WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College sophomore midfielders Rory Hines and Joe Corozzo each found slots on the All-MAC Freedom men’s lacrosse team announced by the conference office on Monday. Hines was selected to the second team and Corozzo was named to the honorable mention portion of the team as a short stick specialist.
Hines finished third on the team and led the midfield group with 13 goals and 16 points during his sophomore campaign. The athletic midfielder also picked up nine groundballs and caused a turnover. Hines posted four two-goal efforts, scoring three times in the season opener against Lebanon Valley and added two goals against FDU-Florham, Wilkes and Arcadia.
Hines is the first Warrior midfielder to be honored on an all-conference team since Garrett Huff was selected in 2018.
Corozzo was key on the wings, in the transition game and as a defensive midfielder throughout the season for the Warriors, helping him earn honorable mention honors as a short-stick specialist. Corozzo posted three goals, added two assists, picked up 28 groundballs and caused six turnovers during 11 games. He had at least three groundballs in six games, picking up a career high five in the opener against Lebanon Valley. He also added two goals in the team’s first win of the year against King’s on April 24.
Corozzo is the first Warrior to earn all-conference honors as a short-stick specialist.
The Warriors finished the 2021 season with a 1-10 record in their first year in the MAC Freedom.
