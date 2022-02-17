BROCKSPORT, N.Y. — Seven Bloomsburg University field hockey players were honored as National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II Scholars of Distinction for the 2021 season as announced by the organization Wednesday.
Senior midfielder Bri Doebler, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, headlines the honorees for the Huskies. Joining Doebler on the list are Bella Culp, Sydney Rimmer, Sam Schaffer, Lillie Weaver, Julianne Wheeler and Carlee Williams.
The Division II Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.9 through the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
More than 150 student-athletes were recognized this year. Limestone University had the most selections on the list with 10 honorees.
Doebler, Rimmer and Williams all earned the honor for the third consecutive time. Schaffer, Culp, Weaver and Wheeler each received their first nod to the list.
Last week, the Huskies led the country with 25 players being named to the NFHCA Division II National Academic squad. The NFHCA National Academic Team awards will be announced on February 21 and the National Scholar-Athlete award on February 23.
