WASHINGTON, D.C. — Xander Rice led four Bucknell players in double figures with a season-high 23 points, sending the Bison to a 78-71 victory over American on Wednesday night at Bender Arena. Ian Motta scored 16 points in his return to the starting lineup, Jack Forrest added 14 points, and Andre Screen had 10 to help the Bison snap a three-game losing streak.

Bucknell broke out of a team-wide shooting slump by hitting at a 55.6 percent clip on the night, including a stellar 9-for-13 from the 3-point arc. The Bison led by as many as 19 points midway through the second half and then hung on at the end after a few missed free throws and turnovers allowed American to creep as close as five in the final minute.

