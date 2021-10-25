Girls soccer
Warrior Run 5
Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE - Alayna Wilkins, Amara Bieber and Leah Grow all scored goals in the first half as the Defenders rolled to a regular season-ending, nonleague victory over the Bulldogs to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Raygan Lust and Peyton Meehan added second-half goals for Warrior Run (10-8), which also got a pair of assists from Lust, plus one each from Bieber and Braeleigh Dunkle.
Warrior run sits No. 9 in the District 4 Class 2A standings. The No. 8 team is Lewisburg, and the Green Dragons hosted Selinsgrove in its regular season finale on Saturday. A loss by Lewisburg would likely give the Defenders the final playoff spot.
ACAA Tournament semifinal
Friday at Columbia County Christian School
Northumberland Chr. 8, Meadowbrook Chr. 1
Scoring
First half
Norry-Emily Garvin, unassisted, 32:22; Norry-Garvin, assist Elliana Zwatty, 26:58.
Second half
Norry-Aubrie Hostettler, unassisted, 38:30; Norry-Eden Treas, unassisted, 32:27; Norry-Anna Ulmer, unassisted, 25:45; MC-Kailey Devlin, penalty kick, 18:33; Norry-Garvin, unassisted, 17:57; Norry-Ulmer, unassisted, 16:09; Norry-Garvin, unassisted, 7:56.
Shots: 14-4; Corners: 10-3; Saves: NC (Caitlyn Gray), 5; MC (Emma George), 6.
