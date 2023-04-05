College
Softball
Game 1: Bloomsburg 7, Lock Haven 0
Game 2: Bloomsburg 6, Lock Haven 3
Notes: Playing for the third day in a row, Lock Haven (16-14, 6-8 PSAC East) made the short trip east to take on Bloomsburg (10-18, 5-5 PSAC East) in PSAC Eastern Division action. Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, recorded a hit in game 1 for the Bald Eagles. In game 2, Good scored two of LHU’s three runs and she recorded one hit.
Game 1: Juniata 7, Lycoming 0
Game 2: Lycoming 8, Juniata 2
Notes: Leading a trio of Lycoming players with two runs apiece, first-year Claire Alexander notched three RBI to pace the team to an 8-2 win in the second game of a doubleheader against Juniata in non-conference action at the Shangraw Athletic Complex. The Warriors (14-6) were quick to makeup for the Eagles’ shutout in the first game by sending three home in the first inning. Senior Morgan Wetzel, with Alexander on third and junior Kylie Segraves on a second after a steal, hit a drive to right center, allowing both Alexander and Segraves to end up back at home. First-year Hailee Sobieski followed with a hit up the middle with Wetzel at third for another run versus the Eagles (9-9).
Baseball
Game 1: Lock Haven 9, IUP 5
Game 2: IUP 10, Lock Haven 3
Notes: Lock Haven (10-14) hit the road for a PSAC East-West doubleheader at Indiana (13-15). In game one, LHU picked up nine runs on 12 hits and the hosts collected five runs on seven hits. In game two, IUP started off strong, posting the first four runs over the first two innings. Andrew Ramirez (Lewisburg Area H.S.) turned in a run and a two-run single by Blaise Zeiders (Selinsgrove) limited the lead to just one at 4-3.
Game 1: Wilkes 13, Lycoming 6
Game 2: Wilkes 7, Lycoming 6
Notes: Junior Braden Campbell had two hits, two runs and four RBI across Tuesday afternoon’s doubleheader against Wilkes, as the Warriors fell in the doubleheader at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The Warriors (6-15, 4-8 MAC Freedom) rallied to within 90 feet of a tie game in the bottom of the seventh of the second game of the doubleheader against Wilkes (12-14, 6-8).
Women's tennis
Wilkes 6, Lycoming 3
Notes: Notching a pair of singles wins in the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, sophomore Sarah Lanphear and junior Hiyori Iai led the Warriors in a MAC Freedom setback to Wilkes at Brandon Park. In the No. 5 slot, Lanphear defeated Sydney Farmer, 6-2, 6-1. Lanphear, now 8-5 on the season, is third on the team in singles wins. Iai defeated Karlee Yusccavage at No. 6, 6-4, 3-0 before Yuscavage retired from the match. The Warriors fall to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in the MAC Freedom. Wilkes advances to 2-4, 1-1.
Baseball
MLB Glance
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 5 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 3 2 .600 2
New York 3 2 .600 2
Boston 2 3 .400 3
Toronto 2 3 .400 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800 _
Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½
Chicago 2 3 .400 2
Detroit 2 3 .400 2
Kansas City 1 4 .200 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 _
Texas 3 2 .600 _
Oakland 2 3 .400 1
Houston 2 4 .333 1½
Seattle 2 4 .333 1½
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 1 .800 _
New York 3 3 .500 1½
Miami 2 4 .333 2½
Philadelphia 1 4 .200 3
Washington 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 4 1 .800 _
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1
Pittsburgh 3 2 .600 1
Chicago 2 3 .400 2
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _
Arizona 3 3 .500 1
San Diego 3 3 .500 1
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1
Colorado 2 4 .333 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 11, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6
Kansas City 9, Toronto 5
Baltimore 2, Texas 0
Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
Cleveland 12, Oakland 11, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Miami 1, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 7, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Houston 3
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 11, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6
Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4
San Diego 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 4
Tuesday's Games
Arizona 8, San Diego 6
Miami 1, Minnesota 0
Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 77 60 12 5 125 286 166
x-Toronto 77 46 21 10 102 262 213
x-Tampa Bay 77 45 26 6 96 267 231
Florida 78 40 31 7 87 274 261
Buffalo 76 37 32 7 81 271 278
Ottawa 78 37 34 7 81 246 254
Detroit 77 35 33 9 79 231 252
Montreal 78 30 42 6 66 219 289
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 77 50 18 9 109 251 198
x-New Jersey 78 49 21 8 106 271 217
x-N.Y. Rangers 77 45 21 11 101 261 207
N.Y. Islanders 78 39 30 9 87 227 214
Pittsburgh 78 38 30 10 86 249 254
Washington 77 34 34 9 77 240 243
Philadelphia 77 29 35 13 71 209 257
Columbus 77 24 45 8 56 205 307
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 76 46 24 6 98 256 210
x-Dallas 77 42 21 14 98 267 213
x-Minnesota 77 44 23 10 98 232 209
Winnipeg 77 43 31 3 89 234 215
Nashville 77 39 30 8 86 216 227
St. Louis 78 36 35 7 79 255 288
Arizona 78 27 38 13 67 216 282
Chicago 77 25 46 6 56 190 280
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 78 48 22 8 104 259 223
x-Edmonton 78 46 23 9 101 309 256
x-Los Angeles 78 45 23 10 100 267 245
Seattle 77 43 26 8 94 272 243
Calgary 78 36 27 15 87 253 245
Vancouver 77 34 36 7 75 263 290
San Jose 77 22 39 16 60 226 295
Anaheim 77 23 44 10 56 195 317
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
Vegas 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Dallas 5, Nashville 1
Seattle 8, Arizona 1
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 5, Montreal 0
Toronto 4, Columbus 2
New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1
Florida 2, Buffalo 1
Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, OT
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 2
Nashville 3, Vegas 2, OT
Chicago 4, Calgary 3
Seattle 5, Vancouver 2
Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT
Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 1
Wednesday's Games
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
