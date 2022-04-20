LEWISBURG — After more than a week off, Lewisburg coach John Vaji was concerned about how players would open Tuesday’s matchup against Mifflinburg.
Vaji’s worries were quickly silenced by a nine-goal first quarter as the Green Dragons picked up a 13-4 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League victory over the Wildcats.
“I was very pleased with the way we played. We hadn’t played since last Monday, so I was a little concerned about how we’d respond (to the layoff) and if we’d come out sluggish,” said Vaji.
“The guys had a little bit of a break, and I think they came into the game refreshed and ready to go, and they were excited to play today.”
Two goals by Matt Spaulding in the first 2:05 of action set the tone for Lewisburg (6-0, 3-0 CSLL).
What followed next was a barrage of sorts for the Green Dragons, who scored the next three goals in less than a minute to build a 5-0 lead with 9:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Quin Michaels scored twice, both off restarts, and Alex Koontz also found the back of the net for Lewisburg in that spurt.
“We came out and we executed really well at the beginning. We had some good ball movement and the guys put the ball in the back of the net like we wanted them to,” said Vaji. “We (also) started off well defensively, and it was nice that we had (eight) guys putting the ball in the net for us, which is what we try to do. That way it’s hard to sit on just one or two guys to score for you.”
Lewisburg’s lead kept on growing in the first quarter when Collin Starr scored off an Alex Koontz assist with 7:24 left.
Spaulding followed with another goal to complete a hat trick with 6:41 left before Koontz scored his second goal of the game. Derek Gessner wrapped up the opening quarter with his first goal with 2:57 left.
“Lewisburg is tough, and they are loaded. They can start 10 seniors,” said Mifflinburg coach Chris Darrup. “Lewisburg is classy, and they understand our roster is limited, so I appreciated their coaches getting their substitutes in, but it was a good experience for our guys. We’re still learning.”
The Green Dragons’ offense picked up where it left off in the first quarter when Mason Fassero scored just 1:17 into the second period. Eric Gilger also scored, and Fassero tallied his second goal with 2:57 left before Gavin Schwartz put one in the net to give the hosts a 13-0 lead.
“We wanted to come out and be aggressive, and we wanted to make sure we’re utilizing everybody,” said Vaji. “It’s not about who scores. The only thing that matters is that Lewisburg scores, and that’s what we did today. We really shared the ball and got some good shots off, and that’s what we wanted to see.
“I thought we also did a real good job defensively. Jimmy Bailey was tough in goal again, and he just really played well,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg’s day was highlighted by a pair of goals from Noah Rodichok, which were scored in the final 6:07 of the game. Gabe Collare and Brady Wohlheiter also scored for the Wildcats.
Lewisburg next plays at Dallas at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Mifflinburg hosts Bellefonte also at 4:30 Thursday.
“In the second half we got the ball down the field a lot better, and hopefully those four goals give the guys confidence that they can score,” said Darrup. “Every day we’re getting a little bit better. We’re taking small steps.”
Lewisburg 13, Mifflinburg 4
at Lewisburg
Lewisburg 9 4 0 0 — 13
Mifflinburg 0 1 0 3 — 4
First quarter
Lew-Matt Spaulding, unassisted, 10:37.
Lew-Spaulding, assist Rowen Martin, 9:55.
Lew-Quin Michaels, unassisted, 9:48.
Lew-Alex Koontz, assist Evan Gilger, 9:09.
Lew-Michaels, unassisted, 9:01.
Lew-Collin Starr, assist Koontz, 7:24.
Lew-Spaulding, unassisted, 6:41.
Lew-Koontz, unassisted, 5:38.
Lew-Derek Gessner, assist Ben Bailey, 2:57.
Second quarter
Lew-Mason Fassero, unassisted, 10:43.
Lew-Eric Gilger, assist Teddy Hohmuth, 7:34.
Lew-Fassero, assist Fin Martin, 2:57.
Miff-Gabe Collare, unassisted, :54.5
Lew-Gavin Schwartz, assist Bailey, :30.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Brady Wohlheiter, unassisted, 10:36.
Miff-Noah Rodichok, unassisted, 6:07.
Miff-Rodichok, unassisted, 3:20.
