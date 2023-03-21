LEWISBURG — With five straight-set victories, Lewisburg’s boys tennis team got the year started off right on Monday as the Green Dragons took a 5-0 Heartland-I victory over Central Mountain.
At first singles, Eddie Monaco had his hands full with the Wildcats’ Asher Talbot in the first set, but in the second set he gave up just one game to complete a 7-5, 6-1 victory.
Will Cecchini and Greyson Azeredo both picked up dominating wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles before the two doubles teams completed the season-opening win.
Lewisburg next hosts Williamsport at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 5, Central Mountain 0
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) ef. Asher Talbot, 7-5, 6-1.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Joe McClaskey, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Jackson Proctor, 6-2, 6-1.,
Doubles
1. Sarthak Vishwakarma-Alexey Rosenberg (L) def. Nick Piergalini-Joe Caimi, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Christian Gaul-Daniel Ren (L) def. Tim Brinker-Wyatt Gallagher, 6-1, 6-2.
Shikellamy 3,
Milton 2
SUNBURY — The Black Panthers won both doubles matches, but they were swept in singles to fall to the Braves in the HAC-I matchup.
Getting the doubles wins for Milton (0-1) were Gaven Russell and Keegan Gill at No. 1; and Talen Hoffer and Deven Shoemaker at No. 2. Both teams won in straight sets.
“I am extremely proud of the players tonight, especially Keegan and Devon for winning their opening doubles matches,” said Milton coach Andrew McNeal. “This is a good start to the season and we look forward to our upcoming matches.”
Shikellamy 3, Milton 2
at Shikellamy
Singles
1. Jack Weaver (S) def. Trace Witter, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Micah Moyer (S) def. Tyler Geiswite, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Luke Fatool (S) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Gaven Russell-Keegan Gill (M) def. Nick Cooper-Fernando Nunez, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Talen Hoffer-Deven Shoemaker (M) def. Trey Bartholomew-Kori Gales, 6-0, 6-1.
Loyalsock 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Lancers gave up just eight games to the Wildcats as they took the HAC-II win in the season opener for both teams.
Loyalsock 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Jett Pulizzi (L) def. Matthew Blake, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Logan Hammond (L) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Colby Peters (L) def. Jacob Post, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Ian Allen-Austin Schwarzer (L) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Ryan Cao-Aadi Patel (L) def. Ryan Sauers-Reese Conklin, 6-0, 6-0.
Baseball
Mifflinburg 10,
Shamokin 0 (5 innings)
MIFFLINBURG — A complete-game one-hitter thrown by Zeb Hufnagle highlighted the Wildcats’ 10-run victory over the Indians in the nonleague contest at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
Hufnagle struck out 14 and walked three in a 90-pitch effort to help get Mifflinburg (1-0) off to a fine start to the season. His lone hit came off the bat of Shamokin’s Carter Kurtz in the fifth.
“We were really proud of Zeb, especially for his first time out this year,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. “Zeb said he was nervous, but he threw well; though he needs to get ahead in the pitch count, and stay ahead.
“Overall, it was a great game. He was right around the plate the whole game,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Giving Hufnagle plenty of run support were Troy Dressler, who batted 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI; and Lucas Whittaker, who also went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
Those two keyed the eight combined runs the Wildcats scored in the fourth and fifth innings to put the game well out of reach of Shamokin (0-1).
“We played really well today. For first game of the season we played well. It was a good way to start off and we’ll see what happens (the rest of the way),” said Church. “We were only leading 2-0 into the fourth, but then our bats came alive a little bit.”
Mifflinburg next hosts Loyalsock on Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 10, Shamokin 0 (5 innings)
at Mifflinburg
Shamokin 000 00 – 0-1-4
Mifflinburg 200 53 – 10-10-0
Ty Neary, Hayden Karlovich (4) and Lincoln Waugh. Zeb Hufnagle and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Hufnagle. LP: Neary.
Top Shamokin hitters: Carter Kurtz, 1-for-2.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, 2 runs scored; Zach Wertman, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 runs; Troy Dressler, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Whittaker, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBI, run; Luke Rokavec, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Jarrett Miller, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-2, run.
