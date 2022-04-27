College baseball
Slippery Rock 19, Lock Haven 9Note:
Lock Haven (9-26) was topped by Slippery Rock (28-9) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East-West crossover matchup. In the fifth inning for Lock Haven, Lewisburg Area High School grad Andrew Ramirez hit an RBI single.
Major League BaseballAmerican LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 6 .667 _ New York 11 6 .647 ½ Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2½ Boston 7 11 .389 5 Baltimore 6 11 .353 5½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 8 .529 _ Cleveland 7 10 .412 2 Kansas City 6 9 .400 2 Chicago 6 10 .375 2½ Detroit 6 10 .375 2½
West Division W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 6 .647 _ Los Angeles 11 7 .611 ½ Oakland 9 8 .529 2 Houston 8 9 .471 3 Texas 6 11 .353 5 ___
National LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 14 5 .737 _ Miami 8 8 .500 4½ Atlanta 8 10 .444 5½ Philadelphia 8 10 .444 5½ Washington 6 13 .316 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _ St. Louis 9 7 .563 1 Pittsburgh 8 9 .471 2½ Chicago 7 10 .412 3½ Cincinnati 3 14 .176 7½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 4 .750 _ San Francisco 12 5 .706 ½ San Diego 11 7 .611 2 Colorado 10 7 .588 2½ Arizona 6 11 .353 6½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Toronto 6, Boston 2 Texas 6, Houston 2 L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8 Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0 Minnesota 5, Detroit 4 Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings Houston 5, Texas 1 L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1 Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 9:38 p.m. Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2 Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2 N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2 L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1 San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8 Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3 Miami 5, Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0 L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 1:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m. San Diego (Gore 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-3), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:45 p.m. Miami (López 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-2), 7:20 p.m. Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Minor League BaseballTriple-A International League
———
Sunday’s Games
Syracuse 4, Worcester 2 Durham 14, Norfolk 5 Iowa 8, Louisville 4 Buffalo 4, Scranton/WB 0 Lehigh Valley 10, Rochester 1 Indianapolis 8, Columbus 7 Toledo 8, St. Paul 3 Omaha 9, Memphis 7 Nashville 3, Charlotte 2 Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 4<
Tuesday’s Games
Gwinnett 7, Norfolk 6 Memphis 10, Durham 0 Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 2 Toledo 5, Omaha 1 Rochester 10, Syracuse 9 Columbus 8, Louisville 7, 10 innings Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, ppd. Buffalo at Worcester, ppd. St. Paul 4, Nashville 1 Indianapolis 4, Iowa 0<
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 12:15 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Nashville at St. Paul, 2:07 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Louisville at Columbus, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Nashville at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
NBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferencePhiladelphia 3, Toronto 2
Saturday, April 16: Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111 Monday, April 18: Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97 Wednesday, April 20: Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT Saturday, April 23: Toronto 110, Philadelphia 102 Monday, April 25: Toronto 103, Philadelphia 88 Thursday, April 28: Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBATV x-Saturday, April 30: Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD
Miami 4, Atlanta 1
Sunday, April 17: Miami 115, Atlanta 91 Tuesday, April 19: Miami 115, Atlanta 105 Friday, April 22: Atlanta 111, Miami 110 Sunday, April 24: Miami 110 Atlanta 86 Tuesday, April 26: Miami 97, Atlanta 94
Boston 4, Brooklyn 0
Sunday, April 17: Boston 115, Brooklyn 114 Wednesday, April 20: Boston 114, Brooklyn 107 Saturday, April 23: Boston 109, Brooklyn 103 Monday, April 25: Boston 116, Brooklyn 112
Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1
Sunday, April 17: Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86 Wednesday, April 20: Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110 Friday, April 22: Milwaukee 111, Chicago, 81 Sunday, April 24: Milwaukee 119, Chicago 95 Wednesday, April 27: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., NBATV x-Friday, April 29: Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m./9:30, ESPNNews-NBATV/ESPN x-Sunday, May 1: Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD
Western ConferenceMemphis 3, Minnesota 2
Saturday, April 16: Minnesota 130, Memphis 117 Tuesday, April 19: Memphis 124, Minnesota 96 Thursday, April 21: Memphis 104, Minnesota 95 Saturday, April 23: Minnesota 119, Memphis 118 Tuesday, April 26: Memphis 111, Minnesota 109 Friday, April 29: Memphis at Minnesota, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 1: Minnesota at Memphis, TBD, TBD
Golden State 3, Denver 1
Saturday, April 16: Golden State 123, Denver 107 Monday, April 18: Golden State 126, Denver 106 Thursday, April 21: Golden State 118, Denver 113 Sunday, April 24: Denver 126, Golden State 121 Wednesday, April 27: Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m., TNT x-Friday, April 29: Golden State at Denver, 10:30 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 1: Denver at Golden State, TBD, TBD
Dallas 3, Utah 2
Saturday, April 16: Utah 99, Dallas 93 Monday, April 18: Dallas 110, Utah 104 Thursday, April 21: Dallas 126, Utah 118 Saturday, April 23: Utah 100, Dallas 99 Monday, April 25: Dallas 102, Utah 77 Thursday, April 28: Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m., TNT/NBATV x-Saturday, April 30: Utah at Dallas, TBD, TBD
Phoenix 2, New Orleans 2
