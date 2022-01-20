National Football League
PlayoffsDivisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 23
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (NBC) Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 30
AFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 13At Inglewood, Calif.National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 28 16 .636 — Philadelphia 26 18 .591 2 Boston 23 23 .500 6 Toronto 21 21 .500 6 New York 22 23 .489 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 29 16 .644 — Charlotte 25 20 .556 4 Washington 23 22 .511 6 Atlanta 19 25 .432 9½ Orlando 8 38 .174 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 28 15 .651 — Milwaukee 28 19 .596 2 Cleveland 27 19 .587 2½ Indiana 16 29 .356 13 Detroit 11 33 .250 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 31 16 .660 — Dallas 26 19 .578 4 San Antonio 17 28 .378 13 New Orleans 16 28 .364 13½ Houston 14 32 .304 16½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 29 16 .644 — Denver 23 20 .535 5 Minnesota 22 23 .489 7 Portland 18 26 .409 10½ Oklahoma City 14 30 .318 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 34 9 .791 — Golden State 32 12 .727 2½ L.A. Lakers 22 23 .489 13 L.A. Clippers 22 24 .478 13½ Sacramento 18 29 .383 18
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 123, Orlando 110 Brooklyn 119, Washington 118 Charlotte 111, Boston 102 Atlanta 134, Minnesota 122 Chicago 117, Cleveland 104 Milwaukee 126, Memphis 114 San Antonio 118, Oklahoma City 96 Dallas 102, Toronto 98 Houston 116, Utah 111 Detroit 133, Sacramento 131 Denver 130, L.A. Clippers 128, OT Miami 104, Portland 92 Indiana 111, L.A. Lakers 104 Thursday’s Games New Orleans at New York, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m. Houston at Golden State, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 41 27 9 5 59 141 117 Florida 39 26 8 5 57 159 116 Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 126 99 Boston 36 22 12 2 46 112 97 Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130 Buffalo 39 12 20 7 31 101 134 Ottawa 32 11 19 2 24 90 115 Montreal 38 8 25 5 21 83 139
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 40 26 10 4 56 119 99 Carolina 36 26 8 2 54 126 81 Washington 40 22 9 9 53 133 111 Pittsburgh 38 23 10 5 51 125 100 Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131 Philadelphia 39 13 18 8 34 98 133 New Jersey 38 14 19 5 33 108 133 N.Y. Islanders 32 13 13 6 32 75 88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 37 26 8 3 55 158 115 St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108 Nashville 41 24 14 3 51 125 115 Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109 Winnipeg 35 17 12 6 40 105 103 Dallas 36 18 16 2 38 102 111 Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126 Arizona 38 10 24 4 24 86 141
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 40 23 15 2 48 141 122 Los Angeles 40 20 15 5 45 115 109 Anaheim 42 19 16 7 45 120 122 San Jose 40 21 17 2 44 112 121 Calgary 35 18 11 6 42 110 88 Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 101 111 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117 Seattle 38 11 23 4 26 102 138 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 4, New Jersey 1 N.Y. Rangers 6, Toronto 3 Colorado 2, Anaheim 0
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Adelphi 76, Assumption 55 Albany (NY) 66, UMBC 54 Army 76, American 66 Babson 69, MIT 62 Bentley 83, St. Rose 68 Boston U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 50 Bowie St. 65, Virginia Union 61 Buffalo St. 88, Plattsburgh 76 California (Pa.) 75, Clarion 67 Catholic 51, Juniata 50 Charleston (WV) 99, Concord 71 Colgate 75, Bucknell 56 Dist. of Columbia 71, Staten Island 69 East Stroudsburg 81, Lock Haven 65 Elizabethtown 77, Goucher 69 Endicott 92, Roger Williams 72 Fairmont St. 93, Davis & Elkins 62 Frostburg St. 76, WV Wesleyan 67 Hartford 69, New Hampshire 57 Haverford 68, Muhlenberg 62 Hood 95, Messiah 70 Hunter 123, York College (NY) 118 Indiana (Pa.) 100, Seton Hill 60 Keene St. 62, Castleton 57 Kutztown 75, Bloomsburg 74 La Roche 87, Mount Aloysius 65 Le Moyne 68, St. Michael’s 61 Lehigh 69, Navy 61 Lincoln (Pa.) 67, Elizabeth City St. 57 Marquette 57, Villanova 54 Mass.