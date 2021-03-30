Men’s college basketball
NCAA TournamentEast RegionalRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Michigan 76, Florida St. 58
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
UCLA 88, Alabama 78, OT
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium
Michigan vs. UCLA , 9:57 p.m.
South RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor 62, Villanova 51
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium
Baylor 81, Arkansas 72
Midwest RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oregon St. 65, Loyola Chicago 58
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Houston 62 Syracuse 46
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium
Houston 67, Oregon St. 61
Regional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Southern Cal 82, Oregon 68
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium
Gonzaga vs. Southern Cal, 7:15 p.m.
FINAL FOURAt Lucas Oil StadiumNational SemifinalsSaturday, April 3
Baylor vs. Houston, 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.
National ChampionshipMonday, April 5
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
NCAA TournamentAlamo RegionRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28
Stanford 89, Missouri St. 62 Louisville 60, Oregon 42
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30
Stanford vs. Louisville, 9 p.m.
Hemisfair RegionRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28
South Carolina 76, Georgia Tech 65 Texas 64, Maryland 61
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30
South Carolina vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
River Walk RegionRegional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27 UConn 92, Iowa 72 Baylor 78, Michigan 75, OT
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
UConn 69, Baylor 67
Mercado RegionRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27
Indiana 73, NC State 70 Arizona 74, Texas A&M 59
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29 Arizona 66, Indiana 53
FINAL FOURAt AlamodomeNational SemifinalsFriday, April 2
UConn vs. Arizona, 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.
National ChampionshipSunday, April 4
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 14 .696 — Brooklyn 32 15 .681 ½ New York 24 23 .511 8½ Boston 23 24 .489 9½ Toronto 18 29 .383 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 23 22 .511 — Atlanta 23 23 .500 ½ Miami 23 24 .489 1 Washington 17 28 .378 6 Orlando 15 31 .326 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 17 .630 — Indiana 21 24 .467 7½ Chicago 19 26 .422 9½ Cleveland 17 30 .362 12½ Detroit 13 33 .283 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 24 21 .533 — San Antonio 23 21 .523 ½ Memphis 22 22 .500 1½ New Orleans 21 25 .457 3½ Houston 13 33 .283 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 35 11 .761 — Denver 28 18 .609 7 Portland 28 18 .609 7 Oklahoma City 19 27 .413 16 Minnesota 11 36 .234 24½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 31 14 .689 — L.A. Clippers 32 16 .667 ½ L.A. Lakers 30 17 .638 2 Golden State 23 24 .489 9 Sacramento 22 25 .468 10
Monday’s Games
Washington 132, Indiana 124 Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 107 Miami 98, New York 88 New Orleans 115, Boston 109 Dallas 127, Oklahoma City 106 Memphis 120, Houston 110 Detroit 118, Toronto 104 Sacramento 132, San Antonio 115 Utah 114, Cleveland 75 L.A. Clippers 129, Milwaukee 105 Golden State 116, Chicago 102
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 23 7 4 50 119 99 N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84 Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94 Boston 31 17 9 5 39 83 73 Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123 N.Y. Rangers 34 15 15 4 34 107 92 New Jersey 33 13 16 4 30 79 101 Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 34 24 8 2 50 123 82 Carolina 33 23 7 3 49 112 84 Florida 35 22 9 4 48 115 98 Nashville 36 18 17 1 37 92 107 Chicago 36 16 15 5 37 104 114 Columbus 36 13 15 8 34 91 117 Dallas 32 11 12 9 31 89 88 Detroit 36 12 20 4 28 79 115
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75 Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94 San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91 Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99 Edmonton 36 22 13 1 45 122 103 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Games
Edmonton 3, Toronto 2, OT Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 3, OT Colorado 5, Anaheim 2 Vegas 4, Los Angeles 1 Winnipeg 5, Calgary 1 San Jose 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30 Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Bridgeport 11 3 8 0 0 6 23 40
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 20 14 4 1 1 30 65 49 Toronto 17 9 7 0 1 19 54 52 Manitoba 19 8 9 2 0 18 53 55 Stockton 17 8 8 1 0 17 56 52 Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38 Texas 17 9 6 2 0 20 60 58 Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37 Cleveland 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 37 Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70 Iowa 16 5 9 2 0 12 43 69
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 17 11 4 2 0 24 56 42 Lehigh Valley 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 46 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36 WB/Scranton 16 5 7 3 1 14 45 56 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 14 3 7 3 1 10 38 56
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 18 15 3 0 0 30 65 39 San Diego 23 13 10 0 0 26 66 69 Bakersfield 20 11 8 0 1 23 67 55 Ontario 22 8 12 2 0 18 70 82 San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 Tucson 18 7 10 1 0 15 48 60 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
