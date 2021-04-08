CHAMBERSBURG — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has released a proposed schedule for the state track and field championships, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 28-29, at Shippensburg University.
The steering committee has proposed the two-day event with Class 2A competing on Friday and Class 3A on Saturday.
Previous championship weekends have included both classifications competing on both days with track preliminaries held on Friday. Without a preliminary day, it has been reported that only the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 110 hurdles will have preliminary rounds.
The proposed schedule - for both days - is as follows.
Track events
9 a.m.: 3200
9:30 a.m.: 100/110 hurdles preliminaries
9:50 a.m.: 100 preliminaries
10:20 a.m.: 4x800 relay
11 a.m.: 200 preliminaries
Noon: 100/110 hurdles finals
12:15 p.m.: 100 finals
12:25 p.m.: 1600
12:50 p.m.: 4x100 relay
1:20 p.m.: 400
1:50 p.m.: 300 hurdles
2:20 p.m.: 800
2:35 p.m.: 200
20 minutes following 200: 4x400 relay
Field events
9 a.m.: Girls (high jump, pole vault, triple jump, discus) Boys (long jump, shot put, javelin)
Noon: Girls (long jump, shot put, javelin) Boys (high jump, pole vault, triple jump, discus)
