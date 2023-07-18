MONTOURSVILLE — When a severe thunderstorm came and suspended Monday’s Section 3 Junior Baseball final between Lewisburg and Montoursville, it was both a blessing and a curse for the boys in green.
Trailing Montoursville 8-0 in the top of the fifth inning before the rains came, the suspension will give Lewisburg’s players a chance to regroup in the rubber match of the three-game series.
On the flip side, however, Lewisburg was in the process of turning things around when the game was halted. The squad had the bases loaded with one out and was poised to put some runs on the board.
The game will be resumed today at 5:30 p.m. back at Mussina Field.
“We’ll go back (Tuesday) and reset, and (re)start the game. We’re down 8-0, but we have the bases loaded with one out. Hopefully we can make something happen,” said Lewisburg manager Steve Bieber.
“I kind of spelled it out for the guys and explained to them what this is – a unique factor of the game – and it’s just something we have to deal with and approach in a different way and figure out the best way to go about (picking up where we left off).”
Lewisburg found itself in an eight-run hole when Montoursville came right out and put four runs on the board in the first inning, and then two more runs in both the third and fourth innings.
In the first, Montoursville got three runs home on wild pitches and another on a groundout by Jay Houseknecht.
A sacrifice fly to center by E. Eck and an RBI single from A. Davidson pushed Montoursville’s lead to 6-0 in the third, and in the fourth a pair of costly Lewisburg errors allowed two more runs to cross the plate.
“We just weren’t as concise with our plays as we were (in Sunday’s 2-1 win). Colin Shannon (at short) going 20 yards deep in left field (to attempt a catch) is a great play, and it shows the type of character he has to go all out and try to make a play if he’s not called off,” said Bieber.
“We weren’t as sharp as we were the day before. When you play good teams, you got to be as sharp to have a chance. Let’s hope the remaining three innings are sharp.”
Lewisburg, which was held without a hit through the first four innings, began to put things together in the fifth when the squad loaded the bases on three straight base hits from Landynn Bieber, Colin Shannon and Parker Hamilton.
Jackson Wertz then popped up for the first out, and Cole Grozier is currently at bat with an 0-2 count.
“Hopefully we can keep the spark that Landynn, Colin and Parker started, and keep rolling with it,” said Lewisburg’s manager. “We got a little bit of a spark, but Montoursville is a good team. They have a whole stable of pitchers, and their kids can hit the ball.”
Lincoln Ayres is also the pitcher of record for Lewisburg. He entered the game in relief of starter Hudson King with four runs already on the board, but he has helped settle the game down a little bit against Montoursville.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Lincoln. We bring him in, and I’ll be honest, he’s pitched for me a few times, but not many, but he can throw strikes,” said manager Bieber. “He came in and he made some nice plays defensively to keep the game close a little bit.”
Now, it’s Steve Bieber’s job to make sure his players are up and ready to complete the game against Montoursville.
But there is a little bit of a concern about the suspension ruining the momentum his boys were starting to put together.
“That’s my job to make sure they are pumped up and ready to go. We got to start the game ready to go as we walk out of the dugout,” said Lewisburg’s manager. “I told the team to make sure they go home and get a good night’s rest. We’ve been meeting a little bit earlier to make sure the kids are focused and have the right mindset before games.
“I said prior to the tournament that we have a mountain to climb, and we’re still climbing that mountain,” added manager Bieber.
