MIFFLINBURG – With four players scoring in double figures, Mifflinburg held on to beat Jersey Shore, 61-55, in the Heartland-I matchup Thursday inside the Cats’ Den.
Jarret Foster led Mifflinburg (4-1, 1-0 HAC-I) with 16 points – 10 coming in the first half.
Ethan Bomgardner added 14 points for the Wildcats, plus Cannon Griffith and Tyler Reigel chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Mifflinburg will hit the road for its next game as the Wildcats play at Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 61, Jersey Shore 55
Jersey Shore;18;12;7;18;-;55
Mifflinburg;20;13;14;14;-;61
Jersey Shore (55): Williams 2 0-0 4; Gallick 7 1-1 17; Miller 0 0-0 0; Peacock 0 0-0 0; Mundrick 1 1-2 4; McAlister 4 4-7 15; West 1 0-2 2; 6 1-2 13. Totals: 21 7-14 55.
Mifflinburg (61): Jarret Foster 6 0-1 16; Tyler Reigel 4 1-2 10; Lane Yoder 1 1-2 3; Cannon Griffith 4 4-6 12; Carter Breed 2 2-2 6; Ethan Bomgardner 6 2-6 14. Totals: 23 10-19 61.
3-point goals: Jersey Shore 7 (McAlister 3, Gallick 2, Mundrick, West); Mifflinburg 5 (Foster 4, Reigel).
JV score: JS, 53-47. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Hufnagle, 20.
---
Bloomsburg 61, Milton 49
BLOOMSBURG – A slow start doomed the Black Panthers as the home team Panthers led 31-21 at the half and never looked back to take the HAC-II victory.
Jace Brandt tallied 12 points and Dillan Guinn-Bailey added 10 for Milton (4-2, 2-1 HAC-II), which next hosts St. John Neumann at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Bloomsburg 61, Milton 49
Milton;8;13;7;14;-;42
Bloomsburg;14;17;13;17;-;61
Milton (42): Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Austin Gainer 1 0-0 2; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 5 0-1 10; Jace Brandt 5 1-2 12; Xzavier Minium 3 2-3 8; Luke DeLong 3 2-4 8; Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-10 42.
Bloomsburg (61): Dan Guzevich 3 0-0 6; Madden Locke 3 1-2 9; Rae Grant 2 0-0 5; Jacob Evans 2 0-1 4; Nasir Heard 5 7-7 19; Andru Williams 3 0-0 6; Adam McGinley 6 0-1 12. Totals: 24 8-11 61.
3-point goals: Milton 1 (Brandt); Bloomsburg 5 (Locke 2, Heard 2, Grant).
---
Lewisburg 52, Central Mountain 31
MILL HALL - Jake Hernandez scored a team-high 12 points, plus Forrest Zelechoski and Cam Michaels scored eight apiece as the Green Dragons took the HAC-I victory. Lewisburg improves to 3-1 overall and in league play.
