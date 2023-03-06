MILTON — The ending of the third quarter couldn’t have gone much worse for Lewisburg on Saturday.
After Sophie Kilbride scored to cut Shamokin’s lead to three with 26 seconds left in the frame, the Indians made two 3-pointers in the final eight seconds to go ahead by nine heading into the fourth quarter.
However, the Green Dragons weren’t fazed, even with their season on the line.
“We have a lot of fight in this team,” Lewisburg coach Brent Sample said. “I said, ‘We’ve been doing this all year long, just come out and fight. We have got eight minutes to go.’ We had three seniors on the floor, and I know they didn’t want to go out that way.”
Lewisburg outscored Shamokin by 17 points over the final eight minutes to grab a 47-39 win in the District 4 Class 4A third-place game. The Green Dragons qualified for states, and will play at Northwestern Lehigh on Tuesday in a play-in game.
“It feels amazing,” Lewisburg senior Maddie Still said of reaching states. “This was our goal from the beginning.”
The Green Dragons (17-8) had to regroup after seeing a six-point halftime lead turn into a nine-point deficit in the third quarter.
“I think we were more determined to come back and win,” Lewisburg freshman Maddy Moyers said. “Honestly, I was not worried because we’ve done it before. We’ve had even crazier comebacks. I knew we could come back from that.”
Lewisburg forced Shamokin into turnovers on four of its first five possessions in the fourth quarter, sparking a 7-0 run to start the period. Keeley Baker scored four points inside, and Moyers had a three-point play in the run.
“We went to a four-guard offense, and we really moved the ball,” Sample said. “At times against a zone we struggle, but we started moving as a team. We worked the ball inside. Keeley had some great touches. Then we got transition buckets. We pushed the ball and put it in the hoop.”
Madi Lippay made a layup to put the Indians (16-9) back ahead by four, but Lewisburg went on another run.
Sydney Bolinsky scored on a putback and Moyers drilled a jumper to tie the game. Still then converted a three-point play with 2:42 to play, giving Lewisburg the lead for good at 40-37.
“I saw Sophie drive and she looked at me,” Still said. “We kind of have telepathy, I guess, so I just started going.”
Still caught the pass and made the layup. Then made the free throw, shooting underhanded.
“I started out the year doing my regular, normal foul shots,” Still said. “When I get on the line, I think about it too much. It just doesn’t really work for me. I was at 10-40% shooting. I just decided to try granny style, and I realized it worked for me. I got to more like 50-70% on the line. I don’t really care if people make fun of me or anything, as long as it goes in that doesn’t matter.”
Still was 3-of-5 from the free-throw line in the game.
Kilbride, who finished with 14 points, made her biggest impact by driving and dishing in the fourth quarter.
“I just read that they were in a zone, but the top two, there was space in the middle,” Kilbride said. “They were really collapsing on our dribbles. As soon as you put the ball on the floor, they were hounding you. I knew I needed to get it out of my hands quick.”
Kilbride made a pair of free throws to push Lewisburg’s run to 9-0.
Carly Nye, who led Shamokin with 13 points, made a pair of free throws to stop the run and cut Lewisburg’s lead to 42-39, but the Indians did not score again.
Kilbride made four free throws in the final 40 seconds to seal the win.
“Getting outscored by 17 points is obviously not something we envisioned coming out of the third-quarter huddle,” Shamokin coach Chris Venna said. “I have to give credit to Lewisburg. They worked; they played good defense. Kilbride, she hurt us, which we expected from her. Maddy Moyers hurt us, too.”
Moyers shot 6-of-8 from the field on her way to a game-high 16 points.
“Today my shots were finally falling,” Moyers said with a laugh. “I kept my hustle on defense, which gives me good looks in transition. On days where my shots don’t fall, I use my defense to spark me and push me to play better. Personally, I feel like I had a good game for both.”
In the end, the Green Dragons were left to celebrate a state berth.
“I’m really glad we pulled that one out,” Kilbride said. “We got down in the third quarter, but I’m really proud of everyone for regrouping and coming out with the win.”
District 4 Class 4A third-place gameat Milton Area High SchoolNo. 4 Lewisburg 47, No. 3 Shamokin 39
Lewisburg (17-8) 9 12 5 21 — 47 Shamokin (16-9) 7 8 20 4 — 39
Lewisburg (47):
Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-0 2, Maddy Moyers 6 3-5 16, Maddie Still 1 3-5 5, Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2, Sophie Kilbride 3 8-10 14, Teagan Osunde 0 0-0 0, Keeley Baker 4 0-0 8, Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 14-20 47. 3-point goals: Moyers.
Shamokin (39):
