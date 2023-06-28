FREDERICK, Md. – Despite allowing four runs in the ninth, the Williamsport Crosscutters held on to defeat the Frederick Keys on Tuesday night, 8-7. The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Cutters.
Williamsport took control early in the game, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.
After allowing two Frederick runs in the third, the Cutters responded with three of their own to make it a 6-2 game after four.
The offense would continue as they would add another run in the top of the sixth inning. Williamsport would score the final run of the game in the top of the ninth, which would be the winning run, as Ryan Ignoffo stole home to make it 8-3.
Frederick would rally in the bottom of the frame but fall one run short.
Williamsport’s offense was led by Ignoffo, who reached base safely all five times he was at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a walk, three runs, and three stolen bases. Reed Chumley also recorded a 2-for-5 and three-RBI night, which included his third home run of the season.
The Cutters used a total of five arms on the mound tonight as Jatnk Diaz got the start, allowing two runs on four hits.
Titan Hayes threw a scoreless inning and a third, and Jack Crowder (1-1) earned the win, as he threw two and a third allowing one run on four hits.
Nate Wohlgemuth threw two scoreless innings with one strikeout. Ethan O’Neal then came in for the final three outs as he allowed four runs and four hits in his inning of work.
Williamsport (8-15) continues its three-game series with Frederick at 7 p.m. tonight.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
