LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior safety Brent Jackson and freshman kicker Matt Schearer on Monday were both recognized in the Patriot League football weekly awards following the team’s 19-17 win at Lehigh. Jackson was voted the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week, and Schearer was voted Rookie of the Week. Schearer was also named Bison of the Week on Monday.
Schearer, who was playing in just his third collegiate game, made clutch field goals of 48 yards and 19 yards to help lift the Bison to their first Patriot League win since the spring 2021 campaign. The 48-yarder at the start of the fourth quarter tied the game at 10-10, and it was the longest by a Bison kicker since the 1980s.
His 19-yard game-winner gave the Bison the lead with just 18 seconds remaining on the clock. Schearer, a native of Canonsburg, is 3-for-3 on field goal attempts over the last two games after making a 39-yard attempt at Yale last weekend.
Jackson generated two turnovers on back-to-back Lehigh drives, leading a defensive unit that gave up just 10 points to the Mountain Hawks’ offense. The senior captain intercepted a Brayten Silbor pass at Bucknell’s own 5-yard line, wrestling with the receiver and making a spectacular effort to keep one foot inbounds on the sideline.
Three plays into the next Lehigh drive, Jackson came on a blitz and hit Silbor at the Bison 34-yard line, knocking the ball out and recovering his own forced fumble. His efforts, along with the rest of the defense, limited Lehigh to just three points in the first half and totaled three takeaways in the second quarter.
Jackson finished the game with five solo tackles, a sack and a pass breakup as well. Jackson currently leads the Patriot League and ranks third in FCS in solo tackles. He’s also 19th in the country in total tackles.
Jackson had an interception last week at Yale as well, and the defense has forced eight turnovers over its last two games.
Sophomore running back Rushawn Baker was named an honorable mention for Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Lehigh win.
PSU’s Clifford earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Clifford tallied 295 passing yards and tied a career high with four passing touchdowns to lead No. 13 Penn State to a 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Clifford picked up his second Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor this season. He also earned it on Sept. 5 after his performance at Purdue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.