Sunday, April 17: Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99 Tuesday, April 19: New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114 Friday, April 22: Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111 Sunday, April 24: New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103 Tuesday, April 26: New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT Thursday, April 28: Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30/9:30 p.m., TNT x-Saturday, April 30: New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD, TBD
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Florida 80 57 17 6 120 334 236 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 x-Tampa Bay 80 50 22 8 108 279 224 x-Boston 80 50 25 5 105 248 215 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 Ottawa 80 32 41 7 71 223 260 Montreal 80 20 49 11 51 207 314
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 81 53 20 8 114 272 199 x-N.Y. Rangers 80 51 23 6 108 248 201 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 x-Washington 80 44 24 12 100 272 237 N.Y. Islanders 80 36 34 10 82 222 230 Columbus 80 36 37 7 79 254 293 New Jersey 80 27 44 9 63 242 296 Philadelphia 80 25 44 11 61 209 290
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 80 56 18 6 118 307 225 x-Minnesota 80 51 22 7 109 303 250 x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 Nashville 80 44 29 7 95 257 243 Dallas 80 45 30 5 95 231 240 Winnipeg 79 36 32 11 83 241 253 Chicago 80 27 42 11 65 213 285 Arizona 80 23 50 7 53 198 306
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Calgary 80 50 20 10 110 290 202 x-Edmonton 80 47 27 6 100 282 246 Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 Vegas 80 42 31 7 91 256 240 Vancouver 79 38 30 11 87 239 229 San Jose 79 32 35 12 76 208 251 Anaheim 80 30 36 14 74 225 265 Seattle 78 26 46 6 58 205 271 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Monday’s Games
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1 Toronto 3, Detroit 0 N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 1 Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 4, Florida 2 Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3 Ottawa 5, New Jersey 4, OT Arizona 5, Minnesota 3 Calgary 5, Nashville 4, OT Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO Colorado 5, St. Louis 3 Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m. San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m. San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m. Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Chris Ellis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 25. Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (IL). Cleared OF D.J. Stewart outright off waivers and assigned to Norfolk. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the family medical leave list. Optioned OF Adam Haseley to Charlotte (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Sugar Land (PCL). Designated RHP Pedro Baez for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the paternity list. SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded INF Kevin Padio to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Victor Caratini on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from Nashville (IL). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Anthony Banda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Recalled LHP Sam Howard from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Bryan Reynolds and INF/OF Cole Tucker on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled OF Jack Suwinski and INF/OF Tucupita Marcano from Altoona (EL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Zack Littell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kerwin castro from Sacramento (PCL). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned OF Dee Strange-Gordon to Rochester (IL) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF A.J. Bumpass. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHPs Hunter Swift and Ryan Williamson. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OL Cole Brannen, LHP Brailin Gonzalez, C Justin Henle and RHP Benjamin Rodriguez. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released C Aloysius Cruz.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phoenix head coach Monty William an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 24 against New Orleans. Fined Denver C DeMarcus Cousins an undisclosed amount for kicking towels into the spectator stands in a game on April 24 against Golden State.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Antonio Hamilton to a one-year contract. Claimed OLB Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from Houston. BUFFALO BILLS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Ed Oliver. DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed K Riley Patterson to a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Will Clapp. NEW YORK JETS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Quinnen Williams. Signed RB Bilal Powell to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the franchise.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from Tucson (AHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Florida (ECHL) to Columbus (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated LW Marcus Foligno from COVID-19 protocols. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Reilly Walsh from Utica (AHL) loan. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) loan. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL) on loan. Recalled LW Nick Robertson from Toronto loan. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbostford (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Ivan Morozov to a two-year, entry level contract.
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed G Ryan Toth to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Max Humitz to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Released LW Brett McKenzie from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned him to Toledo (ECHL). SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Logan Nijhoff to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
East Coast Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.