-Boston 70, S. Maine 51 Mass.-Dartmouth 80, Rhode Island Coll. 73, OT Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 62 Medaille 99, Pitt.-Bradford 94, OT Medgar Evers 67, John Jay 65 Millersville 73, West Chester 72 Molloy 83, Bridgeport 63 New England 70, Wentworth 65 Nichols 114, W. New England 105, OT Nyack 78, Dominican (NY) 70 Pace 78, Stonehill 66 Penn St.-Abington 72, Gallaudet 48 Penn St.-Harrisburg 93, Lancaster Bible 76 Penn State-Altoona 94, Pitt.-Greensburg 73 Penn State-Erie 81, Alfred St. 67 Pitt.-Johnstown 92, Mansfield 73 Potsdam 66, Fredonia St. 65 Quinnipiac 73, Rider 67 Rhode Island 56, La Salle 54 Rowan 101, Tcnj Lions 76 Rutgers 48, Iowa 46 Rutgers-Newark 72, College of NJ 63 S. Connecticut 76, Franklin Pierce 73 S. New Hampshire 83, American International 71 SUNY-Morrisville 75, Penn St.-Berks 65 Saint Joseph’s 72, George Washington 61 Salem St. 110, Mass. College 80 Salve Regina 65, Suffolk 64 Scranton 82, Moravian 68 Shippensburg 66, Shepherd 60 Springfield 78, Coast Guard 69 St. Anselm 67, New Haven 60 St. Joseph’s (LI) 78, Sarah Lawrence 64 St. Joseph’s (NY) 60, SUNY Maritime 53 Stony Brook 74, Binghamton 71 Susquehanna 76, Drew 74 Swarthmore 78, Ursinus 61 Trinity (Conn.) 97, Pratt 32 Vermont 83, NJIT 57 Virginia 66, Pittsburgh 61 W. Virginia St. 88, Glenville St. 79 Wells 92, Penn College 75 West Liberty 107, Alderson-Broaddus 70 Westfield St. 97, Bridgewater (Mass.) 57 Worcester St. 85, Fitchburg St. 54 Worcester Tech 74, Clark 66
SOUTH
Alabama 70, LSU 67 Auburn 83, Georgia 60 Averett 70, Greensboro 59 Barry 90, Palm Beach Atlantic 85 Bridgewater (Va.) 73, E. Mennonite 63 Charleston Southern 70, High Point 66 ETSU 72, Mercer 64 Embry-Riddle (AZ) 84, Lynn 62 Florida 80, Mississippi St. 72 Florida Southern 87, Tampa 83 Furman 88, W. Carolina 50 Georgia College 82, Young Harris 73 Guilford 77, Washington & Lee 65 Hanover 74, Transylvania 62 Johnson C. Smith 69, St. Augustines 61 King (Tenn.) 96, Bluefield St. 91 Longwood 72, Campbell 64 Louisville 67, Boston College 54 Maryville (Tenn.) 80, Berea 61 NC A&T 73, UNC-Asheville 71 Newberry 77, Limestone 63 Queens (NC) 88, Tusculum 85, OT Radford 54, Hampton 51 Randolph Macon 92, Shenandoah 54 Rollins 84, Eckerd 81, OT SC-Aiken 83, Clayton St. 63 SC-Upstate 74, Gardner-Webb 61 Shaw 63, Virginia St. 60 Southern Miss. 100, SE Baptist 50 Virginia Tech 62, NC State 59 Wake Forest 80, Georgia Tech 64 West Alabama 65, Montevallo 51 West Georgia 86, Auburn-Montgomery 76 Wingate 83, Lenoir-Rhyne 75 Winston-Salem 66, Claflin 48 Wofford 89, The Citadel 77
MIDWEST
Albion 88, Olivet 79 Alma 57, Trine 55 Anderson (Ind.) 63, Rose-Hulman 60 Aurora 95, Edgewood 75 Bradley 83, Drake 71 Central College 75, Simpson 66 Creighton 87, St. John’s 64 Heidelberg 74, Ohio Northern 71 Hope 81, Adrian 78 Illinois Tech 69, Benedictine (Ill.) 66 Illinois Wesleyan 63, North Park 58 Malone 71, Lake Erie 66 Manchester 84, Bluffton 69 Marian 75, Lakeland 59 Marietta 81, Capital 69 Missouri St. 88, Illinois St. 63 Notre Dame (Ohio) 82, Wheeling Jesuit 64 Otterbein 65, Wilmington (Ohio) 62 St. Norbert 72, Milwaukee Engineering 57 Valparaiso 83, N. Iowa 80, OT Wabash 96, DePauw 70 Wisconsin La Crosse Eagles 79, Wis.-Whitewater 61 Wooster 75, Denison 60 Xavier 68, DePaul 67
SOUTHWEST
Kentucky 64, Texas A&M 58 Oklahoma St. 57, TCU 56
FAR WEST
Baldwin Wallace 101, John Carroll 64 Cal Lutheran 81, Caltech Beavers 64 Chapman 95, Occidental 89 Colorado St. 80, New Mexico 74 Redlands 75, La Verne 70 Wyoming 84, San Jose St. 69
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Albany (NY) 69, UMBC 40 American 80, Army 65 Boston U. 65, Loyola (Md.) 47 Bucknell 61, Colgate 41 Buffalo 76, Akron 59 Dayton 69, UMass 60 Fordham 61, George Washington 53 Holy Cross 63, Lafayette 57 Lehigh 99, Navy 65 Mass.-Lowell 60, Maine 55 New Hampshire 69, Hartford 66 Oklahoma 88, West Virginia 76 Rhode Island 67, Duquesne 57 Seton Hall 84, St. John’s 79 Stony Brook 69, Binghamton 44 Vermont 71, NJIT 49
