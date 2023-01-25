LEWISBURG — Less than three weeks after Lewisburg went into the Cats’ Den and pulled out a big win (57-45)over Mifflinburg, the Green Dragons would deny the Wildcats’ quest for revenge in Tuesday’s rematch.
Lewisburg got a game-high 22 points from Cam Michaels, and the Green Dragons’ defense stiffened up when it needed to in a 51-46 Heartland-II victory over cross-county rival Mifflinburg.
“It’s big and the boys got to feel good about it. It’s a great win, but I don’t think we played as well as we are capable of. We left some points on the foul line tonight, and we made a few lazy, stupid passes when we had the lead. We got a little excited,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji, whose team won its fourth straight game to improve to 9-6 overall.
“It’s great to get the win, now let’s go back and get into the gym (today) and let’s fix some of the things and keep on building on what we’ve done (to this point). Since we’ve started the year we won seven of our last eight games, so it’s nice to keep building and keep going.”
Mifflinburg (10-7) got out to a good start behind eight points from Ethan Bomgardner to lead 12-11 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter though, the Wildcats found it tough to get anything to fall.
Lewisburg meanwhile went on a 12-0 run to start the quarter to open up an 11-point lead (23-12) and take early control of the game. Michaels led the way with eight points in the second, while Henry Harrison added five, including a big 3-pointer to get the run started.
“There was a five-minute stretch of the second quarter (and a 3 1/2 to 4-minute stretch in the fourth) where we didn’t score. We were getting good looks, but we just couldn’t finish,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “We were crashing the glass and stuff like that. In the first quarter we had a real good offensive stretch, and we really didn’t play good defense, and it was vice-versa in the second quarter.
“Like I said to the guys in the locker room, (the loss) was (due to) unforced errors and not making shots,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “We’ve been in a little bit of a slump, but it’s (us) wanting to do the dirty things (to win), and Lewisburg’s guys did the dirty things tonight.”
In the third quarter however, Tyler Reigel got Mifflinburg back in the game when he closed the period with two big 3-pointers as the Wildcats tied the game at 38-all.
But another scoring lull by Mifflinburg to start the fourth allowed Lewisburg to go on a 10-0 run, which was fueled by treys from Harrison and then Wade Young.
“Henry made that pass to Wade, and as soon as the ball was in the air Henry said, ‘shoot it’, and Wade got into a rhythm and knocked it down,” said Vaji. “Wade is a battler, and he’s probably the hardest worker on our team — from a defensive standpoint to his toughness diving on the floor for loose balls.”
Harrison’s 3-pointerYoung’s 3-pointer gave Lewisburg a 47-38 lead with 3:02 remaining, but a couple of key free throws and then a steal from Michaels helped seal the win for the hosts.
“Right at the end of the first half we got our lead up to 12, and it looked like we lost our intensity defensively, and (Mifflinburg’s Aaron) Bolick hit a driving and-1, and we let Mifflinburg creep back into the game,” said Vaji. “And when Mifflinburg started making a run I was shocked, because our returning starters sort of panicked and we started rushing our shots. We took a time out, and we then ran a set play and got Henry knocked down a 3 to give us the lead, and we got a little momentum and played better.
“We can be a very good defensive team, but we can’t relax. We got to stay focused and play for a full 32 minutes,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg, which was led by 20 points from Bomgardner and 12 from Reigel, next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg will head to Danville on Friday.
Lewisburg 51, Mifflinburg 46
At Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 12 8 18 8 – 46
Lewisburg 11 18 8 14 – 51
Mifflinburg (10-7) 46
Tyler Reigel 5 0-0 12; Chad Martin 0 0-0 0; Zack Wertman 0 1-2 1; Ethan Bomgardner 10 0-0 20; Jackson Griffith 2 0-0 5; Carter Breed 1 0-0 2; Aaron Bolick 2 2-3 6. Totals: 20 3-5 46.
3-point goals: Reigel 2, Griffith.
Lewisburg (9-6) 51
Cam Michaels 9 3-9 22; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Henry Harrison 3 0-2 8; Wade Young 2 2-6 7; Neyshawn Mabry 3 4-8 10; Noah Pawling 0 1-2 1; Dylan Dershem 0 0-0 0; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 11-28 51.
3-point goals: Harrison 2, Michaels, Young.
JV score: Lewisburg, 57-33.
