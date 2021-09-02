MILTON — For neighboring rivals Milton and Warrior Run, about the only thing they share is road-warrior status this season.
Milton is riding a two-game win streak, dating back to last year’s 20-0 shutout of the Defenders in Turbotville, while Warrior Run is just looking to get back onto the field after having to cancel its season opener at Muncy due to a COVID outbreak.
Milton opened last week with a 39-28 win over District 11 Class A Nativity Friday in St. Clair. The Black Panthers powered their way to victory with 314 yards on the ground. Junior Xzavier Minium rushed 12 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns while freshman Chris Doyle rushed 23 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
The Black Panthers attempted just one pass the entire night, not that they needed to take to the air.
Warrior Run will have to shore up its run defense from a year ago, or it could be another long night against Milton. The good news is much of the heart of the defense is experienced.
Milton’s defense did allow 256 yards on the ground and another 185 through the air in its win over Nativity.
Warrior Run will likely turn to sophomore QB Ryan Newton after relying on a platoon system a year ago.
Milton and Warrior Run will face off at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Columbia High School. It is a home game for Milton.
The two teams have split the last four meetings with Milton taking a 20-0 win last year and Warrior Run 36-0 winners during the 2019 season. Milton won 20-14 in 2018, while Warrior Run won 34-14 in 2017. The Defenders won matchups in 2016 and 2015. Milton won the 2014 matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.