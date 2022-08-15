MIFFLINBURG – In most years, finishing the season with a 6-4 record would punch a team’s ticket to the District 4 playoffs.
But that wasn’t the case for the Mifflinburg Wildcats last season when they came up just short of qualifying.
Mifflinburg head coach Jason Dressler and his players are working hard to change their fate from a year ago as the 2022 Heartland Athletic Conference season gets underway.
“We did not qualify for the playoffs due our power rankings. Our rating was not high enough to make it into the top teams list,” said Dressler.
This season, Dressler and his Wildcats have set their expectations high, and they will use the 2021 campaign as motivation to get better.
“As we prepare to begin this season, we certainly look forward to high expectations as we have a large returning senior class with experience,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Last season was certainly a motivation for the underclassmen to prepare for this year. Not qualifying for the playoffs has created a motivation and drive for our team.
“We look to build on our successes from last year, as well as create depth with our young talent,” added coach Dressler.
Being successful this season, according to Mifflinburg’s coach, comes down to being mentally prepared and focused.
“I think the big factor will be our mental approach week to week. We have the athleticism and experience to compete week to week; the difference will be in our overall mindset,” said coach Dressler. “Each week we must demand discipline and our best effort from ourselves regardless of the opponent. A major key will be how aggressive and disciplined we play in all phases of the game.”
After breaking Zac Kurtz’s single-season passing yards record last year, quarterback Troy Dressler enters his junior season as one of the team’s unquestioned leaders. He passed for 1,845 yards (on 125-of-228 passing) and threw 16 touchdowns a year ago.
Last year Troy Dressler had plenty of receivers to throw the ball to, but the graduation of three of his favorite targets (Jacob Bingaman, Cannon Griffith, Gabe Stetler) means that other players will have to step up.
“Troy was surrounded by receivers able to make plays, so the combination of his talents and their abilities led to the single season record. We expect to build on this success and continue working with his strengths to capitalize offensive success,” said coach Dressler.
“Our team is more than one man. We have many players with multiple abilities, so my goal, intention and hopes are for our entire team to demonstrate their capabilities. If they do, our offense will pose many issues for defenses (not just one guy).”
Senior running back Andrew Diehl is one of those players with multiple abilities looking to shine for the Wildcats in his final season.
Last year Diehl carried the ball 102 times for 610 yards and six touchdowns, plus he also caught 24 passes for 432 yards and seven more scores.
The same can be said for fellow senior running back Carter Breed. In 2021 Breed had 53 carries for 579 yards and seven scores, plus 16 catches for 180 more yards and a score.
Senior wide receiver Zack Wertman added 21 receptions for 382 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.
“We are looking to them to provide the leadership week to week needed to compete. We are excited about the experience we have returning, and the potential of the contributions of the younger players,” said coach Dressler.
“We also look to Andrew and Carter to lead the charge from the backfield. They both have three years of experience coming into this season. They both demonstrate the ability to be dangerous in the open field either running the ball or as receivers.”
Offensive line will also be a strength for the Wildcats with the return of seniors Emmanuel Ulrich (center), Lucas Whittaker (guard) and Trevon Simpson (guard).
Junior Kyler Troup, however, has moved from tackle to tight end this year for the Wildcats.
“Offensively, we need to be consistent with the passing game this year, while keeping success in running the ball,” said coach Dressler. “We look to Emmanuel and Lucas to be senior leaders on the offensive line. We are excited about the potential of the line this year and will be leaning on them heavily.
“We (also) expect our receiving core of Zack, Tanner (Zimmerman), Jarrett (Miller), Sean (Grodotzke), and our tight end, Kyler (Troup), to use their talents and abilities as targets for Troy. In order for our team to be successful, we need all of these players to lead by playing aggressively and confidently,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Defensively for Mifflinburg, Ulrich and Whittaker return to man the tackle spots.
In addition, Breed and Diehl will be at linebacker and safety, respectively, along with Troy Dressler (linebacker) and Wertman (OLB/CB), plus senior cornerbacks Jarrett Miller and Tanner Zimmerman.
“Defensively, we need to win the third down situations. This is a critical measurement for every team; however, we need to improve on the third and long situations,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Overall, again it is our mindset to have a competitive attitude week to week.
Some of the younger players to look out for this year are sophomore Ben Reitz, plus freshmen Chad Martin, Xzavier Croll, Kaiden Kmett and Mason Schneck.
