Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 45 38 .542 _ Washington 42 43 .494 4 Atlanta 42 44 .488 4½ Philadelphia 41 43 .488 4½ Miami 38 47 .447 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 36 .591 _ Cincinnati 45 41 .523 6 Chicago 43 44 .494 8½ St. Louis 43 45 .489 9 Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 54 32 .628 _ Los Angeles 53 34 .609 1½ San Diego 51 38 .573 4½ Colorado 37 50 .425 17½ Arizona 25 63 .284 30
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2 Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3 Arizona 6, Colorado 4 San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2 Washington 15, San Diego 5
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (Alcantara 5-7), 12:10 p.m. Colorado (González 2-5) at Arizona (Faria 0-0), 3:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-8), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-5), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 54 34 .614 _ Tampa Bay 51 36 .586 2½ Toronto 44 40 .524 8 New York 44 41 .518 8½ Baltimore 28 58 .326 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 51 35 .593 _ Cleveland 42 42 .500 8 Detroit 40 47 .460 11½ Kansas City 36 50 .419 15 Minnesota 35 50 .412 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 54 33 .621 _ Oakland 49 39 .557 5½ Seattle 45 42 .517 9 Los Angeles 44 42 .512 9½ Texas 34 53 .391 20
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Detroit 5, Texas 3 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4 Toronto 10, Baltimore 2 Houston 4, Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Montas 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-1), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 4:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-4), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 35 19 .648 — Toledo (Detroit) 30 24 .556 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 27 27 .500 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 26 28 .481 9 Columbus (Cleveland) 25 29 .463 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 22 32 .407 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 21 31 .404 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 35 16 .686 — Worcester (Boston) 33 21 .611 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 32 21 .604 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 23 32 .418 14 Rochester (Washington) 22 32 .407 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 15 38 .283 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 37 17 .685 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 34 19 .642 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 29 24 .547 7½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 23 29 .442 13 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 31 .426 14 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 22 31 .415 14½ Memphis (St. Louis) 21 34 .382 16½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Louisville 9, Memphis 3 Scranton W/B 8, Syracuse 3 Buffalo 3, Rochester 2 Durham 11, Norfolk 0 Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 2 Charlotte 5, Jacksonville 4, 11 innings Nashville 8, Gwinnett 0 Columbus 1, Indianapolis 0 St. Paul 11, Iowa 1 Omaha 7, Toledo 5
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 2, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Nashville at Gwinnett, 2, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Portland (Boston) 30 23 .566 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 30 .434 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 23 33 .411 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 20 34 .370 15½ Hartford (Colorado) 18 37 .327 18
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 32 22 .593 — Erie (Detroit) 33 23 .589 — Akron (Cleveland) 31 23 .574 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 30 23 .566 1½ Richmond (San Francisco) 30 26 .536 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 21 34 .382 11½
Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg 6, Reading 1 Portland 6, Hartford 2 Akron at Altoona, ppd. Richmond 4, Bowie 3 Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 3 Erie 4, Somerset 3, game one Somerset 6, Erie 1, game two
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 31 24 .564 5 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 25 31 .446 11½ Wilmington (Washington) 23 32 .418 13 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 36 .333 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 35 19 .648 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 33 23 .589 3 Rome (Atlanta) 30 24 .556 5 Greenville (Boston) 29 27 .518 7 Asheville (Houston) 24 31 .436 11½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 32 .429 12 Hickory (Texas) 23 33 .411 13
Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Asheville 2 Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 9 innings, game one Jersey Shore 6, Wilmington 4, game two Hickory 13, Winston-Salem 5 Bowling Green 2, Rome 1 Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2 Aberdeen 9, Greenville 1
Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5:05 p.m. Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1
Monday, June 28: Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1 Friday, July 2: Tampa Bay 6, Montreal 3 Monday, July 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Wednesday, July 7: Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 0
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Phoenix 1, Milwaukee 0
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 6 .667 — Chicago 10 9 .526 2½ New York 10 9 .526 2½ Washington 7 10 .412 4½ Atlanta 6 11 .353 5½ Indiana 2 16 .111 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 15 4 .789 — Las Vegas 14 5 .737 1 Minnesota 10 7 .588 4 Phoenix 8 9 .471 6 Dallas 9 11 .450 6½ Los Angeles 6 12 .333 8½
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 85, Dallas 79 Seattle 71, Los Angeles 62 Phoenix 99, Las Vegas 90, OT Thursday’s Games No games scheduled. Friday’s Games Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 3 3 24 22 18 Orlando City 6 3 3 21 20 12 Philadelphia 5 3 4 19 15 11 CF Montréal 5 3 4 19 14 11 Nashville 4 1 6 18 14 11 New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13 D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14 New York 5 5 1 16 16 14 Columbus 4 3 4 16 11 9 Atlanta 2 3 6 12 11 13 Chicago 3 7 2 11 13 18 Cincinnati 3 5 2 11 10 18 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17 Toronto FC 2 8 2 8 16 29
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 0 5 29 23 8 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 4 0 24 20 18 Colorado 6 3 2 20 18 12 Los Angeles FC 5 4 3 18 15 12 Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 18 12 Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 12 16 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22 FC Dallas 2 5 5 11 14 20 Vancouver 2 7 3 9 12 22 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, July 7
Toronto FC 3, New England 2 CF Montréal 2, New York City FC 1 Chicago 3, Orlando City 1 Seattle 2, Houston 0 Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0 Colorado 2, Minnesota 0 Real Salt Lake 4, Vancouver 0 LA Galaxy 3, FC Dallas 1
Thursday, July 8
Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
National Women’s Soccer League
W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 5 2 1 16 14 4 Orlando 4 2 3 15 12 10 Portland 5 3 0 15 14 6 Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8 Gotham FC 3 1 3 12 7 3 Washington 3 2 3 12 8 8 Chicago 3 4 2 11 6 13 Louisville 3 4 1 10 6 12 Reign FC 2 5 1 7 5 10 Kansas City 0 6 3 3 5 13 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, July 9
Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Gotham FC at Portland, 3 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 6 p.m. Kansas City at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m. Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon Results
Wednesday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London Surface: Grass
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Denis Shapovalov (10), Canada, def. Karen Khachanov (25), Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. Hubert Hurkacz (14), Poland, def. Roger Federer (6), Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (14), Japan, 7-6 (0), 6-4, 6-3. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (16), Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 7-5. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, 7-5, 6-2. Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 9-7.
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
