LEWISBURG – The Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball games between Bucknell and Loyola Maryland, and the Navy men’s basketball games against American scheduled for Saturday through Monday have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 tests within the Bucknell men’s and women’s and Navy men’s basketball program’s Tier 1.
The contests between the Bison and Greyhounds and the Midshipmen and Eagles will be rescheduled following discussions with the schools and the League office.
The Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball games against American, along with the Navy men’s basketball games against Lafayette scheduled for Feb. 13 and 14, will also be postponed with scheduling adjustments to be announced at a later date.
NCAA TIER 1 DEFINITION: Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