“Reitz has had a great offseason in the weight room, and we are expecting him to be stepping up and contributing with using his abilities in the backfield and at linebacker. Martin has shown strong skillsets at the QB position as well as at tight end and inside backer. Freshman lineman Croll has demonstrated strong abilities and desire to compete on the line, and we also expect Kmett and Schneck to be contributors this season,” said coach Dressler.
“We have had a great team atmosphere the past few years and look to continue to build on that. We need these guys to step up and be leaders for the team and demonstrate through play and actions. In order to take steps forward, we need our team to play aggressive and disciplined football every week. Consistent performances will be a measurement I will be expecting.”
MIFFLINBURG WILDCATS ROSTER
Jersey No. Name Grade Position Height Weight
1 Tanner Zimmerman 12 WR, C 5-11 150
2 Zachary Wertman 12 WR, C 6-3 190
3 Sean Grodotzke 11 WR, S/C 5-10 150
4 Carter Breed 12 RB, OLB 6-2 195
5 Jonathan Melendez 12 RB, ILB 5-7 180
7 Arnold Troup 12 WR, C 5-6 130
8 Andrew Diehl 12 RB, S 5-7 155
9 Benjamin Reitz 10 RB, OLB 5-8 170
10 James Donlin 10 WR, S 5-8 130
11 Cole Reibsome 9 WR, C 5-7 135
12 Troy Dressler 11 QB, LB 6-4 200
13 Wesley Smith 9 WR, C 5-9 130
14 Dakota Embick 9 RB, S 5-3 123
15 Trevor Vonneida 9 WR, S 6-0 140
16 Brian Reeder 10 RB, ILB 5-8 155
17 Kyle Przychodzien 9 WR, C 5-8 115
18 Kyler Troup 11 TE, DT 6-7 205
19 Chad Martin 9 QB/TE, ILB 6-1 185
20 Benjamin Diehl 9 RB, OLB 5-7 145
21 Jarrett Miller 12 WR/RB, C 5-5 155
22 Kaiden Kmett 9 RB, ILB 5-8 155
24 Jackson Griffith 9 WR, S 6-0 155
26 Radwil Susan 10 RB, ILB 5-5 155
29 Mason Smith 12 TE, OLB 6-2 185
31 Landen Murray 9 WR, C 5-9 155
50 Christian Oberheim 12 G/T, LB 6-1 190
52 Emmanuel Ulrich 12 C, DT 6-0 277
54 Lucas Whittaker 12 G, DT 6-0220
55 Jack Whittaker 9 G/T, DT 6-0 210
56 Chace Aikey 9 T, DT 6-1 250
58 Tyler Loughhead 9 G/T, DT 5-8 185
59 Andrew Derr 9 G/C, ILB 5-8 163
61 Nathan Criswell 9 T, DT 6-2 290
62 Xzavier Croll 9 G/C, DT 5-9 210
64 Trevon Simpson 12 G/T, DT 5-9 180
65 Greg Maxfield 10 G/T, DT 5-5 170
69 Caleb Smith 11 T, DT 5-11 275
75 Paul Bottiger Jr. 9 T, DT 6-0 240
86 Mason Schneck 9 TE, OLB 6-2 175
Coaching Staff
Name Position
Jason Dressler Head Coach
Anthony Threet Varsity Assistant (Defensive Line)
Brandon Teichman Varsity Assistant (Defensive Backs)
Luke Flickinger Varsity Assistant (Linebackers)
Cody Botts Varsity Assistant (Offensive Line)
Tom Parfitt Varsity Assistant (Quarterbacks)
Jordan Wagner Varsity Assistant (Tight Ends/Receivers)
Ryan Schuck Varsity Assistant (Receivers)
Jacob Heimbach Varsity Assistant
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 MIDD-WEST
Sept. 2 at Central Columbia
Sept. 9 at Shamokin
Sept. 16 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
Sept. 23 at Jersey Shore
Sept. 30 SELINSGROVE
Oct. 7 at Shikellamy
Oct. 14 at Milton
Oct. 21 WARRIOR RUN
Oct. 28 LEWISBURG
TEAM STATS
Record: 6-4
Points P/G: 26.9
Total Yards P/G: 346.9
Rushing Yards P/G: 158.2
Passing Yards P/G: 188.7
Points Allowed P/G: 17.6
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors: Andrew Diehl (RB/S), Emmanuel Ulrich (DL/OF), Lucas Whittaker (TE/WR/LB)
Juniors: Troy Dressler (QB/LB), Sean Grodotzke (WR/DB), Kyler Troup (OL/DL)
Sophomores: Ben Reitz, Brian Reeder (RB/LB), James Donlin
