LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior safety Brent Jackson and freshman kicker Matt Schearer on Monday were both recognized in the Patriot League football weekly awards following the team’s 19-17 win at Lehigh. Jackson was voted the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week, and Schearer was voted Rookie of the Week. Schearer was also named Bison of the Week on Monday.

Schearer, who was playing in just his third collegiate game, made clutch field goals of 48 yards and 19 yards to help lift the Bison to their first Patriot League win since the spring 2021 campaign. The 48-yarder at the start of the fourth quarter tied the game at 10-10, and it was the longest by a Bison kicker since the 1980s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.