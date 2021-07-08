Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 38 .542 _ Washington 42 43 .494 4 Atlanta 42 44 .488 4½ Philadelphia 41 43 .488 4½ Miami 38 47 .447 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 36 .591 _ Cincinnati 45 41 .523 6 Chicago 43 44 .494 8½ St. Louis 43 45 .489 9 Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 54 32 .628 _ Los Angeles 53 34 .609 1½ San Diego 51 38 .573 4½ Colorado 37 50 .425 17½ Arizona 25 63 .284 30

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2 Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3 Arizona 6, Colorado 4 San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2 Washington 15, San Diego 5

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (Alcantara 5-7), 12:10 p.m. Colorado (González 2-5) at Arizona (Faria 0-0), 3:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-8), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-5), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 54 34 .614 _ Tampa Bay 51 36 .586 2½ Toronto 44 40 .524 8 New York 44 41 .518 8½ Baltimore 28 58 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 51 35 .593 _ Cleveland 42 42 .500 8 Detroit 40 47 .460 11½ Kansas City 36 50 .419 15 Minnesota 35 50 .412 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 54 33 .621 _ Oakland 49 39 .557 5½ Seattle 45 42 .517 9 Los Angeles 44 42 .512 9½ Texas 34 53 .391 20

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Detroit 5, Texas 3 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4 Toronto 10, Baltimore 2 Houston 4, Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Montas 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-1), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 4:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-4), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 35 19 .648 — Toledo (Detroit) 30 24 .556 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 27 27 .500 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 26 28 .481 9 Columbus (Cleveland) 25 29 .463 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 22 32 .407 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 21 31 .404 13

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 35 16 .686 — Worcester (Boston) 33 21 .611 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 32 21 .604 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 23 32 .418 14 Rochester (Washington) 22 32 .407 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 15 38 .283 21

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 37 17 .685 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 34 19 .642 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 29 24 .547 7½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 23 29 .442 13 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 31 .426 14 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 22 31 .415 14½ Memphis (St. Louis) 21 34 .382 16½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 9, Memphis 3 Scranton W/B 8, Syracuse 3 Buffalo 3, Rochester 2 Durham 11, Norfolk 0 Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 2 Charlotte 5, Jacksonville 4, 11 innings Nashville 8, Gwinnett 0 Columbus 1, Indianapolis 0 St. Paul 11, Iowa 1 Omaha 7, Toledo 5

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 2, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Gwinnett, 2, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Portland (Boston) 30 23 .566 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 30 .434 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 23 33 .411 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 20 34 .370 15½ Hartford (Colorado) 18 37 .327 18

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 32 22 .593 — Erie (Detroit) 33 23 .589 — Akron (Cleveland) 31 23 .574 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 30 23 .566 1½ Richmond (San Francisco) 30 26 .536 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 21 34 .382 11½

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 6, Reading 1 Portland 6, Hartford 2 Akron at Altoona, ppd. Richmond 4, Bowie 3 Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 3 Erie 4, Somerset 3, game one Somerset 6, Erie 1, game two

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 31 24 .564 5 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 25 31 .446 11½ Wilmington (Washington) 23 32 .418 13 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 36 .333 17½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 35 19 .648 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 33 23 .589 3 Rome (Atlanta) 30 24 .556 5 Greenville (Boston) 29 27 .518 7 Asheville (Houston) 24 31 .436 11½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 32 .429 12 Hickory (Texas) 23 33 .411 13

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Asheville 2 Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 9 innings, game one Jersey Shore 6, Wilmington 4, game two Hickory 13, Winston-Salem 5 Bowling Green 2, Rome 1 Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2 Aberdeen 9, Greenville 1

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5:05 p.m. Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

National Hockey League

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

Monday, June 28: Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1 Friday, July 2: Tampa Bay 6, Montreal 3 Monday, July 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Wednesday, July 7: Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 0

National Basketball Association

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Phoenix 1, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 6 .667 — Chicago 10 9 .526 2½ New York 10 9 .526 2½ Washington 7 10 .412 4½ Atlanta 6 11 .353 5½ Indiana 2 16 .111 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 15 4 .789 — Las Vegas 14 5 .737 1 Minnesota 10 7 .588 4 Phoenix 8 9 .471 6 Dallas 9 11 .450 6½ Los Angeles 6 12 .333 8½

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 85, Dallas 79 Seattle 71, Los Angeles 62 Phoenix 99, Las Vegas 90, OT Thursday’s Games No games scheduled. Friday’s Games Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 3 3 24 22 18 Orlando City 6 3 3 21 20 12 Philadelphia 5 3 4 19 15 11 CF Montréal 5 3 4 19 14 11 Nashville 4 1 6 18 14 11 New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13 D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14 New York 5 5 1 16 16 14 Columbus 4 3 4 16 11 9 Atlanta 2 3 6 12 11 13 Chicago 3 7 2 11 13 18 Cincinnati 3 5 2 11 10 18 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17 Toronto FC 2 8 2 8 16 29

