High school football
Heartland Athletic Conference
Central Mountain 1-0 1-0 Jersey Shore 0-0 1-0 Milton 0-0 1-0 Shamokin 0-0 1-0 Selinsgrove 0-0 0-1 Shikellamy 0-1 0-1
Central Columbia 1-0 1-0 Danville 1-0 1-0 Montoursville 0-0 1-0 Lewisburg 0-0 0-1 Midd-West 0-1 0-1 Mifflinburg 0-1 0-1
Loyalsock 1-0 1-0 Southern Columbia 0-0 1-0 Warrior Run 0-0 0-0 Hughesville 0-0 0-1 Mount Carmel 0-0 0-1 Bloomsburg 0-1 0-1
Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove Shamokin at Central Mountain Shikellamy at Loyalsock Midd-West at Danville Lewisburg at Montoursville Central Columbia at Mifflinburg Mount Carmel at Hughesville Warrior Run at Milton (at Central Columbia) Southern Columbia at Bloomsburg
Youth football
Heartland Youth Football League
Standings through Week 1A VarsityNorth Division
Team W-L Jersey Shore 1-0 Montgomery 1-0 Montoursville 1-0 Muncy 0-1 South Williamsport 0-1 Williamsport 0-1 Loyalsock 0-1
Danville 1-0 Lewisburg 1-0 Midd-West 0-1 Warrior Run 0-1 Hughesville 0-0
Central Columbia 1-0 Mount Carmel 1-0 Selinsgrove 1-0 Shikellamy 1-0 Southern Columbia 1-0 Bloomsburg 0-1 Shamokin 0-1
Muncy 1-0 South Williamsport 1-0 Williamsport 0-1 Jersey Shore 0-1 Loyalsock 0-1 Montgomery 0-1 Montoursville 0-0
Hughesville 1-0 Mifflinburg 1-0 Milton 1-0 Danville 0-1 Warrior Run 0-0 Lewisburg 0-0 Midd West 0-0
Bloomsburg 1-0 Central Columbia 1-0 Shikellamy 0-1 Southern Columbia 0-1 Selinsgrove 0-0 Mount Carmel 0-0 Shamokin 0-0
Montoursville 1-0 South Williamsport 1-0 Williamsport 1-0 Muncy 0-1 Jersey Shore 0-1 Loyalsock 0-1 Montgomery 0-1
Mifflinburg 1-0 Milton 1-0 Warrior Run 1-0 Danville 0-1 Lewisburg 0-1 Midd-West 0-1 Hughesville 0-0
Bloomsburg 1-0 Central Columbia 1-0 Shikellamy 1-0 Selinsgrove 1-0 Shamokin 0-1 Mount Carmel 0-1 Southern Columbia 0-1
Loyalsock 1-0 Montgomery 1-0 Montoursville 1-0 South Williamsport 1-0 Williamsport 0-1 Jersey Shore 0-1 Muncy 0-0
Mifflinburg 1-0 Hughesville 0-1 Milton 0-0 Warrior Run 0-0 Lewisburg 0-0 Midd-West 0-0
Selinsgrove 1-0 Bloomsburg 0-1 Central Columbia 0-1 Shamokin 0-1 Shikellamy 0-0 Mount Carmel 0-0 Southern Columbia 0-0
Southern Columbia 6, Milton 0 Selinsgrove 53, Midd-West 0 Montoursville 28, Shamokin 0 Central Columbia 34, Loyalsock 0 Montgomery 7, Bloomsburg 6 Mount Carmel 26, Warrior Run 0 Lewisburg 46, Williamsport 45 Jersey Shore 25, Mifflinburg 0 Danville 13, South Williamsport 0
Milton 20, Southern Columbia 6 Muncy 6, Shikellamy 0 Central Columbia 28, Loyalsock 6 Hughesville 24, Williamsport 0 Bloomsburg 18, Montgomery 6 Mifflinburg 19, Jersey Shore 0 South Williamsport 20, Danville 13
Milton 41, Southern Columbia 0 Selinsgrove 39, Midd-West 0 Shikellamy 20, Muncy 13 Montoursville 40, Shamokin 6 Central Columbia 12, Loyalsock0 Bloomsburg 6, Montgomery 2 Warrior Run 27, Mount Carmel 0 Williamsport 20, Lewisburg 0 Mifflinburg 20, Jersey Shore 13 South Williamsport 20, Danville 8
Montoursville 22, Shamokin 0 Loyalsock 6, Central Columbia 0 Williamsport 6, Hughesville 6 Montgomery 33, Bloomsburg 20 Mifflinburg 6, Jersey Shore 0 South Williamsport 25, Danville 7 Selinsgrove 13, Shikellamy 6
Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 60 .538 _ Philadelphia 67 64 .511 3½ New York 63 67 .485 7 Washington 55 75 .423 15 Miami 55 76 .420 15½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 80 52 .606 _ Cincinnati 71 62 .534 9½ St. Louis 67 63 .515 12 Chicago 57 75 .432 23 Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31½
W L Pct GB San Francisco 84 47 .641 _ Los Angeles 83 49 .629 1½ San Diego 70 62 .530 14½ Colorado 60 71 .458 24 Arizona 44 89 .331 41
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 7, Washington 4 Texas 4, Colorado 3 Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1 L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3 San Diego 7, Arizona 5
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Moore 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 7-13), 7:05 p.m. Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 2-7), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 83 48 .634 _ New York 76 55 .580 7 Boston 75 58 .564 9 Toronto 69 61 .531 13½ Baltimore 40 90 .308 42½
W L Pct GB Chicago 76 56 .576 _ Cleveland 64 64 .500 10 Detroit 62 70 .470 14 Kansas City 59 71 .454 16 Minnesota 58 73 .443 17½
W L Pct GB Houston 78 53 .595 _ Oakland 72 59 .550 6 Seattle 70 62 .530 8½ Los Angeles 65 67 .492 13½ Texas 46 85 .351 32
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2 Toronto 7, Baltimore 3 Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1 Texas 4, Colorado 3 L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 4, Seattle 3
Baltimore (Akin 1-8) at Toronto (Ryu 12-7), 7:07 p.m. Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 7-4), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Detroit (Skubal 8-11), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 8-4) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-2), 9:38 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 20 6 .769 — Chicago 14 12 .538 6 New York 11 16 .407 9½ Washington 10 15 .400 9½ Atlanta 6 19 .240 13½ Indiana 5 19 .208 14
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731 — x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2 Minnesota 15 9 .625 3 Phoenix 15 10 .600 3½ Dallas 11 15 .423 8 Los Angeles 10 16 .385 9 x-clinched playoff spot
No games scheduled.
