WILLIAMSPORT – For the first time since 2011, a Lycoming College swimmer earned Scholar All-American honors from the Collegiate Swim Coaches Association of America, as junior Katherine Brown earned the accolades on Wednesday.
The Middle Atlantic Conference's David B. Eavenson Swimmer of the Year, Brown set school records in each of the individual events she swam in at the MAC Championships, winning two and setting the MAC record in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:03.88.
The psychology major broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke by nearly a second and a half with a time that ultimately qualified her for the NCAA Championships. She followed that the next night by posting a 2:23.03 to win the 200-yard breaststroke, winning by two seconds and breaking the school record by four. She also set the school record in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.56 on the first night of the conference championships.
Brown also finished 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke at the NCAA Championships. Her time of 1:04.38 in the breaststroke was just five-one-hundredths of a second off the time of 1:04.33 from Bates' Abigail Gibbons, which would have guaranteed Brown a spot in the consolation finals.
During the regular season, she also set Lamade Gym Natatorium pool records in both the 100- (1:06.48) and 200-yard (2:23.63) breaststroke for the Warriors.
Stacy Flick earned three CSCAA Scholar All-American honors between 2009-11.
The College Swimming Coaches Association of America presents the Scholar All American award to college and university swimmers and divers who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have qualified for their respective national championship, as well as the Honorable Mention Scholar All American award to college and university swimmers and divers who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have achieved a "B" time standard in their respective national championship.
AP source: Harden declines $47M option with Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - James Harden is taking less with hopes the Philadelphia 76ers can do more.
A person familiar with the situation said Harden chose not to exercise his $47.4 million option for next season and will become a free agent — but with no designs on leaving Philadelphia. Harden made the decision to allow the 76ers the flexibility they need to sign other players this summer, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side confirmed those plans publicly.
That will be a major factor when the NBA opens the free agency negotiating window at 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, with Philadelphia among the teams that will be expected to target Miami forward P.J. Tucker, among others.
The most likely scenario for Harden now is this: The 10-time All-Star signs a new deal with Philadelphia, for something close to that $47.4 million number, after the team has addressed other needs and improved its chances of becoming a true championship contender in 2023. If Harden had opted in before his Wednesday afternoon deadline, Philadelphia would have had a much more difficult time in finding financial pathways toward luring free agents.
His decision Wednesday backed up what Harden said May 12, when Philadelphia’s season ended in the second round of the playoffs — a six-game loss to top-seeded Miami.
“I’ll be here,” Harden said that night when asked about his future. “Yeah, I’ll be here. Whatever makes this team, whatever allows this team to continue to grow and get better and do the things necessary to win and compete at the highest level.”
Harden is a three-time scoring champion and averaged 22.0 points and 10.3 assists during his time with Brooklyn and Philadelphia last season. The seven-time All-NBA player was the 2018 NBA MVP and a member of the league’s 75th anniversary team.
UFC star charged in shooting sues man over alleged molesting
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is suing the man and his family who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred.
Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, last February after he shot at a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own truck during a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.
A judge in March denied bail to Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges. His attorney, Mark Geragos, has said he plans on vindicating Velasquez in court.
Velasquez claims in a civil lawsuit that Harry Goularte sexually molested Velasquez’s son while the boy was attending a day care run at a home by Goularte’s mother, Patricia Goularte, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.
The Times said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of a minor. Harry Goularte was living at the home and working for the day care during the time of the alleged molestation, according to the court filing.
Stephen Defilippis, an attorney for Goularte, didn't immediately respond Wednesday to a call seeking comment on the lawsuit. Goularte, 43, was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a minor by the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office. He has pleaded not guilty and trial is scheduled for September.
Velasquez, 39, is due back in court in August, the Times said.
