LEWISBURG – There is perhaps no team more on a roll entering the District 4 softball playoffs than the Lewisburg Green Dragons.
No. 3-seeded Lewisburg (16-4) carries a 10-game win streak into today’s Class 3A quarterfinal against No. 6 Montoursville (11-8), which will be played at 4:30 p.m. at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
The Green Dragons are flying high, and they are looking to begin a deep playoff run.
“Everybody is pretty much riding high right now,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner. “We’re hitting the ball well, we’re getting good pitching, we’re playing good defense, and we hope it (all) continues.
“We are peaking at the right time,” added Wagner.
The Green Dragons ended the regular season on a high note back on Friday in a matchup that showcased the team’s offensive prowess.
Trailing fellow playoff team Bloomsburg by a run at the midway point of their Heartland-II contest, Lewisburg exploded for 11 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game early and in impressive fashion to boot.
A leadoff double to start the fourth by freshman Carley Wagner ignited the rally, and usually that is all it takes for the Green Dragons to get going.
“After Carley’s double we just went crazy. It just took one hit to get us going and it mushroomed from there,” said coach Wagner. “Seems to be hitting is contagious. Once one person gets a hit, everyone else follows suit. It just kicks everybody into (high) gear.”
And it is not just one or two players doing damage at the plate for Lewisburg this season.
The Green Dragons feature four players who are hitting .400 or above, and a total of five who are among the top 15 hitters in the league according to coach Wagner.
Senior Brynn Wagner leads the way. She is batting .500 and has 30 hits, 25 runs scored, 25 RBI, six doubles, one triple and one home run.
In addition, Carley Wagner is second on the team with a .443 batting average that includes 27 hits, 23 runs scored, 21 RBI, five doubles, three triples and a home run.
Junior pitcher Alexis Walter (.438, 6 doubles, 4 HR, 19 RBI) and junior shortstop Rylee Dyroff (.413, 9 doubles, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 24 runs scored) are also part of Lewisburg’s group of talented hitters as well as being among the league’s offensive leaders along with sophomore outfielder Gracie Murphy (.377, 4 doubles, 4 HR, 21 RBI).
As a team, Lewisburg sports a .359 batting average, a .431 on-base percentage, 13 total home runs, 197 hits, 168 runs scored and 147 RBI.
“All season long they’ve hit the ball very well and they’ve been clutch quite a bit, so it’s made it a fun season,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Seems like up and down the lineup a different player has stepped up, and we don’t have to rely on just one person (to the big hit). Any one of our players could do it any time.”
Defensively, Walter is not just one of Lewisburg’s best hitters, but she’s also the team’s ace inside the circle and she will get the start today against the Warriors. This season Walter went 11-3 and had a 3.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts.
And if Walter should falter, coach Wagner can turn to freshman Kimberly Shannon (5-1, 1.97 ERA, 3 CG, 37ks.
“We’re deep in pitching with two pitchers. Most teams are struggling to find one good pitcher, and I have two and that makes a big difference,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Lexi has pitched a ton of big games for me over the years as far as travel ball, so I know she’ll handle the pressure pretty well.”
Walter also has a habit of throwing a lot of pitches and pitching a lot of full counts, but she always seems to throw the right pitch at the right time to get out of a jam or get out of an inning.
“Lexi just naturally throws a lot of pitches. She’ll get up on a hitter and then she’ll nibble. She’s really not afraid to take a count to 3-2 because she can throw strikes,” said coach Wagner. “She does a nice job at getting hitters to swing at (bad pitches).”
Lewisburg has already taken two wins over Montoursville earlier this year (a 10-0 win on March 30 and a 3-2 victory on April 22), and yes, Ken Wagner knows how hard it is to beat a team three times in one season.
“The girls know they can hit their pitcher, which is one good thing for us, but it’s hard to beat a team three times in one year. Teams tend to get familiar with each other, but I believe we have the better squad and hopefully they come ready to play (today),” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“Obviously, our goal is to get to states. It would be huge if we can get on Montoursville early. The last time we did that against them and they folded after we started hitting the ball hard on them. Hopefully, the same thing happens (today).”
Should Lewisburg win today, then the Green Dragons’ path to the state tournament will either go through top-seeded Loyalsock or No. 2 Central, who are a combined 3-1 against Lewisburg this year. The Green Dragon’s last loss on the season came from the Blue Jays (a 2-1 defeat on May 1). Central also took a 2-0 win on April 6.
However, coach Wagner is not thinking ahead to a possible rematch with the Blue Jays.
“We’re knocking on the door and hopefully we can play with (Central), but we got to win (today’s) game first. I don’t think either Loyalsock or Central wants to play us in the semis,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “They know they will be in for a dogfight, and it’ll be a tough game for either one of those teams.”
