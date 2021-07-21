MILTON — The 4th Annual Building Champions Youth Football and Cheer Camp is Saturday and Sunday at the Milton Panther Cub Field.
Approximately 400 players representing 21 schools from the Heartland Youth Football League will be participating, plus 80 local coaches will also be volunteering their time at the camp.
Any proceeds from the camp will benefit pediatric cancer, specifically to Callie Cares and Think Big.
Twenty-One Penn Staters set to participate in Tokyo Olympics
UNIVERSITY PARK – As the long-awaited start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics nears, Penn State will have a strong presence with 21 participants representing five countries when the Games of the XXXII Olympiad begin competition Wednesday. The Tokyo Olympics were delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Opening Ceremonies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics take place Friday and the closing ceremonies are Sunday, Aug. 8. The first Penn Staters in action are former Nittany Lion standout Alyssa Naeher and current head coach Erica Dambach when the women’s soccer team takes on Sweden Wednesday.
Not including the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, where 65 countries did not participate, Penn State has sent athletes to each Summer Olympic Games since 1948, a streak of 18 consecutive Games. Penn State sent a school-record 22 competitors and coaches to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
The 2020 Nittany Lion contingent consists of 15 competitors in eight sports, including both male and female competitors in swimming and volleyball, an assistant coach in women’s soccer, a head coach in women’s basketball, a team physician in women’s gymnastics and three personal coaches in wrestling for a total of 10 sports with Penn State representation. Fifteen Penn Staters will represent the United States, two will represent Mexico, two will represent Japan and one each will represent Ireland and Egypt.
Men’s volleyball standout Matt Anderson is competing in his third Olympic Games after appearances in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games. Four Penn Staters are making their second Olympic Games appearance after competing in Rio in 2016: Max Holt (men’s volleyball), Joe Kovacs (men’s track and field), Alyssa Naeher (women’s soccer), Shane Ryan (men’s swimming; Ireland).
Women’s soccer head coach Erica Dambach is coaching in the Olympics for the second time as an assistant coach for the US women’s soccer team. She also served as an assistant coach for the US in the 2008 games in Beijing. Men’s basketball letterman Tom Hovasse is in his second Olympic Games as the head coach of Japan’s women’s basketball team.
In addition to the above contingent, Penn State also will be represented in Tokyo by the following competitors: David Taylor (wrestling), Micha Hancock (women’s volleyball), Haleigh Washington (women’s volleyball), Kaito Streets (men’s fencing; Japan), Mohamed Hassan (men’s fencing; Egypt), Andrew Mackiewicz (men’s fencing), Melissa Rodriguez (women’s swimming; Mexico), Gabe Castano (men’s swimming; Mexico), Michael Shuey (men’s track & field) and Kayla Canett-Oca (rugby).
Penn State wrestling coaches Cael Sanderson, Casey Cunningham and Cody Sanderson are serving as personal coaches at the Tokyo Olympics, while former women’s gymnastics standout Dr. Ellen Casey is the women’s gymnastics team physician for the United States.
Including Taylor, there will be seven Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members wrestling in Tokyo: Thomas Gilman, Kyle Snyder, Helen Maroulis, Franklin Gomez (Puerto Rico), Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (Uzbekistan) and Jane Valencia (Mexico).
In addition to the 21 competitors and coaches, a trio of Nittany Lions were selected as Olympic alternates: Aaron Russell (men’s volleyball), Megan Courtney (women’s volleyball) and Erin McCloud (women’s soccer; Canada).
The 10 first-time Olympians boost Penn State’s total to 118 all-time competitors or coaches (not selections).
Penn State competitors have won 33 medals, including five gold-medal efforts, from its 108 previous Olympians. The Nittany Lions’ record contingent at the London Games won one silver and four bronze medals in men’s track and field (Joe Kovacs), men’s fencing (Miles Chamley-Watson), women’s fencing (Monica Aksamit), women’s volleyball (Christa Harmotto Dietzen and Alisha Glass) and men’s volleyball (Matt Anderson, Max Holt and Aaron Russell).
Lutz honored as Lycoming’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee
WILLIAMSPORT – After becoming one of five players in the Lycoming College women’s basketball team’s history to earn three all-conference accolades in her career, senior Erica Lutz was recognized as Lycoming College’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee on Thursday, as the NCAA announced all of the nominees for the prestigious award.
Lutz is the fourth Lycoming basketball player to be nominated, joining Julia Antonelli ‘13 and Nicole Calella ‘17 and Kayla Kline ’20.
A 6-foot forward, Lutz was Lycoming’s first D3hoops.com All-Region selection as a senior, earning Second Team All-Atlantic/Mid-Atlantic Region honors. The ecology major was also named Lycoming College’s Most Outstanding Female Athlete.
An Academic All-MAC and First Team All-MAC Freedom selection this year, Lutz became the first Warrior in program history to lead the conference in both scoring (16.2) and rebounding (11.3) in the same year and she joined LeVan (18.8, 2001), Kaitlyn Ober (14.6, 2011) and Shelby Mueller (15.0, 2018) as conference scoring leaders. She also finished second in the league in field goal percentage (.527), sixth in free throw percentage (.760) and blocked shots (1.2) and seventh in assists (2.5). She finished the season 18th in Division III in rebounding (11.3) and 90th in points per game.
During the season, the senior led the Warriors in scoring and rebounding in all six games, posting four double-doubles.
Lutz finished her career with 901 points, crossing the 900-point plateau with her last bucket of the season against Stevenson on March 18. The 6-0 forward became the fourth player in program history to reach 25 career double-doubles and also finished her career with a program-best .527 field goal percentage (382-of-729), second in program history with 138 blocked shots and sixth with 671 rebounds.
Off the court, the ecology major volunteered with general maintenance of houses and barn, river clean up after flooding and grass and tree cutting at the Lycoming Biology Field Station. She also assisted in dove bandings, baited areas and set up duck traps for banding with the Pennsylvania State Game Commission. She also volunteered with the women’s basketball team at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and with a variety of events for the Lycoming County SPCA.
She was an eight-time member of the Dean’s List and four-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll and was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma Athletics Honor Society in 2020.
