chuba Hubbard to a four-year contract. DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson to a four-year contract. Signed C Frank Ragnow to a four-year contract extension. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-Signed OT Yosuah Nijman to his tender. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DEs Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, S Shawn Davis, WRs Mike Strachan, Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns, LBs Anthony Butler, Isaiah Kaufusi and Malik Jefferson, RB Deon Jackson and G/T Will Fries. Waived CB Will Sunderland. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Kamalei Correa. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Marquel Harrel to a contract. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed CB Kemon Hall off waivers from Dallas. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released S Bobby McCain. Signed TE Jibri Bount. Signed DB Jason McCourty to a one-year contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Quinn Nordin. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Easop Winston, DT Albert Huggins, FB Sutton Smith and G Alex Hoffman. NEW YORK JETS — Waived CB Kyron Brown. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed CB Saivion Smith off waivers from Dallas. Signed TE Nick Guggemos. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Nate Brooks. Re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert. Claimed LB Ladarius Hamilton off waivers from Dallas. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Brian Hill, LB Justin March-Lillard and DB Greg Mabin. Waived CB Kareem Orr. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Deon Yoder and CB Linden Stephens. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Fined Colorado F Mikko Rantanen $2,000 as supplemental discipline for diving/embellishment. Fined New York Rangers $250,000 for their public comments on May 4. Suspended New York Rangers F Pavel Buchnevich for one game without pay for high-sticking Washington F Anthony Mantha during a game on May 5 in New York. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Swayman from minor league taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Brett Murray from minor league taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Max McCormick and C Morgan Geekie from minor league taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Alec Regula from minor league taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Justus Annunen and F Travis Barron to Colorado (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled G Kevin Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Nolan Foote and Tyce Thompson and C Brett Seney from Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Connor Carrick from minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger and Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom and D Cameron York from Lehigh Valley (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed RW Valtteri Puustinen to a two-year entry-level contract. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Fredrik Handemark, D Nicolas Meloche, D Jacob Middleton and G Zachary Sawchenko to San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Joel Kellman, G Alexei Melnichuk and D Brinson Pasichnuk from San Jose (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Semyon Der-Arguchintsev from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Mac Hollowell to Toronto (AHL). Recalled RW Stefan Noesen from minor league taxi squad. American Hockey League AHL — Suspended Laval F Yannick Veilleux for one game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game on May 4 against Toronto. Announced the Vancouver franchise will relocate from Utica, N.Y. to Abbotsford, B.C. and the New Jersey franchise will relocate from Binghamton, N.Y. to Utica, N.Y. IOWA WILD — Acquired G Trevin Kozlowski. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Tim Doherty from standard player contract. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Ben Myers as EBUG. Announced F Tommy Marchin retired. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Wes Hunt as EBUG. Claimed G Hayden Lavigne off waivers from Wichita. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Claimed D Matt Petgrave off waivers from Florida. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Nolan Valleau from cimmissioner’s exempt list and placed on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Andrew Sturtz from IR. Placed F Gabe Chabot on reserve. Placed D Eric Israel on IR. WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed F Tim Doherty off waivers from Allen. Claimed D Michael Prapavessis off waivers from Utah and placed on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated G Evan Buitenhuis and F Stephen Fournier from reserve. Placed D Jacob Graves on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer NASHVILLE SC — Reassigned G Elliot Panicco and D Nick Hinds to Austin (USL Championship). ORLANDO CITY SC — Reassigned F Jordan Bender to Charlotte (USL Championship). National Women’s Soccer League WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Camryn Biegalski to a one-year contract with a one-year option. USL Championship FC CINCINNATI — Loaned G Ben Lundt to Phoenix. LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed D Allexon Saravia pending league and federation approval. COLLEGE MEMPHIS — Named Tennille Adams, Ashley Barlow and Abby Jump women’s basketball associate head coaches.

