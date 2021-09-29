TURBOTVILLE — Seems like the Warrior Run boys soccer team is starting to hit its stride.
Alex Brown recorded a hat trick to not only help get Warrior Run back to .500 on the season, but the Defenders captured their third straight victory by taking a 4-0 shutout over Montoursville in the Heartland Athletic Conference-II matchup Tuesday at Warrior Run’s AYSO fields.
Brown scored his first two goals within a span of five minutes (at 33:53 and 28:47 remaining) in the first half. Nathan Axtman also scored with 2:16 left in the opening half to give Warrior Run (5-5 overall) a 3-0 halftime lead.
Brown later completed his hat trick by scoring with 1:13 remaining in the game. In addition, Axtman along with Ben Potter and Gavin Sanner all had assists for the Defenders.
Jake Yoder only needed to make two saves to get the shutout for Warrior Run, which also led 8-2 in shots and 5-0 in corner kicks.
Warrior Run next plays at Loyalsock at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 7,
Hughesville 2
HUGHESVILLE — The Black Panthers scored seven unanswered goals to come back and rout the Spartans in the HAC-II matchup.
A pair of goals from Seth Yoder in the final 10 minutes of the first half gave Milton (7-1) a 3-2 halftime lead after Hughesville got both of its goals in the opening 6:33 of the game. Carter Lilley also scored in the first half for the Black Panthers.
Then in the second half, goals by Trent Strous and Joel Langdon were followed by a pair of tallies from Conner Smith as Milton blew the game open.
Lilley also had an assist in the game for the Black Panthers, plus Dom Ballo had three assists and Evan Yoder had two.
Milton next hosts Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 7, Hughesville 2at HughesvilleScoringFirst half:
H-Nick Trevouledes, assist Eli Edkin, 3:18; H-Jeff Fenstermacher, unassisted, 6:33; Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Evan Yoder, 14:33; Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Dom Ballo, 31:03; Milt-Yoder, assist Ballo, 34:26.
Second half:
Milt-Trent Strous, assist Ballo, 48:32; Milt-Joel Langdon, assist E. Yoder; Milt-Conner Smith, assist Ephraim Langdon, 66:49; Milt-Smith, assist Lilley, 69:72.
Shots: Milton, 22-4; Corners: Milton, 9-1; Saves:
Milton, Jonah Strobel, 2; Hughesville, Jarett Easton, 5.
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — The HAC-I showdown between the Braves and the host Wildcats was postponed. The game will be made up 4 p.m. Oct. 16.
Other area scores:
Loyalsock 3, Central Columbia 0 Williamsport 3, Selinsgrove 1 Juniata Christian 5, Northumberland Christian 4 Midd-West 4, Danville 0 Southern Columbia 5, Shamokin 0 Central Mountain 3, Jersey Shore 0
Field hockey
Bloomsburg 5
Mifflinburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers got a hat trick from Andi Gutshall to roll past the Wildcats in the nonleague matchup.
Defensively for Mifflinburg (2-6-1), Lilee Dorman made 18 saves on the day.
Mifflinburg next hosts Milton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Muncy 7
Milton 0
MUNCY — The Black Panthers were shutout by the Indians in the nonleague matchup. Milton falls to 0-7 on the season.
Other area scores:
Central Columbia 8, Warrior Run 0 Central Columbia 6, Warrior Run 0 Line Mountain 8, East Juniata 0
Girls tennis
Montgomery 3
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, but a forfeit due to injury at No. 2 doubles gave the Red Raiders the nonleague win in a make-up match from the beginning of the season.
Grace Hilkert took a 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-5 (super tiebreak) win in the No. 1 match, and at No. 2 Kinnaman took a 6-4 (7-6), 7-4 victory.
Lewisburg (3-9) next hosts Mifflinburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Montgomery 3, Lewisburg 2at LewisburgSingles
1. Grace Hilkert (L) def. Sam Ulrich, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-5. 2. Bridget Kinnaman (L) def. Mallorie Myen, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). 3. Jenna Waring (M) def. Kaitlyn Fessler, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles