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled. Thursday’s Games Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. New York at Seattle, 10 p.m. Major League Soccer Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA New England 15 4 4 49 44 28 Orlando City 9 4 8 35 30 24 Nashville 8 2 11 35 34 20 New York City FC 10 6 4 34 36 19 Philadelphia 8 6 8 32 28 23 CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27 D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32 Columbus 7 9 6 27 25 29 Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28 Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33 Inter Miami CF 6 9 5 23 21 31 New York 6 10 4 22 23 25 Cincinnati 3 9 8 17 21 37 Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 7 40 37 22 Colorado 11 4 5 38 30 20 LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35 Minnesota United 8 6 7 31 24 24 Portland 8 10 3 27 29 39 Real Salt Lake 7 8 6 27 31 27 Vancouver 6 7 8 26 27 31 San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29 FC Dallas 6 9 7 25 30 33 Los Angeles FC 6 9 6 24 28 31 Austin FC 5 12 4 19 20 29 Houston 3 9 10 19 24 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Friday, September 3 New York City FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m. Saturday, September 4 Austin FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m. Friday, September 10 Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Saturday, September 11 LA Galaxy at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 5 p.m. D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m. New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m. Nashville at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. NWSL W L T Pts GF GA Portland 10 4 2 32 24 11 North Carolina 8 4 4 28 22 9 Reign FC 8 7 1 25 22 18 Orlando 6 5 6 24 20 19 Chicago 7 7 3 24 19 22 Washington 6 5 5 23 19 18 Gotham FC 5 5 6 21 17 15 Houston 6 6 3 21 18 20 Louisville 4 8 4 16 13 23 Kansas City 2 11 4 10 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Wednesday, September 1 Reign FC at Houston, 8 p.m. Saturday, September 4 Chicago at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. Reign FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, September 5 Houston at Orlando, 6 p.m. North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m. Friday, September 10 Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, September 11 Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Tennis US Open Results Monday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles First Round Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Diego Schwartzman (11), Argentina, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. John Millman, Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2), 6-1. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert (23), France, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3. Daniel Evans (24), Britain, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1. Felix Auger-Aliassime (12), Canada, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8). Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4). Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. John Isner (19), United States, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6), 6-3. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Marin Cilic (30), Croatia, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1, 2-0, ret. Cristian Garin (16), Chile, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Marcos Giron, United States, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Grigor Dimitrov (15), Bulgaria, def. Sam Riffice, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-3. Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 6-2. Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29), Spain, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, def. Cameron Norrie (26), Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-7 (10), 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Filip Krajinovic (32), Serbia, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Roberto Bautista Agut (18), Spain, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Women’s Singles First Round Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, def. Ann Li, United States, 7-5, 6-1. Simona Halep (12), Romania, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Yulia Putintseva (31), Kazakhstan, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Madison Keys, United States, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7). Ekaterina Alexandrova (32), Russia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-3, 6-2. Danielle Collins (26), United States, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-2, 6-4. Elena Rybakina (19), Kazakhstan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-2, 6-3. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 6-4. Caroline Garcia, France, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2. Angelique Kerber (16), Germany, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Barbora Krejcikova (8), Czech Republic, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-0, 6-4. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-3, 7-5. Victoria Azarenka (18), Belarus, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Coco Gauff (21), United States, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-2, 6-3. Christina McHale, United States, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (5). Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 7-5, 6-0. Ons Jabeur (20), Tunisia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 7-5, 7-5. Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-2. Daria Kasatkina (25), Russia, def. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). Rebeka Masarova, Spain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (9). Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0. Transactions BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins and LHP Paul Fry to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Zack Burdi and OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Brad Peacock from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. Placed LHP Martin Perez and RHP Matt Banres on the COVID-19 list. Recalled RHP Phillips Valdez from Worcester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Raynel Espinal from Worcester and agreed to terms on a major league contract. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Jason Foley to Toledo (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Toledo. Sent LHP Ian Krol outright to Toledo. HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Bryan Abreau to Sugar Land. Sent LH Chas McCormick to Sugar Land on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled 2B Kean Wong from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Edgar Garcia outright to St. Paul (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Corey Kluber from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Zack Britton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of INF/OF Jose Marmolejos from Tacoma (Triple-A WEst) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Matt Wisler to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP J.P. Feyereisen from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Brett Phillips on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham. TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP A.J. Alexy from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Joe Barlow from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Andy Ibanez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29. Optioned LHP Jake Latz to Round Rock. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Josh Palacios to Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Reno (Triple-A West) . Optioned RHP Humbero Mejia to Reno. CINCINNATI REDS — Traded RHP Jason Parker to New York Yankees as the player to be named later from July 27 trade agreement. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Raimel Tapia from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Taylor Motter for assignment. Sent RHP Jordan Sheffield to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Evan Phillips from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Renato Nunez on a minor league contract. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired hitting coach Rick Eckstein. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to El Paso (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Chris Paddack from the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Jose Quintana off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP John Brebbia and INF Jason Vosler from Sacramento (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Tres Barrera to Rochester (Triple-A East). Recalled C Keibert Ruiz from Rochester. Sent RHP Steven Fuentes to Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Grant Riller to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OLs Shaq Calhoun, Michael Menet. RB Tavien Feaster, WRs KeeSean Johnson, A.J. Richardson, DL Cam Murray, CB Picasso Nelson, LBs Evan Weaver, Bryson Young and P Ryan Winslow. Activated DL Jordan Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve. Waived LB Terrance Smith with an injury settlement. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. Released WRs Devin Gray, Siaosi Mariner and OL Michael Schofield. BUFFALO BILLS — Released RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell and CB Tim Harris. Waived WR Robert Foster with an injury settlement. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acquired DE Darryl Johnson from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired DT B.J. Hill from New York Giants in exchange for C Billy Price. DETROIT LIONS — Released WRs Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, G Evan Heim, S Alijah Holder, NT Miles Brown and DB Mike Ford. Waived OTs Tyrell Crosby and Dan Skipper with an injury designation. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LT Laremy Tunsil from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Tae Davis and CB Cornell Armstrong with injury designations. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated G Quentin Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Sam Tevi on the injured reserve. Placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DE Josh Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Corey Straughter. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released LB Darron Lee with an injury settlement. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Davin Bellamy, TE Matt Sokol, DE Jessie Lemonier, WR John Hurst, LB Nate Evans, CB Donte Vaughn, T Darius Harper and DT Willie Yarbary. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DCs Brontae Harris, Donovan Olumba, OLs Jeremiah Kolone, Jordan Meredity, WR Jeremiah Haydel, and DB Troy Warner. NEW YORK JETS — Waived G Corey Levin, WR Lawrence Cager, LB Aaron Adeoye and CB Lamar Jackson. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated OL Landon Dickerson from the non-football injury list and S Rodney McLeod from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived T Chidi Okeke. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Chandon Herring and G Ross Reynolds with an injury. Placed G Nate Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired WR Naaman Roosevelt and K Ali Mourtada. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Dylan Geunther to a three-year contract. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year contract. American Hockey League PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Named Matt Thomas assistant coach. SOCCER Major League Soccer HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Fired senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.