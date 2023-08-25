College
Women’s soccerNo. 20 Georgetown 1, Bucknell 0Notes:
Brianne Riley broke a scoreless deadlock on goal-mouth scramble with just over four minutes to play, sending 20th-ranked Georgetown to a 1-0 win over visiting Bucknell on Thursday afternoon at Shaw Field. The Bison (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season, while the Hoyas improved to 2-0-1. Georgetown, winners of six of the last seven Big East titles and an NCAA participant in each of the last 12 seasons, controlled possession throughout and logged all 21 shots attempted in the game.
Men’s soccerBucknell 2, Mount St. Mary’s 1Note:
Goals in each half from Aidan Kieffer and Charlie Holmes lifted the Bison to the win over Mount St. Mary’s in the season openers for both teams on Thursday night at the Waldron Family Stadium.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Baltimore 79 48 .622 _ Tampa Bay 78 51 .605 2 Toronto 70 58 .547 9½ Boston 68 60 .531 11½ New York 61 66 .480 18
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Minnesota 66 62 .516 _ Cleveland 60 68 .469 6 Detroit 58 69 .457 7½ Chicago 50 78 .391 16 Kansas City 41 88 .318 25½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Texas 72 55 .567 _ Seattle 71 56 .559 1 Houston 72 57 .558 1 Los Angeles 61 67 .477 11½ Oakland 37 91 .289 35½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Atlanta 82 44 .651 _ Philadelphia 69 58 .543 13½ Miami 65 63 .508 18 New York 59 69 .461 24 Washington 59 69 .461 24
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 57 .551 _ Chicago 67 60 .528 3 Cincinnati 67 62 .519 4 Pittsburgh 57 71 .445 13½ St. Louis 56 72 .438 14½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Los Angeles 78 48 .619 _ Arizona 67 61 .523 12 San Francisco 66 61 .520 12½ San Diego 61 67 .477 18 Colorado 48 79 .378 30½
FootballNFL Preseason GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 38 46 Miami 1 1 0 .500 31 22 New England 1 1 0 .500 30 37 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 49 34
SouthW L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 53 30 Houston 1 1 0 .500 23 37 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 40 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 41 39
NorthW L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 78 32 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 48 48 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 54 51 Cincinnati 0 1 1 .250 32 49
WestW L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 24 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 62 36 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 51 39 Denver 0 2 0 .000 37 39
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 0 0 1.000 46 43 N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 37 40 Philadelphia 0 1 1 .250 37 38 Dallas 0 2 0 .000 37 50
SouthW L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 0 0 1.000 48 41 Atlanta 1 1 1 .500 32 40 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 30 33 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 19 48
NorthW L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 40 41 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 28 41 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 53 40 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 29 48
WestW L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 46 27 Arizona 1 1 0 .500 28 55 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 28 54 L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 34 68
Thursday, Aug. 24
Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0 Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m. New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
