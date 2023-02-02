MILTON - Brianna Gordner and Kiley Long both scored in double figures to lead Milton past Midd-West in the Heartland-I matchup, 44-21, and give the Black Panthers their first win in almost three weeks.
Gordner scored 12 points and Long had 11 for Milton (4-15 overall), which hasn't won since beating Midd-West (2-18) 35-26 back on Jan. 13.
Milton next hosts Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McKenna Voss 1 0-0 2; Chloe Sauer 1 4-4 6; Isabella Walter 0 0-2 0; Cali Sauer 3 0-1 6; Emily Kline 1 0-0 2; Emma Wagner 1 3-6 5. Totals: 7 7-13 21.
Kiley Long 5 1-4 11; Kyleigh Snyder 2 0-2 4; Maddie Zeiber 2 0-0 4; Addy Murray 1 0-2 2; Talya Bardole 1 0-0 2; Brianna Gordner 4 4-7 12; Camryn Hoover 1 3-4 5; Abbey Kitchen 1 2-2 4; Calyn Stork 0 0-0 0; Emma King 0 0-0 0; Tori Gordner 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Schrock 0 0-0 0; Riley Anspach 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-21 44.
TURBOTVILLE - A poor-shooting second quarter by the Defenders allowed the Tigers to take a big halftime lead and go on for the Heartland-III victory.
Warrior Run (4-14) scored just two points in the second period to fall behind 27-16 at the half.
Alexis Hudson scored 19 points and Peyton Meehan had 14 to lead the Defenders, who next host Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Southern Columbia 59, Warrior Run 46
Southern 14 13 12 20 - 59
Warrior Run 14 2 12 18 - 46
Alli Griscavage 5 3-5 13, Tatum Klebon 2 0-0 5, Loren Gehret 3 5-6 11, Ava Novak 10 7-11 30, Tasmiya Russel 0 0-3 0, Ella Podgurski 0 0-0 0, Lucy Maclay 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 15-25 59.
3-point goals: Novak 3, Klebon.
Alexis Hudson 7 2-4 19, Kelsey Hoffman 0 1-2 1, Peyton Meehan 5 0-0 14, Sienna Dunkleberger 4 0-0 8, Abby Evans 2 0-0 4, Mara Woland 0 0-0 0, Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-6 46.
3-point goals: Meehan 4, Hudson 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.