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 0 5 29 23 8 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 4 0 24 20 18 Colorado 6 3 2 20 18 12 Los Angeles FC 5 4 3 18 15 12 Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 18 12 Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 12 16 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22 FC Dallas 2 5 5 11 14 20 Vancouver 2 7 3 9 12 22 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto FC 3, New England 2 CF Montréal 2, New York City FC 1 Chicago 3, Orlando City 1 Seattle 2, Houston 0 Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0 Colorado 2, Minnesota 0 Real Salt Lake 4, Vancouver 0 LA Galaxy 3, FC Dallas 1

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

National Women’s Soccer League

W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 5 2 1 16 14 4 Orlando 4 2 3 15 12 10 Portland 5 3 0 15 14 6 Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8 Gotham FC 3 1 3 12 7 3 Washington 3 2 3 12 8 8 Chicago 3 4 2 11 6 13 Louisville 3 4 1 10 6 12 Reign FC 2 5 1 7 5 10 Kansas City 0 6 3 3 5 13 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 9

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Gotham FC at Portland, 3 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 6 p.m. Kansas City at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m. Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon Results

Wednesday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London Surface: Grass

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Denis Shapovalov (10), Canada, def. Karen Khachanov (25), Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. Hubert Hurkacz (14), Poland, def. Roger Federer (6), Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (14), Japan, 7-6 (0), 6-4, 6-3. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (16), Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 7-5. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, 7-5, 6-2. Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 9-7.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Sander Gille (13), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Tara Moore and Arthur Fery, Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Jeremy Chardy, France, and Naomi Broady, Britain, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raven Klaasen (10), South Africa, 6-3, 7-5. Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (17), Australia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Maikel Franco on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Kelvin Gutierrez from Norfolk (Triple-A East). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Adam Eaton for assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP DJ Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Transferred RF Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LF Eddie Rosario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6. Recalled 2B Owen Miller and RF Daniel Johnson from Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Bryan Garcia and Alex Lange to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Ian Krol from Toledo. Placed OF Daz Cameron on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Reinstated INF/OF Niko Goodrum from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Joe Smith from the 10-day IL. Optioned IF Taylor Jones Sugar Land (Triple-A West) after last night’s game. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Michael Pineda from rehab his assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Acquired RHP Joe Kuzia from Texas in exchange for cash considerations. SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Justus Sheffield on the 10-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled CF Vidal Brujan and LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL, he is expected to be out two to three weeks. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Assigned RHP Trevor Richards to the active roster for tonight’s game. Sent LHP Ryan Borucki on a rehab assignment to Buffalo. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LHP Ryan Bucheter outright to Reno (Triple-A West). ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Gwinnett. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Rowdy Tellez and added him to the active roster. Designated INF/OF Daniel Robertson for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jandel Gustave from Nashville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms to a major league contract. NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Syracuse (Triple-A East) and will serve as the 27th man for today’s second game. Sent CF Johneshwy Fargas to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Cam Bedrosian to a minor league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced that Pablo Peguero, Director of Dominican Republic Operations, passed away unexpectedly this morning at his home in Santo Domingo. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from the 10-day IL. Minor League Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C Michael Gangwish. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Will Baker and RHP Jonathan Vance. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Tyler Kovalewich. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Alex Boshers. Released RHP Spencer Bivens and OF Connor Perry. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed 1B Rob Weissheier. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Jay Varady to a three-year contract as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). American Hockey League IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Scott Burt head coach & director of hockey operations. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Cole Schneider to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season. East Coast Hockey League WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Connor Haynes to director of ticket sales and Jacqueline Avola to director of sponsorship activation and game operations. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Announced Dimitrios Efstathiou will join the front office as vice president of soccer operations & strategy, effective August 6. LA GALAXY — Signed MF Daniel Aguirre to a one-year contract with three club option years. Acquired D Josh Drack on a short-term loan from USL Championship affiliate LA Galaxy II under extreme hardship, making him available for tonight’s match. NASHVILLE SC — Acquired F Ake Loba via a trasfer from C.F. Monterrey of Liga MX (Mexico). PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired a 2021 international roster slot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Acquired $230,000 in General Allocation Money from Nashville SC in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired Tacoma Defiance MF Juan Alvarez on a short-term loan from USL Championship affiliate Rave Green under extreme hardship, making him available for the club’s match. USL Championship USL — Suspended MF Matias Benitez from Atlanta United II for one game following his red card for violent conduct against Memphis 901 FC on July 3. Suspended D Mark Segbers from Memphis 901 FC for one game following his red card for violent conduct against Atlanta United II on July 3. Suspended F Sean Okoli from Austin Bold FC for one game following his red card for serious foul play against San Antonio FC on July 3. Suspended F Michael Gamble from Loudoun United FC for one game following his red card for violent conduct against Hartford Athletic on July 4. COLLEGE EAST CAROLINA — Named Austin Knight men’s baseball pitching coach. HOFSTRA — — Named Frank Catalanotto head baseball coach. MICHIGAN ST. — Named Thomas Wilcher the football director of community and high school relations. PACIFIC — Named Leonard Perry head coach of the men’s basketball program. ST. JOHN’S — Announced G Julian Champagnie formally withdrew his name from consideration for the NBA Draft to return for the 2021-22 season. NEW MEXICO — Named John Bentley baseball director of operations. S. ILLINOIS — Promoted Mike Waldo to special assistant to the head coach. TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Dr. Margaret Graham the new faculty athletics representative.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.