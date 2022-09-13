MILTON — According to Milton Coach Rod Harris, when Mackenzie Lopez finds her lines to the goal, good things can happen for the Black Panthers. Lopez, a junior forward, scored four goals in Monday’s Heartland-II contest against Mifflinburg, and Milton rolled to a dominating 6-2 victory at Alumni Stadium. “Mackenzie had a heck of a game. She came up really big for us tonight,” said Harris. “She was doing a good job trying to find her lines to get the through balls to her, and once we get her through, I like our odds (to score).” Said Lopez, “That really was a good win, especially after a 1-0 loss to Williamsport (to open the season).” And knowing that his team was going into a big contest against a quality Mifflinburg side that advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs a year ago, Harris told his girls to start the game strong. Boy, did they ever. However, it wasn’t Lopez who started the scoring barrage for Milton (3-1), it was freshman forward/midfielder Sammy Roarty. The Black Panthers earned a corner kick 4:23 into the game, and the ensuing service from Maddie Zeiber found Roarty near the left post for a header to give Milton the early lead. Lopez then scored her first goal of the night just past the midway point of the first half when she stole the ball near midfield and dribbled it all the way in for an unassisted goal. “I told the girls coming in that it was a big game; Mifflinburg is a very good, solid team and they would be a very good test for us coming out of the gate,” said Harris. “I asked the girls to come out on fire with lots of energy, don’t give Mifflinburg time to turn, possess the ball and get stuff moving, and we did that. “I’m really proud of the girls with how hard they played,” added Harris. “They got tired a little bit and they got flat at some points, and we had to watch Nos. 6 (Taylor Beachy) and 9 (Sarah Fritz) — those were the two players we had to take care of — but the girls did a really good job, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.” Late in the first half Lopez made the score 3-0 when she scored off a through ball from Roarty. Mifflinburg (3-3) would get in the game with just 2:45 left on the clock in the opening half on a goal from Beachy, which she scored off a deflection. “Milton came out really hard and they definitely were some tough competition. I think being down 3-0 definitely had an impact on the girls’ morale and they ability to hold it together,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “I think Milton has its strategy down very well with the long balls through and they have that speed up top, so kudos to them, because they did a really good job with that. We just have to work on making sure we’re defending better on those balls. It was tough (trying to defend Lopez and Roarty), and they did a really good job.” That goal by Beachy gave the Wildcats some much-needed life to start the second half, but when Lopez got fouled inside the box midway through the period and made her penalty kick for a 4-2 lead; it took the wind out of Mifflinburg’s sails. “That just hurts your pride and everything else,” said Dando. “So, I think that brings their spirit down a little bit and it makes it harder for them to come back. Four minutes later Milton went up 5-1 on another header by Roarty, this one coming off another spot-on corner kick by Zeiber. The Wildcats stayed in the game and got the goal back as Taylor Frederick headed the ball in off a corner kick from Mary Knepp with 14:55 left in the game. But when Lopez pounced on a Mifflinburg turnover with 10:22 remaining and turned it into her fourth goal of the game and a 6-2 lead, she gave all the credit for her outstanding game to her teammates. “(The four goals) were really all due to (my teammates). They put in the work, and they gave me the easy goals,” said Lopez. “I don’t think that PK was big. We had a very good lead (by that point), and we were doing very well as a team. Mifflinburg got a couple goals in, but we just came right back at them.” “I told the girls at halftime that three goals will not win this game, so don’t get comfortable with a 3-1 lead,” said Harris. “They came out in the second half, and they kept playing hard. We stayed true to our formation and just kept attacking it and kept hitting it, and it worked out.” Milton next plays at Mount Carmel at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Mifflinburg plays at Hughesville at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Milton 6, Mifflinburg 2 First half Milt-Sammy Roarty, assist Maddie Zeiber (corner kick), 36:37. Milt-Mackenzie Lopez, unassisted, 19:53. Milt-Lopez, assist Roarty, 7:08. Miff-Taylor Beachy, unassisted, 2:45. Second half Milt-Lopez, penalty kick, 21:22. Miff-Taylor Frederick, assist Mary Knepp (corner kick), 14:55. Milt-Roarty, assist Zeiber (corner kick), 17:14. Milt-Lopez, unassisted, 10:22. Shots: Milton, 15-14; Corner kicks: 4-4; Saves: Milton (Morgan Reiner), 8; Mifflinburg (Laura Darrup), 7.
