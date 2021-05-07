Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 17 15 .531 _ New York 13 13 .500 1 Atlanta 15 16 .484 1½ Miami 14 16 .467 2 Washington 12 15 .444 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 18 14 .563 _ Milwaukee 17 15 .531 1 Chicago 15 16 .484 2½ Cincinnati 14 15 .483 2½ Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 4
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 18 13 .581 _ San Diego 18 14 .563 ½ Los Angeles 17 15 .531 1½ Arizona 15 16 .484 3 Colorado 12 19 .387 6
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0 N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1 Atlanta 3, Washington 2 Miami 3, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 2:20 p.m. Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Suter 2-1) at Miami (Rogers 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 2-1), 7:20 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 5-0), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m. San Diego (Snell 1-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 19 13 .594 _ Tampa Bay 18 15 .545 1½ Toronto 16 14 .533 2 New York 16 15 .516 2½ Baltimore 15 16 .484 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cleveland 17 13 .567 _ Chicago 16 13 .552 ½ Kansas City 16 14 .533 1 Minnesota 11 19 .367 6 Detroit 9 23 .281 9
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 19 14 .576 _ Seattle 17 15 .531 1½ Houston 16 15 .516 2 Texas 16 17 .485 3 Los Angeles 13 17 .433 4½
Thursday’s Games
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4 Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0 Boston 12, Detroit 9 Toronto 10, Oakland 4 Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-1), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-4), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 2-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 4-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m. Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 45 21 .682 — x-Brooklyn 43 24 .642 2½ New York 37 29 .561 8 Boston 35 31 .530 10 Toronto 27 40 .403 18½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 37 31 .544 — Miami 35 31 .530 1 Charlotte 32 34 .485 4 Washington 31 36 .463 5½ Orlando 21 45 .318 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 42 24 .636 — Indiana 31 35 .470 11 Chicago 27 39 .409 15 Cleveland 21 45 .318 21 Detroit 20 47 .299 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 38 28 .576 — Memphis 33 33 .500 5 San Antonio 31 34 .477 6½ New Orleans 30 36 .455 8 Houston 16 50 .242 22
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Utah 48 18 .727 — x-Denver 44 22 .667 4 Portland 37 29 .561 11 Oklahoma City 21 46 .313 27½ Minnesota 20 46 .303 28
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 47 19 .712 — x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 2½ L.A. Lakers 37 29 .561 10 Golden State 34 33 .507 13½ Sacramento 29 37 .439 18 x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 120, Charlotte 99 Dallas 113, Brooklyn 109 Detroit 111, Memphis 97 Indiana 133, Atlanta 126 Washington 131, Toronto 129, OT Golden State 118, Oklahoma City 97 L.A. Clippers 118, L.A. Lakers 94
Friday’s Games
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m. Orlando at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m. New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Denver, 10 p.m. Houston at Utah, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Pittsburgh 55 36 16 3 75 195 156 x-Washington 53 34 14 5 73 185 157 x-Boston 53 32 14 7 71 160 127 x-N.Y. Islanders 54 31 17 6 68 149 124 N.Y. Rangers 55 26 23 6 58 172 153 Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 New Jersey 54 19 28 7 45 142 185 Buffalo 55 15 33 7 37 138 198
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 178 128 x-Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 178 133 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153 Dallas 53 21 18 14 56 146 144 Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179 Columbus 54 17 25 12 46 130 178 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 52 37 13 2 76 176 118 x-Colorado 51 34 13 4 72 178 127 x-Minnesota 52 33 14 5 71 170 143 St. Louis 51 24 19 8 56 152 158 Arizona 54 22 26 6 50 143 170 Los Angeles 51 21 24 6 48 137 151 San Jose 53 21 26 6 48 145 183 Anaheim 54 17 30 7 41 120 171
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 53 34 13 6 74 179 138 x-Edmonton 52 32 18 2 66 170 141 x-Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145 Montreal 53 24 20 9 57 151 157 Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148 Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179 Vancouver 48 20 25 3 43 129 159 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Pittsburgh 8, Buffalo 4 Toronto 5, Montreal 2 Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Chicago 2, Carolina 1, OT Vancouver 6, Edmonton 3
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m. Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 30 22 5 2 1 47 100 70 Manitoba 30 16 11 2 1 35 92 79 Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90 Toronto 25 11 13 0 1 23 78 87 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76 Texas 33 15 15 3 0 33 104 108 Cleveland 25 15 8 1 1 32 91 72 Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104 Grand Rapids 26 12 10 3 1 28 78 78 Rockford 27 11 15 1 0 23 78 97
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 29 20 7 2 0 42 97 72 Lehigh Valley 26 16 6 3 1 36 83 79 Syracuse 28 17 9 2 0 36 107 80 WB/Scranton 28 11 11 4 2 28 82 94 Utica 22 12 9 0 1 25 74 77 Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103 Binghamton 29 6 16 5 2 19 79 112
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 39 23 15 1 0 47 137 129 Bakersfield 35 22 12 0 1 45 121 90 Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91 San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119 Ontario 36 14 18 4 0 32 112 132 Colorado 30 13 14 2 1 29 89 91 Tucson 32 12 18 2 0 26 91 109 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Thursday’s Games Providence 6, Hartford 3 Manitoba 5, Toronto 3 Texas 7, Tucson 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
