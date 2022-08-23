MILTON — Graduation has hit area tennis teams hard this season, except, it seems, Milton’s program.
The Black Panthers lost just two players from last year’s two-win team, and head coach Carissa Wagner is excited to see what her girls can do during the 2022 Heartland Athletic Conference season.
“The team and I are very excited for a fresh start this year,” said Wagner. “We have a lot of returning players and we’re starting to enjoy getting into the swing of things at practice. We are looking forward to our first match.”
Wagner’s team finished 2-16 a year ago, and she expects that total to rise this season.
“We are looking to improve not only our team record, but also our individual growth. As long as we are getting better day by day, and we can say we are trying our best and leaving everything we have out on the courts, then it is a good day,” said Milton’s coach.
“We also look for a lot more team building this year. Our team grew by five girls, and we are excited to get to know one another and help each other be successful on the courts.”
During the 2021 season Milton often didn’t have enough players to put a full team on the court, but this year with five returning starters and six underclassmen, that won’t be an issue this season.
“Last year we sometimes didn’t even have enough players for a match, therefore, I think getting girls tennis out there and building a team is already improving our team,” said Wagner.
Milton’s starters this year include seniors Brooklyn Wade and Madelyn Nicholas, plus juniors Lydia Crawford, Aubree Carl and Jordyn Hackenberg.
Wade and Nicholas will play in the top two singles spots for Milton, and as they go, the Black Panthers will go.
“I think our two seniors – Wade and Nicholas – are really important to our team this year. They set the tone of every practice and match,” said Wagner. “If they’re on and ready to be there, then everyone else follows. They are the one and two this year and I am counting on them this year to bring in some wins.”
In addition, junior Abby Kitchen and sophomores Kyleigh Snyder and Emily Seward will also be counted on for some wins this year.
“Kitchen, Snyder and Seward are all brand new to tennis this year. I look for all of them to step into varsity positions and contribute to our record,” said Wagner. “They are natural athletes and care about the sport already. They want to know what they need to improve on and how.”
The Black Panthers’ service game will be a strength this year, and team camaraderie will also be important to the team’s success.
“A strength I think we will have this year is our serving, and I also think this year we have a pretty tight knit group of girls which is also a strength,” Wagner said. “Cheering each other on is going to be a big key to our success this year. To know you have a team behind you supporting you can be a great help.”
Lewisburg
A large team and a new assistant coach has Sam Harer ready to get the season going for the Green Dragons, aside from the fact that Lewisburg lost 10 seniors from a year ago.
“I am very excited to start our season. We will have a very young team after losing 10 seniors. So, this year will be a learning experience and we may go through some growing pains, but every school goes through a rebuilding year,” said Harer.
“My main goal is to have each, and every player improve by the end of the season. As a whole, I want the team to find out who we are. The long-term goals are to be competitive two years down the road to make team districts for the first time in school history.”
That’s definitely doable after Harer’s team finished last season with an 8-10 record, just two wins shy of qualifying for the District 4 team tournament.
The eight wins is the most matches the Green Dragons have won in the four years that Harer has overseen the team.
Seniors Grace Bruckhart and Sonja Johnson are the team’s leaders and will move into two of the three singles spots after they primarily played doubles a season ago.
“Some good qualities my returning players bring to the team is great leadership,” said Harer, whose new assistant coach is a former Lewisburg player.
“I am super excited to bring on a new assistant coach in Lauren Shearer, a former player who started all four years at Lewisburg. I feel she will have a great impact right away,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Central Columbia and Loyalsock, as expected, are the teams to beat in the HAC-II according to Harer.
“(Central) has always been a powerhouse team in the years playing against them. They have a great coaching staff and run a solid program, and I look to build off last year’s upset win when Lewisburg edged Central Columbia 3-2,” said Harer. “Another Solid team is Loyalsock. They have a great team and coach Kirk Bowers runs a solid program there. Finally, Hughesville was a solid team last year they will be a tough matchup for us.”
Mifflinburg
The Wildcats enter the season in the same boat they were in a year ago when they didn’t have enough players to put a full team on the court.
This season Mifflinburg only has three players out for the team: juniors Reyna Krick and Kaylee Swartzlander, and sophomore Morgan Traver.
“Krick, Swartzlander and Traver are all essential to the team. They need to stay positive and keep each other pumped up,” said Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells. “It is everyone’s first year playing, so it will be a great building year.
“We are looking forward to gaining experience and growing as players this season,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Learning the fundamentals and improving match to match are the keys for the Wildcats.
“They are picking up on things quickly, but they haven’t played in a match yet,” said Wells. “With only three players it will be difficult to win as we will be forfeiting two points every match. But we will keep improving and growing and be stronger as the season progresses.”
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Samuel Harer, 5th season.
Assistant coach: Lauren Shearer.
Last year’s record: 8-10.
Key losses: Grace Hilkert, Katelyn Fessler, Brigett Kinnaman, Kassie McTammany, Jaden Thomas (moved).
Returning starters: Grace Bruckhart, sr., Sonja Johnson, sr.
Remaining roster: Katelyn Beers, sr.; Serena DeCosmo, sr., Trinity Zinszer, sr.; Erin Lowthert, jr.; Vivian Vance, jr., Brooklyn Ayres, jr.; Annabelle Jiang, jr.; Leah Wetzel, jr.; Diana Zheng, jr.; Elsa Fellon, 10; Bree Jun, so.; Lucie Gosson-Roy, so.; Mai Isleem, so.; Rian Rutherford, so.; Brooke-Lynn Schreffler, so.; Felicity Onken, fr.; Nora Driver, fr.; Brooke Brown, fr.; Katelyn Chen, fr.; Cecelia Cunado-James, fr.; Gemma Glathar, fr.; Hope Kaszuba, fr.; Ceili Kisvarday, fr.; Ella Sofia Markunas, fr.; Brynna Sisk, fr.; Morgan Strieby, fr.; Linghan Wan, fr.; Christina Zheng, fr.
---
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Matt Wells, 3rd season.
Assistant coach: Dana Godshall.
Last year’s records: 0-14, 0-12 HAC-I.
Key graduation losses: Destiny Jones, Alexis Scopelliti, Kassidy Reedy.
Roster: Reyna Krick, jr.; Kaylee Swartzlander, jr.; Morgan Traver, so.
---
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Carissa Wagner, 2nd season.
Last year’s record: 2-16.
Key graduation losses: Jordyn Aunkst, Leslie Krebs.
Returning starters: Brooklyn Wade, sr.; Madelyn Nicholas, sr.; Lydia Crawford, jr.; Aubree Carl, jr.; Jordyn Hackenberg, jr.
Remaining roster: Abigail Kitchen, jr.; Avery Sassaman, so.; Emily Seward, so.; Kyleigh Snyder, so.; Calyn Stork, fr.; Emily Waltman, fr.
