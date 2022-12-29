TURBOTVILLE — When Warrior Run’s girls basketball team needed Alexis Hudson the most, the junior guard/forward heeded the call.
Warrior Run was deadlocked with Greenwood late in the second quarter of Wednesday’s championship game of the Defender Winter Classic, but that’s when Hudson made her presence felt.
Hudson tallied six points in an 8-0 run to break the game open for the Defenders, who pulled away for a 42-31 victory over the Wildcats at Warrior Run High School.
Hudson finished the game with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to be named the Classic’s Most Valuable Player. She also had 10 points in a 43-21 win over Sullivan County on Tuesday.
“This win feels very good. We kind of had a slow start to the season, so it’s definitely good to get the tournament win,” said Hudson. “I think it’s very cool (to get MVP), and I was very surprised. I didn’t know there would be an MVP, so it was definitely cool to get that.”
The holiday tournament, which Warrior Run has hosted now for the 40th season, has been called by many names (Lions Club Christmas Classic and Warrior Run Booster Club Tournament, to name a couple), and next year it will be called by a new name — the Coach Bill Higgins Holiday Classic, in honor of Warrior Run’s former coach who passed away earlier this month.
Regardless of the name, Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb was happy to see her girls come together for the title, and she hopes it’s also sign of things to come in the new year as conference play in the Heartland-III gets underway.
“The win feels good, and I feel like the girls are finally starting to get a little bit of meshing (together) with that experience on the floor together,” said Herb. “So, I think it’s a really good way for us to move into the heart of the season, with Bloomsburg and Southern Columbia and those type schools coming up, so it’s a good confidence booster for sure.”
Warrior Run (4-5) got off to a good start in the game behind buckets from Sienna Dunkleberger that began and ended the first quarter to help the Defenders take a 10-8 lead.
But once Greenwood (4-3) tied the game at 12 midway through the second quarter, Hudson would exhibit her offensive and defensive prowess.
Hudson copped three steals during her team’s spurt, two of which led to layups, and six points overall as Warrior Run got out to a 20-12 lead.
The Defenders never looked back.
“Our aggressiveness hasn’t necessarily been there (early on in the season), but this tournament definitely helped us step that up,” said Hudson. “I feel like everyone is scoring and shooting well, and I think it was definitely a good start.”
And in the third period, Dunkleberger tallied six points and both Maura Woland and Peyton Meehan added two baskets each as Warrior Run extended its lead to 19 (36-17).
Dunkleberger finished with a game-high 15 points to go along with five rebounds, and she was named to the all-tourney team for the Defenders. Sullivan County’s Stella Harney, Northumberland Christian’s Carrie King and Greenwood’s Jordan Stroup also made the team. Harney and the Warriors won the third-place game over the Griffins, 34-30.
“Alexis and Sienna are very key to the success of this team — both offensively and defensively. We usually put Sienna on the opposing team’s best player because she’s strong and she’s quick. And then you have Alexis, where we’re looking for her to score, but she’s ripping down boards like she’s a forward,” said coach Herb.
“So, they are very heavily relied on, and I think as juniors they are taking that, and they are really running away with it. I felt like this tournament they really showed true leadership out there with what we needed them to do, because they don’t come off the floor much.”
Warrior Run next hosts Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Herb expects her players’ confidence to keep growing with every win they get.
“I hope this win moves us forward in the fact that the games we are supposed to win, we win,” said Herb. “I’m really proud of the girls, and the experience not a lot for them, and in this tournament, I can see them really starting to understand each other a little bit more, and I have a lot of high hopes for the next part of the season because I do think they do have what it takes, but they just have to recognize it themselves.
“I know what they are capable of doing, but they got to find it out,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Defender Winter Classic
Championship game
Warrior Run 42, Greenwood 31
At Warrior Run
Greenwood 8 5 4 14 – 31
Warrior Run 10 10 16 6 – 42
Greenwood (4-3) 31
Jordan Stroup 2 4-6 9; Sophie Myers 0 0-0 0; Grace Miller 0 0-0 0; Isabel Amey 0 0-0 0; Morgan Hale 0 5-8 5; Sophia Jezewski 4 2-5 10; Leah Ritzman 0 7-10 7; Danica Zurenko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 18-29 31.
3-point goals: Stroup.
Warrior Run (4-5) 42
Maura Woland 3 0-0 7; Liana Dion 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 4 0-3 8; Kelsey Hoffman 0 2-2 2; Peyton Meehan 3 0-0 6; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Chloe Burden 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 7 1-1 15; Callie Ulmer 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 1 2-3 4; Jayla Heanle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-9 42.
3-point goals: Woland.
