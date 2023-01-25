LEWISBURG — Less than three weeks after Lewisburg went into the Cats’ Den and pulled out a big win (57-45)over Mifflinburg, the Green Dragons would deny the Wildcats’ quest for revenge in Tuesday’s rematch.

Lewisburg got a game-high 22 points from Cam Michaels, and the Green Dragons’ defense stiffened up when it needed to in a 51-46 Heartland-II victory over cross-county rival Mifflinburg.

