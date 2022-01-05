“We are excited to welcome Stacy Collins to Happy Valley,” said Franklin. “As a veteran coach, Stacy brings a wide variety of experiences to our staff having served as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator during his career. He will bring significant value to our program and has a great depth of special teams knowledge and has found great success as a coordinator. His coaching style on special teams will allow us to continue our strong tradition as a special teams unit. I am thrilled to have Stacy, his wife Mandi, and their four daughters join our Penn State Football family.”
“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to work under the leadership of Coach Franklin and join the Penn State family,” said Collins. “I look forward to developing and growing our special teams units which has had a history of success during coach’s tenure. I’m also excited to work with Coach Diaz and the defensive staff to continue to build on the strong defensive tradition of Penn State. My family and I can’t wait to start this new chapter in Happy Valley.”
Collins, who has 24 years of collegiate coaching experience, joins the Nittany Lions after spending the 2021 season as Boise State’s special teams coordinator and edge coach.
During the 2021 campaign, Collins’ special teams unit blocked three punts, which tied for seventh in the nation, and four kicks overall to rank ninth in FBS. Of the three blocked punts, two were returned for touchdowns. Under Collins, the Broncos finished fifth in the nation and led the Mountain West Conference in punt returns with a 15.77 yards per return. In addition, Boise State’s kickoff return defense was second the MWC and 36th in FBS with a 19.03 average.
Collins guided kicker Jonah Dalmas to first-team All-Mountain West accolades and was a Lou Groza semifinalist after going 26-for-28 on the field goals, including a school-record 26 consecutive attempts, and 38-of-39 on extra points. Punt returner Stefan Cobbs earned All-Mountain West second team honors. He posted an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Prior to Boise State, Collins spent five seasons (2016-20) at Utah State, including the 2020 season as the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. He held the role of special teams coordinator and running backs coach in 2019, he mentored inside linebackers in 2017-18, and served as the special teams coordinator in 2016.
During the 2019 campaign, kicker Dominik Eberle was All-Mountain West first team and a Pro Football Focus All-American honorable mention. He set 14 school records in his career and signed a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Savon Scarver was an All-Mountain West first team honoree as a return specialist while Collins was named the Mountain West Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.
Utah State led the nation in takeaways (32), interceptions (22), three-and-outs forced per game (5.69) in 2018 and was ranked third nationally with six defensive touchdowns. Collins mentored sophomore David Woodward, a Pro Football Focus All-America first team honoree and the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.
Collins served as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator for the New Mexico Bowl, a 52-13 victory over North Texas, in 2018 and Utah State finished No. 22 in the Associated Press poll.
In 2017, Utah State ranked 19th nationally in passing yards allowed (182.5 per game) and was in the top 10 in defensive touchdowns, forced fumbles and turnovers forced. During the 2016 season, Collins helped Utah State rank third in the Mountain West in kickoff return defense (19.47 yards per return).
Other stops in the journey for Collins include Southern Oregon (defensive coordinator, 2007), Idaho State (linebackers, 2005-06), Western Washington (linebackers, 2003-04/special teams coordinator, 2004), South Dakota School of Mines (defensive coordinator/safeties, 2002) and Western Oregon (linebackers, 1998-2001).
Collins played linebacker at Western Oregon for four seasons (1993-97). He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education (1998) and a master’s in education (2001).
Lycoming hoops’ trip to Delaware Valley altered
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming College women’s basketball team’s game at Delaware Valley University tonight has been cancelled. The men’s basketball team’s game at Delaware Valley has been moved to a 6 p.m. start.
The women’s basketball team will get back on the court on Saturday when they head to Arcadia University for a 1 p.m. MAC Freedom game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.