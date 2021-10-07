Note: Eight teams qualify for postseason play in Class 2A and 3A; four teams qualify in Class A and 4A
Team, record, power rating
Class A
1. Canton 6-0 .699885
2. Muncy 5-1 .6111536
3. Montgomery 3-3 .372916
4. Bucktail 0-5 .237004
Class 2A
1. Southern Columbia5-1 .728186
2. Troy 5-1 .66318
3. Mount Carmel 4-2 .549087
4. South Williamsport 3-2 .515839
5. Sayre 4-2 .475144
6. Wellsboro 1-3 .403167
7. Wyalusing 2-4 .384881
8. Central Columbia 2-4 .350885
9. Bloomsburg 1-5 .324207
10. Northwest 1-5 .32924
11. Hughesville 1-4 .287036
12. Towanda 0-6 .274128
13. Line Mtn. 0-5 .222318
14. Warrior Run 0-5 .168362
Class 3A
1. Milton 5-1 .636573
2. Danville 5-1 .605217
3. Montoursville 3-3 .528979
4. Cowanesque Valley 4-2 .490854
5. Loyalsock 3-3 .486082
6. Athens 4-2 .478423
7. NP-Mansfield 3-3 .436563
8. Midd-West 0-6 .171573
Class 4A
1. Jersey Shore 6-0 .753048
2. Selinsgrove 4-2 .624501
3. Shamokin 3-3 .556259
4. Mifflinburg 3-3 .446196
5. Lewisburg 2-3 .412288
6. Shikellamy 1-5 .369643
7. CMVT 0-6 .219057
