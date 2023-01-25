HUGHESVILLE — There are plenty of ways to describe the girls wrestling extravaganza that was hosted by the Hughesville wrestling program Tuesday night: historic, groundbreaking, noteworthy.
But Kyleigh Ficks’s succinct description seemed like the best one at the end of a long night for over 40 participants from six different District 4 schools that are in the process of building girls programs.
“It was fun,” said Ficks, a 12-year-old sixth grader in the Milton school district who has been wrestling since she was 4. “And I won.”
Ficks pinned Hughesville’s Jaysa Heiss in the first period of her only bout.
“My goal is to win championships and get a wrestling scholarship at a good college,” Ficks said. “I’ve wrestled in lots of big events so the crowd here didn’t bother me. I wasn’t nervous. I just tried to wrestle my best.”
Milton coaches Eric Moser and L.J. Ficks brought four elementary wrestlers to the event and a team of five high school girls.
“This is a great event for the girls,” said L.J. Ficks — Kyleigh’s dad — who wrestled for longtime coach Bob Greenly at Milton and graduated in 2008. “ This sport is growing quickly for girls and to have this opportunity so close to home is great for these girls.”
Hughesville boys wrestling coach Troy Charles helped spearhead the girls event which also included a boys elementary dual meet between Hughesville and Loyalsock plus junior varsity and varsity matches between Muncy and the Spartans.
“Boys wrestling has been declining in participation since 1987 and I think the best way to save the sport is through girls wrestling,” Charles said. “We have grown the girls team very quickly here and have about 25 girls at the high school level. This was a good way to get them some matches.”
In addition to Milton, other teams participating were Montgomery, South Williamsport, Benton and Loyalsock.
Said Eric Moser, “Troy and Hughesville did a great job putting this together. It was a great opportunity to get our girls some matches.”
Moser’s daughter, Abbey, a sophomore who has wrestled since the fourth grade, appreciates the opportunity to compete against girls at this point in her career.
“When I started, I had to wrestle mostly boys to get matches,” she said. “But girls wrestling has grown quickly, and things are changing.”
Moser won twice Tuesday night with a major decision and a pin.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