SOUTH
Campbell 77, Winthrop 54 Coppin St. 66, NC Central 43 E. Kentucky 77, Lipscomb 41 Florida Gulf Coast 78, Stetson 41 Liberty 49, Jacksonville 48 NC A&T 88, Charleston Southern 50 North Florida 66, Kennesaw St. 49 Richmond 78, George Mason 64 SC-Upstate 76, Longwood 69 South Florida 66, Tulsa 63 Temple 56, East Carolina 41 Tulane 81, Memphis 74 VCU 65, Davidson 59
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 92, Cent. Michigan 68 Creighton 95, Butler 44 Kansas St. 69, Kansas 61 Miami (Ohio) 61, N. Illinois 56 North Alabama 72, Bellarmine 48 Saint Louis 77, St. Bonaventure 75, OT Texas 66, Iowa St. 48 Toledo 58, Ball St. 55 W. Michigan 62, E. Michigan 57
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 67, Oklahoma St. 49 Cincinnati 71, Houston 56 Jacksonville St. 64, Cent. Arkansas 47 TCU 51, Texas Tech 50
FAR WEST
Air Force 66, Fresno St. 57 Boise St. 70, Wyoming 59 Colorado St. 88, Utah St. 72 Nevada 58, San Diego St. 46 UNLV 74, San Jose St. 54
High school sports
From TuesdayWrestlingLewisburg 44, Mifflinburg 24at Mifflinburg
189: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Jesse Yount, 3:20. 215: Kaelex Shuck (M) pinned Zander Walter, 4:54. 285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) won by forfeit. 106: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit. 113: Double forfeit. 120: Brady Struble (M) pinned Chase Long, 5:37. 126: Quinton Bartlett (L) dec. Dylan Starr, 5-3. 132: Derek Gessner (L) won by forfeit. 138: Brady Cromley (L) won by forfeit. 145: Daniel Leo (L) won by forfeit. 152: Kaiden Wagner (L) tech. fall Max Murray, 15-0, 3:55. 160: Troy Bingaman (M) pinned Chase Wenrich, 3:54. 172: Hagen Persun (L) won by forfeit.
Selinsgrove 70, Milton 6at Selinsgrove
215: Steven Miller (S) pinned Luke Roup, :40. 285: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Elijah Easton, :42. 106: Landyn Lukens (S) pinned Noah Heimbach, 1:59. 113: Nathan Martin (S) pinned Tyler Stokes, 1:23. 120: Leo Martinez (S) tech. fall Tyler Geiswite, 17-2, 2:29. 126: Ryan Gavason (S) won by forfeit. 132: Thomas Strouse (S) pinned Jace Hamm, 3:51. 138: Luke Smith (S) pinned Quinten Keister, 4:35. 145: Garrett Paradis (S) pinned Alex DeHart, 1:54. 152: Aiden Gaugler (S) tech. fall Alex Parker, 17-0, 1:50. 160: Josiah Foss (S) pinned Aidan Keiser, :43. 172: Ethan Miller (S) pinned Mason Rowe, 1:49. 189: Tucker Teats (S) won by forfeit.
Benton 42, Warrior Run 17at Benton
172: Mason Michael (B) maj. dec. Tanner Confair, 9-0. 189: Nolan Lear (B) pinned Stone Allison, 1:28. 215: Jake Boberbsky (B) pinned Hunter Hauck, 2:46. 285: Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Ethan Carper, 1:39. 106: Seth Kolb (B) maj. dec. Gavin Hunter, 15-6. 113: Trey Nicholas (WR) maj. dec. Cole Rooker, 13-3. 120: Chase Burke (B) pinned Anson Rouch, :45. 126: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Dylan Granahan, 5-2. 132: Ethan Kolb (B) maj. dec. Samuel Hall, 17-5. 138: Cameron Milheim (WR) maj. dec. Caden Temple, 9-1. 145: Dominick Granahan (B) dec. Colby LeBarron, 7-2. 152: Evan Brokenshire (B) dec. Isaiah Betz, 7-3. 160: Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Nicholas Stevens, 3:40.
Girls basketballDanville 40, Mifflinburg 29At Danville
Mifflinburg 7 11 5 6 0 — 29 Danville 15 12 3 10 — 40 Mifflinburg (2-7) 29 Ella Shuck 5 7-8 17; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 2 2-2 6; Laine Martin 0 1-2 1; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 2; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 10-12 29. 3-point goals: Osborne. Danville (2-7) 40 Lucy Pickle 1 0-0 2; Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 6; Ella DeWald 4 7-10 16; Trinity Willoughby 0 1-2 1; Savannah Dowd 2 1-2 5; Grace Everett 2 0-0 4; Maddie Sauers 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 9-14 40. 3-point goals: Amarante 2, DeWald.
Bloomsburg 56, Warrior Run 26At Bloomsburg
