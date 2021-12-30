HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Bucknell’s Zach Hartman advanced to the semifinals in the 165-pound weight class at the MatMen Open on Wednesday at the NOW Arena.
In addition for the Bison, Brandon Seidman (125), Kurt Phipps (133), Kolby DePron (149), Logan Deacetis (184) and Mason McCready (197) are all alive in the consolation bracket entering the tournament’s second, and final, day. Their efforts helped the Bucknell wrestling team find itself slotted seventh in a 21-team field with 30 points.
Hartman, ranked 15th by Intermat and seeded second at the MatMen Open, reached the semifinals behind a 10-0 major decision over Andrew Clark (Rutgers) and a 4-3 decision over No. 29 Lucas Revano (Penn). He will wrestle No. 17 Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) for a spot in the championship bout tomorrow.
Hartman’s victory over Revano was his first over a nationally ranked opponent this season. The senior, a two-time All-American, now boasts 12 career victories over nationally ranked foes.
Though Nick Delp (157) was eliminated on the MatMen Open’s first day, he picked up an impressive 9-4 decision over No. 29 Robert Kanniard (Rutgers) in the consolation round of 16. It was the sophomore’s first career victory over a nationally ranked opponent; he was the only Bison other than Hartman to knock off a nationally ranked grappler on Wednesday.
Kolby DePron joined Hartman in the quarterfinals, where he dropped a 5-1 decision to Tony White (Rutgers). The freshman, who is now 15-5 on the young season, reached that round on the strength of a 4:16 fall over Adam Allard (Northern Iowa).
Beyond Hartman and DePron, Phipps, Deacetis, McCready and Noah Levett (149) garnered bonus points for the Bison. Levett and McCready pinned an opponent while Phipps and Deacetis registered technical falls. Competing unattached, Dylan Chappell (133) also logged a technical fall.
The MatMen Open continues today at 11 a.m. (ET) with the championship bracket semifinals, consolation bracket’s second round of eight and seventh-place bouts. The finals, third-place and fifth-place bouts resume at 6 p.m.
