Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 69 34 .670 _ Toronto 57 45 .559 11½ Tampa Bay 54 48 .529 14½ Baltimore 51 51 .500 17½ Boston 51 52 .495 18
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 48 .525 _ Cleveland 52 49 .515 1 Chicago 51 50 .505 2 Detroit 41 62 .398 13 Kansas City 40 62 .392 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 67 36 .650 _ Seattle 55 48 .534 12 Texas 46 55 .455 20 Los Angeles 43 59 .422 23½ Oakland 39 65 .375 28½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 64 37 .634 _ Atlanta 62 41 .602 3 Philadelphia 55 47 .539 9½ Miami 47 55 .461 17½ Washington 35 68 .340 30
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 45 .559 _ St. Louis 54 48 .529 3 Chicago 41 60 .406 15½ Cincinnati 40 61 .396 16½ Pittsburgh 40 62 .392 17
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Los Angeles 68 33 .673 _ San Diego 57 46 .553 12 San Francisco 51 51 .500 17½ Colorado 46 57 .447 23 Arizona 45 56 .446 23 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4 N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 2 Toronto 5, Detroit 3 Milwaukee 9, Boston 4 Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2 Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2 Seattle 5, Houston 4 Minnesota 7, San Diego 4 L.A. Angels 9, Texas 7
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Detroit 1 Boston 7, Milwaukee 2 Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3 Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1 Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2 Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6 San Diego 3, Minnesota 2 Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Monday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 7-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m. Baltimore (Watkins 3-1) at Texas (Gray 7-5), 8:05 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 8-6), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Boston 4 N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0 Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2 Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings Atlanta 6, Arizona 2 Washington 7, St. Louis 6 Minnesota 7, San Diego 4 Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 0 Atlanta 1, Arizona 0 Boston 7, Milwaukee 2 Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2 N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3 San Diego 3, Minnesota 2 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 3-12) at Miami (Luzardo 2-3), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-14), 7:05 p.m. Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-3), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 9-4), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
San Diego 7 3 4 25 20 11 Portland 6 1 6 24 31 11 Houston 6 4 3 21 24 16 Chicago 5 3 5 20 20 17 OL Reign 5 3 5 20 14 11 Kansas City 5 4 4 19 14 16 Angel City 5 5 2 17 12 14 Orlando 3 5 5 14 14 28 Gotham FC 4 7 0 12 9 22 Washington 1 5 8 11 14 18 Louisville 2 6 5 11 14 20 North Carolina 2 5 3 9 17 19 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Friday, July 29
Washington 3, North Carolina 3, tie Portland 2, Louisville 1
Saturday, July 30
San Diego 1, Chicago 0 OL Reign 3, Angel City 2
Sunday, July 31
Houston 4, Gotham FC 2 Orlando 2, Kansas City 2, tie
Tuesday, August 2
OL Reign at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Friday, August 5
Washington at Louisville, 8 p.m. North Carolina at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 7
Kansas City at San Diego, 5 p.m. Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m. Houston at OL Reign, 6 p.m. Angel City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 10
Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 7 .767 — x-Connecticut 20 10 .667 3 x-Washington 19 12 .613 4½ Atlanta 12 18 .400 11 New York 11 18 .379 11½ Indiana 5 27 .156 19
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733 — x-Seattle 19 12 .613 3½ Dallas 13 16 .448 8½ Phoenix 13 17 .433 9 Los Angeles 12 17 .414 9½ Minnesota 12 19 .387 10½ x-clinched playoff spot ___
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 82, Washington 77 Dallas 81, Atlanta 68
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 95, Connecticut 92, OT New York 89, Phoenix 69 Las Vegas 94, Indiana 69 Washington 78, Seattle 75 Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
