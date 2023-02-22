NORTHUMBERLAND — Meadowbrook Christian coach Collin Erb knew his Lions would have a rough night ahead of them when they took to the court against Northumberland Christian in Tuesday’s District 4 Class A quarterfinal.
The top-seeded Warriors, who were coming off a tough, one-point loss in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association final over the weekend, played like a determined team, and it showed on the scoreboard.
Northumberland opened the contest shooting lights-out on offense and playing hard-nosed defense, and it continued for most of the game as the Warriors rolled to a 66-17 victory over No. 8 Meadowbrook at The Max and Martha Bingaman Activity Center.
“That (score) was about what we expected,” said Erb following the game. “Norry is a very good team. They are senior-loaded, and they are very strong and very physical, and their athleticism is the thing we struggled with the most with those guys. They are a big, strong team.
“They play hard, and they play well,” Erb added.
That athleticism by the Warriors (24-5) produced 33 turnovers on the night against the No. 8-seeded Lions (6-13).
Meadowbrook turned the ball over a total of 22 times in the first half as Northumberland raced out to a 43-9 lead.
“A lot of that is poor decision making on our part. We have a very young team — especially with our guards. We have very young guards,” said Erb.
For The Warriors, that stifling defensive effort was made possible by their 1-3-1 trap.
“It’s all about getting your hands up, getting tipped balls and intercepting passes,” said Northumberland coach Jeremiah Bennett. “At the beginning of the season, we were running that with a lot of intensity and over the course of the year we kind of backed off. We faced a team that got around us (Columbia County Christian, which took a 64-64 win in Saturday’s ACAA final), and we backed off — but what we needed to do was increase our intensity.”
And if coach Erb was looking for a silver lining from Tuesday’s game, it’s the fact he only loses two seniors (Jacob Erb and Gavin Millett) from the team.
The underclassmen that Erb has have all played a lot of valuable minutes this season, including in Tuesday’s game. Erb cleared his bench in the second half when Meadowbrook’s deficit grew to 40 points.
Northumberland, on the other hand, will also be impacted by graduation as the Warriors lose five seniors from its team.
But according to coach Erb, the Lions won’t change their fortunes next year, or the year, after unless they learn from their mistakes and put in the work to get better.
“I mean, it’s a great learning experience. Northumberland is the best team in the district, and they have a very good shot at winning the district title,” Erb said. “So, for us being a very young team it’s helpful for us to say, ‘Hey, listen. You see where this group of seniors are and the level they are playing at, you have to put in the work if you want to get to that level and compete with them.
“We came in here knowing that it was probably going to be a learning experience,” added Meadowbrook’s coach, whose team was led by eight points from Copeland Locke. “It’s tough, but you got to learn, and learn especially from Northumberland, because look at what they’re doing and the level they’re doing it at.”
In other Class A quarterfinal action Tuesday:
No. 3 North Penn-Liberty 51, Lourdes Regional 50
No. 5 Galeton 44, No. 4 Cowanesque Valley 42
No. 2 Sullivan County 68, No. 7 Bucktail 36
District 4 Class A quarterfinal
At Northumberland Christian School
No. 1 Northumberland 66, No. 8 Meadowbrook 17
Northumberland 23 20 13 10 – 66
Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0; Josh Robel 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 0 0-2 0; Josh Dugan 1 0-0 3; Matt Schmit 2 0-0 6; Landon Tillson 0 0-0 0; Josiah Baker 0 0-0 0; Nick Bennage 0 0-0 0; Jacob Reed 0 0-0 0; Jaeden Canelo 0 0-0 0; Copeland Locke 4 0-0 8. Totals: 7 0-2 17.
3-point goals: Schmit 2, Dugan.
Conner Bennett 4 2-4 11; Josh King 2 0-0 4; Daniel Hayner 2 0-0 4; Sam Garvin 3 1-2 7; Luke Snyder 3 0-0 6; Cole Knauss 4 0-0 11; Henry McElroy 7 1-3 16; Alec Phillips 1 0-0 2; Jackson Conner 0 0-0 0; Ethan Bennett 1 0-0 2; Tyler Conner 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 4-9 66.
3-point goals: Knauss 3, McElroy, T. Conner, Bennett.
