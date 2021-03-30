BELLEFONTE — Matt Reish recorded a hat trick and Alex Koontz and Matt Spaulding added two goals apiece to lead Lewisburg to a season-opening 9-4 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League victory Monday at Bellefonte.
Both of Koontz’s goals came in the first period, and Spaulding’s two tallies came in the second period as Lewisburg (1-0) took a 7-1 halftime lead.
Reish added a goal in the second period, and then added goals in the third and fourth periods to blow the game open for the Green Dragons.
Spaulding added two assists on the day, Evan Gilger had a goal and two assists, Collin Starr also scored for Lewisburg, which also got eight saves from Jimmy Bailey.
The Green Dragons next play at Dallas at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Boys tennis
Central Columbia 4
Milton 1
MILTON — A tiebreak win by Brodey Scoggins at No. 2 singles highlighted the match for the Black Panthers, who fell to the Blue Jays in the Heartland-II matchup.
Scoggins defeated Bryce Hazzard 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to lead Milton (2-1), which also lost a No. 2 doubles match that went into tiebreaks. In that doubles match, Conner Smith and Jaydon Cottage fell to Isaac Konkolics and Marcus Petersheim, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Milton next hosts Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 4, Milton 1at MiltonSingles
1. Jordan Baker (CC) def. Jamir Wilt, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Brodey Scoggins (M) def. Bryce Hazzard, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. 3. Brady Madden (CC) def. Seth Yoder, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Matthew Getz-Griffin Knelly (CC) def. Jose Oyola-Camden Scoggins, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Isaac Konkolics-Marcus Petersheim (CC) def. Conner Smith-Jaydon Cottage, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Other scores:
Selinsgrove 3, Shikellamy 0
Boys baseball
Mount Carmel 10, Shamokin 0
Girls softball
Shamokin 17, Shenandoah 0 Line Mountain 17, Greenwood 0
Postponements
The following scholastic baseball games scheduled for Monday and Wednesday were postponed due to either poor field conditions or forecasted inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
Monday
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, postponed TBA
Wednesday
