Men’s college basketball

NCAA TournamentEast RegionalRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Michigan 76, Florida St. 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

UCLA 88, Alabama 78, OT

Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium

Michigan vs. UCLA , 9:57 p.m.

South RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 62, Villanova 51

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium

Baylor 81, Arkansas 72

Midwest RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oregon St. 65, Loyola Chicago 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Houston 62 Syracuse 46

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium

Houston 67, Oregon St. 61

Regional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Southern Cal 82, Oregon 68

Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium

Gonzaga vs. Southern Cal, 7:15 p.m.

FINAL FOURAt Lucas Oil StadiumNational SemifinalsSaturday, April 3

Baylor vs. Houston, 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

National ChampionshipMonday, April 5

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

NCAA TournamentAlamo RegionRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28

Stanford 89, Missouri St. 62 Louisville 60, Oregon 42

Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30

Stanford vs. Louisville, 9 p.m.

Hemisfair RegionRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28

South Carolina 76, Georgia Tech 65 Texas 64, Maryland 61

Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30

South Carolina vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

River Walk RegionRegional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27 UConn 92, Iowa 72 Baylor 78, Michigan 75, OT

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

UConn 69, Baylor 67

Mercado RegionRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27

Indiana 73, NC State 70 Arizona 74, Texas A&M 59

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29 Arizona 66, Indiana 53

FINAL FOURAt AlamodomeNational SemifinalsFriday, April 2

UConn vs. Arizona, 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

National ChampionshipSunday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 14 .696 — Brooklyn 32 15 .681 ½ New York 24 23 .511 8½ Boston 23 24 .489 9½ Toronto 18 29 .383 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Charlotte 23 22 .511 — Atlanta 23 23 .500 ½ Miami 23 24 .489 1 Washington 17 28 .378 6 Orlando 15 31 .326 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 17 .630 — Indiana 21 24 .467 7½ Chicago 19 26 .422 9½ Cleveland 17 30 .362 12½ Detroit 13 33 .283 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 24 21 .533 — San Antonio 23 21 .523 ½ Memphis 22 22 .500 1½ New Orleans 21 25 .457 3½ Houston 13 33 .283 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 35 11 .761 — Denver 28 18 .609 7 Portland 28 18 .609 7 Oklahoma City 19 27 .413 16 Minnesota 11 36 .234 24½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 31 14 .689 — L.A. Clippers 32 16 .667 ½ L.A. Lakers 30 17 .638 2 Golden State 23 24 .489 9 Sacramento 22 25 .468 10

Monday’s Games

Washington 132, Indiana 124 Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 107 Miami 98, New York 88 New Orleans 115, Boston 109 Dallas 127, Oklahoma City 106 Memphis 120, Houston 110 Detroit 118, Toronto 104 Sacramento 132, San Antonio 115 Utah 114, Cleveland 75 L.A. Clippers 129, Milwaukee 105 Golden State 116, Chicago 102

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 23 7 4 50 119 99 N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84 Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94 Boston 31 17 9 5 39 83 73 Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123 N.Y. Rangers 34 15 15 4 34 107 92 New Jersey 33 13 16 4 30 79 101 Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 34 24 8 2 50 123 82 Carolina 33 23 7 3 49 112 84 Florida 35 22 9 4 48 115 98 Nashville 36 18 17 1 37 92 107 Chicago 36 16 15 5 37 104 114 Columbus 36 13 15 8 34 91 117 Dallas 32 11 12 9 31 89 88 Detroit 36 12 20 4 28 79 115

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75 Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94 San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91 Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99 Edmonton 36 22 13 1 45 122 103 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Games

Edmonton 3, Toronto 2, OT Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 3, OT Colorado 5, Anaheim 2 Vegas 4, Los Angeles 1 Winnipeg 5, Calgary 1 San Jose 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30 Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Bridgeport 11 3 8 0 0 6 23 40

