Note: Eight teams qualify for postseason play in Class 2A and 3A; four teams qualify in Class A and 4A

Team, record, power rating

Class A

1. Canton 6-0 .699885

2. Muncy 5-1 .6111536

3. Montgomery 3-3 .372916

4. Bucktail 0-5 .237004

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia5-1 .728186

2. Troy 5-1 .66318

3. Mount Carmel 4-2 .549087

4. South Williamsport 3-2 .515839

5. Sayre 4-2 .475144

6. Wellsboro 1-3 .403167

7. Wyalusing 2-4 .384881

8. Central Columbia 2-4 .350885

9. Bloomsburg 1-5 .324207

10. Northwest 1-5 .32924

11. Hughesville 1-4 .287036

12. Towanda 0-6 .274128

13. Line Mtn. 0-5 .222318

14. Warrior Run 0-5 .168362

Class 3A

1. Milton 5-1 .636573

2. Danville 5-1 .605217

3. Montoursville 3-3 .528979

4. Cowanesque Valley 4-2 .490854

5. Loyalsock 3-3 .486082

6. Athens 4-2 .478423

7. NP-Mansfield 3-3 .436563

8. Midd-West 0-6 .171573

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore 6-0 .753048

2. Selinsgrove 4-2 .624501

3. Shamokin 3-3 .556259

4. Mifflinburg 3-3 .446196

5. Lewisburg 2-3 .412288

6. Shikellamy 1-5 .369643

7. CMVT 0-6 .219057

