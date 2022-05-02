MIDDLEBURG — Dylan Starr, of Mifflinburg, was Saturday’s winner of the Clone 340 feature at Penns Creek Raceway Park.
Other feature winners from Saturday’s program are as follows:
Divas: 1. Nicole Gill, 2. Rockell Keister, 3. Jaylin Brown.
Rookie 2 caged: 1. Dreden Berkheimer, 2. Ava Kline, 3. Trevor Zook.
Beginners: 1. Aiden Clinger, 2. Gage Krawtzer.
Junior predator: 1. Jaxtyn Thomas, 2. Garrison Zook, 3. Matt Myers.
Adult caged: 1. Dylan Klinger, 2. Frank Drumm, 3. Joshua Rudy.
Caged sportsman: 1. Blake Wood, 2. Andrew Renard.
PA wings: 1. Conner Fetrow, 2. Justin Care, 3. Jaden Brooking.
Extra heavies: 1. Trent Kerstetter, 2. Pat Romig, 3. Eric Boozel.
Predator 375: 1. Zane Snyder, 2. Dylan Gibbons, 3. Tyler Thomas.
Clone 375: 1. Trevor Kerstetter, 2. Lucas Bowersox, 3. Chris Trawitz.
Caged clone red: 1. Jaxson Musser, 2. Maesyn Klinger.
Rookie 1 caged: 1. Cash Leiby, 2. Alora Bingaman, 3. Austin Tressler.
Run what ya brung: 1. Mike Nace, 2. Nate Kochenderfer, 3. David Graybill III.
Small block open: 1. Hunter Powers.
Clone 340: 1. Dylan Starr, 2. Cooper Adair.
Predator 410: 1. Dylan Gibbons, 2. Scott Mertz.
Junior caged: 1. Landon Tressler, 2. Brayden Klinger, 3. Nevaeh Suhr.
Winged outlaws: 1. Robert Bahnsen, 2. Cody Zimmerman, 3. Frank Drumm.
Rookie 1: 1. Tommy Thompson.
Rookie 2: 1. Dreden Berkheimer, 2. Noah Reed.
Junior restricted: 1. Bradley Wagner, 2. Jaxtyn Thomas, 3. Garrison Zook.
Animal 375: 1. Pat Romig, 2. Trent Kerstetter, 3. Josh Gaugler.
Flat 375: 1. Cole Brown, 2. Cody Zimmerman, 3. Bob Nace.
