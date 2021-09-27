TURBOTVILLE – Maggie Sheets and Alayna Wikins scored in the first and second half, respectively, to lead Warrior Run to a 2-0 Heartland Athletic Conference-II victory over Montoursville on Monday.
Sheets scored her goal 20:29 into the game, and then with 2:48 remaining in the contest Wilkins scored her goal to add some much-needed insurance.
Alexis Hudson added an assist in the game for Warrior Run (6-3 overall), which also got six saves from Addy Ohnmeiss in the shutout.
Warrior Run, which trailed in shots (6-4) and in corner kicks (5-3), is back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Loyalsock.
Milton 1
Loyalsock 1 (2 OT)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – Janae Bergey scored off an assist by Mackenzie Lopez in the first half and the Black Panthers held on to get the tie against the Lancers in the HAC-II matchup.
Aledis Whitehead scored in the second half for Loyalsock, but neither team could punch one in during the two overtime periods.
Milton (7-0-1) led in shots 10-4 and in corner kicks 5-1, and the Black Panthers also got three saves from Mo Reiner.
Milton next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 8
Grace Prep 0
MILTON – The Lions scored four goals in each half to roll to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Audrey Millett scored three goals and added two assists for Meadowbrook (6-4, 3-3 ACAA), which also got goals from Maddy Osman and Ember Erb, and second half goals from Mattie Steck and Vivian Shallcross.
Meadowbrook Chr. 8, Grace Prep 0
At Meadowbrook Christian
Scoring
First half: MC-Maddy Osman, assist Audrey Millett, 25:25; MC-Millett, assist KaileyDevlin, 17:44; MC-Millett, assist Vivian Shallcross, 12:31; MC-Ember Erb, assist Millett, 7:07.
Second half: MC-Millett, unassisted, 19:56; MC-Mattie Steck, unassisted, 9:07; MC-Shallcross, unassisted, 8:15; MC-Own goal, 4:46.
Shots: MC, 26-0; Corners: MC, 5-1; Saves: MC, 0; GP, 11.
Boys soccer
Milton 1
Loyalsock 0
MILTON – Austin Gainer scored off a Dominic Ballo assist at the 21:52 mark of the first half as the Black Panthers took the Heartland-II victory.
Jonah Strobel made six saves to get the clean sheet for Milton (6-1), which next hosts Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 1, Loyalsock 0
At Milton
Scoring
First half: Milt-Austin Gainer, assist Dominic Ballo, 21:52.
Shots: Milton, 19-5; Corners: Milton, 8-0; Saves: Milton (Jonah Strobel), 6; Loyalsock (Ben Greico), 11.
Girls tennis
Shikellamy 5
Mifflinburg 0
SUNBURY – The Wildcats are still searching for their first win of the season as the Braves took the shutout win in HAC-I action. Mifflinburg falls to 0-13.
Shikellamy 5, Mifflinburg (0-13) 0
Singles
1. Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Alexis Scopelliti, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Olivia Weaver (Sh) def. Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Megan Strohecker (S) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Allie Minnier-Lily Weist (S) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliott, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Sabrina Doebler-Shannen Sprenkle (S) won by forfeit.
Central Mtn. 4, Milton 1
Central Mtn. 5, Milton 0
MILL HALL – The Black Panthers were swept in a Heartland-I doubleheader on the road against the Wildcats. Milton falls to 3-7 on the season.
Lewisburg at Loyalsock
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – The Heartland-II match between the Green Dragons and the Lancers was postponed due to court conditions. No make-up date has been decided for the contest.