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 20 14 4 1 1 30 65 49 Toronto 17 9 7 0 1 19 54 52 Manitoba 19 8 9 2 0 18 53 55 Stockton 17 8 8 1 0 17 56 52 Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38 Texas 17 9 6 2 0 20 60 58 Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37 Cleveland 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 37 Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70 Iowa 16 5 9 2 0 12 43 69

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 17 11 4 2 0 24 56 42 Lehigh Valley 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 46 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36 WB/Scranton 16 5 7 3 1 14 45 56 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 14 3 7 3 1 10 38 56

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 18 15 3 0 0 30 65 39 San Diego 23 13 10 0 0 26 66 69 Bakersfield 20 11 8 0 1 23 67 55 Ontario 22 8 12 2 0 18 70 82 San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 Tucson 18 7 10 1 0 15 48 60 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Toronto 4, Stockton 3 Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Laval at Manitoba, 5 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Thursday’s Games Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tony Watson and RHP Steve Cishek on one-year contracts. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Brent Rooker to alternate training site. Reassigned LHP Brandon Waddell and RHP Derek Law to minor league camp. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on IR. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and INF Derek Dietrich on minor league contracts. Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin from minor league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released LHP Francisco Liriano from minor league contract. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Cam Bedrosian and OF Tyler Naquin from Louisville. Placed RHP Brandon Bailey on IR. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned OF Brian Goodwin, INF/OF Wilmer Difo and RHP Steven Wright. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned INF Jake Noll, RHPs Dakota Bacus and Chase De Jong and LHP Chasen Shreve to alternate training site. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Shawn Williams and S Chris Banjo to one-year contracts. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Josh Andrews. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Ricardo Allen to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Jordan Evans. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed CB Brian Allen. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Chris Conley and LB Jordan Jenkins. Re-signed LS Jon Weeks. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Julien Davenport. Re-signed C Joey Hunt. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with CB Mackensie Alexander and S Xavier Woods, pending passing the physical exam. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Danny Shelton. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed WR Greg Ward to exclusive rights tender for 2021 season. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract. Signed OL Rashaad Coward. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Nathan Gerry to a one-year contract. Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated Ds Wyatt Kalynuk, Lucas Carlsson and Ian Mitchell and RWs Reese Johnson and Mackenzie Entwhistle for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned D Alec Regula, LW Brandon Pirri and C Mikael Hakkarainen to minor league Rockford (AHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Ryan MacInnis and G Cameron Johnson for assignment to taxi squad. Waived D Scott Harrington. DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Tanner Kero and RW Nick Caamano for assignment to taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Mathias Brome and D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned LW Givani Smith to taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Mathieu Olivier and G Kasimir Kaskisuo for assignment to taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Hunter Skinner on a three-year entry-level contract. OTTAWA SENATORS — Waived D Arten Anisimov. Designated C Clark Bishop for assignment to taxi squad. Minor League Hockey East Coat Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed Fs Chad Butcher and Steve Owre to contracts. Placed F Conner Bleackley on reserve. Placed G Jake Paterson on IR. INDY FUEL — Reassigned D Dmitry Osipov and Fs Chad Yetman and Brad Morrison to Rockford (AHL). Loaned D Cliff Watson to Rockford (AHL). JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released G Tony Giordani. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled G Michael Lackey from loan to Hartford (AHL) and placed on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Gordon Defiel from specialty player contract. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Jordan Klimek from reserve. Placed D Zachary Malatesta on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Reassigned Fs Ty Lewis and Travis Barron to Colorado (AHL). WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve. Released G Dakota McDonald. Southern Professional Hockey League PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed RW Marcel Godbout to specialty player contract. Waived RW Connor Sanvido. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned G Abraham Rodriguez, Ds Sebastian Anderson and Michael Edwards, M Philip Mayaka and F Matt Hundley to Colorado Springs (AHL). ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Kyle Smith to a two-year contract with a club option in 2023. National Women’s Soccer League WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Paul Crichton goalkeeper coach. COLLEGE PERU STATE — Named Ian Holleran women’s head basketball coach. UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Alicia Longworth and Brady Hart senior associate athletic directors. UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Matt Figger men’s basketball head coach.

